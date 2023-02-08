Recipes Desserts Pies No-Bake Eggnog Pie Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This eggnog pie will earn a permanent spot on your holiday dessert menus, and nobody will ever know how easy it is to make. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg. Recipe by lutzflcat Published on February 8, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Refrigerate Time: 4 hrs Total Time: 4 hrs 15 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup heavy cream 1 (1 ounce) package sugar-free instant vanilla pudding mix (such as Jell-O®) 1 ¼ cups eggnog ½ teaspoon rum flavored extract (Optional) 1 pinch ground nutmeg, or to taste 1 (9 inch) pie crust, baked Directions Beat heavy cream in a bowl with an electric mixer on high until stiff peaks form; set aside. Whisk pudding mix, eggnog, rum extract, and nutmeg until mixture starts to thicken, about 2 minutes. Gently fold in whipped cream until well incorporated, and spoon into prepared pie crust, smoothing out the top. Cover; refrigerate the pie until firm, at least 4 hours or overnight. Cook's Note: This pie is also tasty with a graham cracker pie crust. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 249 Calories 19g Fat 17g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 249 % Daily Value * Total Fat 19g 25% Saturated Fat 10g 52% Cholesterol 64mg 21% Sodium 280mg 12% Total Carbohydrate 17g 6% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 3g Potassium 107mg 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of No-Bake Eggnog Pie