Mushroom Swiss Smash Burgers with Truffle Sauce

Try this gourmet smash burger with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and homemade truffle mayonnaise next time you're in a burger mood.

By Nicole Hopper
Published on February 16, 2023

Prep Time: 40 mins
Total Time: 40 mins
Servings: 4
Yield: 4 cheeseburgers

Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

½ cup mayonnaise
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
¾ teaspoon truffle oil
1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh parsley
1 clove garlic, grated
1 ¼ teaspoons salt, divided
⅛ teaspoon plus 1/2 tsp. black pepper
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 (16 ounce) package sliced cremini mushrooms
5 sprigs thyme
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon onion powder
¼ teaspoon paprika
1 ¼ pounds ground chuck
4 slices Swiss cheese
4 kaiser rolls, split and toasted

Directions

Whisk together mayonnaise, lemon juice, truffle oil, parsley, garlic, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl.

Melt butter in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in mushrooms and thyme sprigs; cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are tender and golden brown, about 10 minutes. Discard thyme sprigs. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and Worcestershire sauce. Transfer mushroom mixture to a bowl; keep warm for serving. Wipe out skillet.

Stir together garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper for the rub. Divide beef into 4 portions; gently shape into balls. Heat same skillet over medium-high heat. Working in batches as needed, add meat portions to dry skillet; press down firmly with a flat spatula or grill press into 41/2-inch-diameter patties. Sprinkle evenly with rub. Cook 2 minutes per side or until well browned. Top patties with Swiss cheese and cook about 30 seconds until cheese is melted and an instant- read thermometer inserted into centers registers at least 160 degrees F (71 degrees C).

To assemble burgers, spread bun tops and bottoms with truffle mayo. Fill buns with patties and sautéed mushrooms.

Cook's Note: To toast buns, heat 1 teaspoon canola oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Toast buns cut sides down until golden and crisp on edges, 1 to 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
969 Calories
75g Fat
36g Carbs
39g Protein

Show Full Nutrition Label
Hide Full Nutrition Label

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 969
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 75g 97%
Saturated Fat 27g 136%
Cholesterol 167mg 56%
Sodium 1154mg 50%
Total Carbohydrate 36g 13%
Dietary Fiber 9g 30%
Protein 39g
Potassium 615mg 13%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved