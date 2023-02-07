Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil, place a baking rack on top of the foil, and spray the rack with cooking spray. Combine ground beef, ground pork, breadcrumbs, jalapeño pepper, chili sauce, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, garlic powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Shape into meatballs using a tablespoon-sized cookie scoop. Place the meatballs on the prepared baking rack. Bake in the preheated oven until an instant-read thermometer reads at least 160 degrees F (71 degrees C), 16 to 18 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over low heat, whisk the chili sauce, cranberry sauce, jalapeño jelly, lemon juice, brown sugar, and garlic salt until melted, and the sauce starts to thicken. If sauce is too thick, just stir in a little water Add the meatballs to the skillet, and simmer until meatballs are well glazed, about 10 minutes. Serve warm with a garnish of chopped parsley, if desired.

Cook's Notes:

Removing the seeds and ribs from the jalapeños will make them less spicy, so just adjust the peppers to your personal taste. The meatballs may be kept warm in a slow cooker. You can bake the meatballs and freeze in a zip-top plastic bag. When ready to use, prepare the sauce, add the meatballs, and cook until warmed through.

You do not need an egg for the meatballs to bind.