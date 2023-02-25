Creamy Green Curry Chicken Ramen

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

A creamy, delicious, Thai-inspired upgrade to ramen noodle packages. For more of a kick, you can double the jalapeno and add additional curry paste.

Recipe by fabeveryday
Published on February 25, 2023
1667344687Creamy20Green20Curry20Chicken20Ramen.jpg
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

  • 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

  • 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

  • 1 lime, zested

  • 2 cups shredded deli rotisserie chicken

  • 2 (13.5 ounce) cans coconut milk

  • 3 cups chicken stock

  • ¼ cup green curry paste

  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce

  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce

  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar

  • ½ teaspoon dried basil

  • 2 (3 ounce) packages ramen noodles (without flavor packet)

  • 8 (6 ounce) packages snow peas

  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped

  • ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Directions

  1. Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add jalapeno, garlic, ginger, and lime zest to the pot and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add shredded chicken to the pot and stir into the jalapeno mixture, sauteing and stirring until well blended, about 30 more seconds.

  2. Add coconut milk, chicken stock, curry paste, soy sauce, fish sauce, brown sugar, and basil to the pot and stir well. Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally.

  3. Add ramen noodles, snow peas, and bell peppers and cook until the noodles are al dente and the vegetables are crisp-tender, 3 to 5 minutes.

  4. Serve garnished with cilantro.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

916 Calories
66g Fat
68g Carbs
44g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 916
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 66g 85%
Saturated Fat 43g 213%
Cholesterol 53mg 18%
Sodium 1801mg 78%
Total Carbohydrate 68g 25%
Dietary Fiber 13g 45%
Protein 44g
Potassium 1380mg 29%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
Creamy Chicken Ramen bowl
Easy Creamy Chicken Ramen
1 Rating
close up view of Thai-Style Green Curry Chicken garnished with fresh herbs and served with white rice in a white bowl
Instant Pot Thai-Style Green Curry Chicken
3 Ratings
a top down view of a red bowl of ramen noodles sitting on a teal surface.
TikTok Ramen
11 Ratings
looking down at a bowl of Thai green curry chicken
Thai Green Curry Chicken
576 Ratings
Fancy Ramen
Fancy Ramen
19 Ratings
close up view of Tonkatsu Shoyu Ramen, with a sliced Pork Cutlet garnished with Soy Sauce Ramen, in a bowl with green onions
Tonkatsu Shoyu Ramen (Pork Cutlet Soy Sauce Ramen)
2 Ratings
Thai Green Curry with Chicken
8 Ratings
close up view of Peanut Curry Chicken in a black bowl with white rice and fresh herbs garnished with sesame seeds
Chef John's Peanut Curry Chicken
578 Ratings
Card Placeholder Image
Thai Vegetables in Green Curry
close up view of Thai Red Curry Chicken Soup garnished with fresh herbs in bowls with spoons
Thai Red Curry Chicken Soup
12 Ratings
Authentic Thai Green Curry
7 Ratings
close up view of Indian Curried Chicken Thighs with white rice on a white plate with a fork
Indian Curried Chicken Thighs
3 Ratings
1616144.jpg
Tofu and Mushroom Ramen
close up vie of a Curried Chicken Thigh over white rice on a plate
Instant Pot® Curried Chicken Thighs
8 Ratings
Green Coconut Chicken
53 Ratings
Shaquille O'Neal Ramen
Shaquille O'Neal's Cheesy Chicken Alfredo Ramen Is the Budget-Friendly Meal of Champions