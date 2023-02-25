Recipes Pasta and Noodles Noodle Recipes Ramen Noodle Recipes Creamy Green Curry Chicken Ramen Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos A creamy, delicious, Thai-inspired upgrade to ramen noodle packages. For more of a kick, you can double the jalapeno and add additional curry paste. Recipe by fabeveryday Published on February 25, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon vegetable oil 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger 1 lime, zested 2 cups shredded deli rotisserie chicken 2 (13.5 ounce) cans coconut milk 3 cups chicken stock ¼ cup green curry paste 2 tablespoons soy sauce 1 tablespoon fish sauce 1 tablespoon brown sugar ½ teaspoon dried basil 2 (3 ounce) packages ramen noodles (without flavor packet) 8 (6 ounce) packages snow peas 1 red bell pepper, chopped ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro Directions Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add jalapeno, garlic, ginger, and lime zest to the pot and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add shredded chicken to the pot and stir into the jalapeno mixture, sauteing and stirring until well blended, about 30 more seconds. Add coconut milk, chicken stock, curry paste, soy sauce, fish sauce, brown sugar, and basil to the pot and stir well. Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Add ramen noodles, snow peas, and bell peppers and cook until the noodles are al dente and the vegetables are crisp-tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Serve garnished with cilantro. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 916 Calories 66g Fat 68g Carbs 44g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 916 % Daily Value * Total Fat 66g 85% Saturated Fat 43g 213% Cholesterol 53mg 18% Sodium 1801mg 78% Total Carbohydrate 68g 25% Dietary Fiber 13g 45% Protein 44g Potassium 1380mg 29% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Creamy Green Curry Chicken Ramen