No-Bake Eggnog Pie

This eggnog pie will earn a permanent spot on your holiday dessert menus, and nobody will ever know how easy it is to make. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg.

Recipe by lutzflcat
Published on February 8, 2023
Slice of no-bake eggnog pie on white plate
Prep Time:
15 mins
Refrigerate Time:
4 hrs
Total Time:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

  • 1 cup heavy cream

  • 1 (1 ounce) package sugar-free instant vanilla pudding mix (such as Jell-O®)

  • 1 ¼ cups eggnog

  • ½ teaspoon rum flavored extract (Optional)

  • 1 pinch ground nutmeg, or to taste

  • 1 (9 inch) pie crust, baked

Directions

  1. Beat heavy cream in a bowl with an electric mixer on high until stiff peaks form; set aside.

  2. Whisk pudding mix, eggnog, rum extract, and nutmeg until mixture starts to thicken, about 2 minutes. Gently fold in whipped cream until well incorporated, and spoon into prepared pie crust, smoothing out the top.

  3. Cover; refrigerate the pie until firm, at least 4 hours or overnight.

Cook's Note:

This pie is also tasty with a graham cracker pie crust.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

249 Calories
19g Fat
17g Carbs
3g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 249
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 19g 25%
Saturated Fat 10g 52%
Cholesterol 64mg 21%
Sodium 280mg 12%
Total Carbohydrate 17g 6%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Protein 3g
Potassium 107mg 2%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

