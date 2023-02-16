    Mushroom Swiss Smash Burgers with Truffle Sauce

    Try this gourmet smash burger with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and homemade truffle mayonnaise next time you're in a burger mood.

    By Nicole Hopper
    Published on February 16, 2023
    Prep Time:
    40 mins
    Total Time:
    40 mins
    Servings:
    4
    Yield:
    4 cheeseburgers
    Ingredients

    • ½ cup mayonnaise

    • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

    • ¾ teaspoon truffle oil

    • 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh parsley

    • 1 clove garlic, grated

    • 1 ¼ teaspoons salt, divided

    • teaspoon plus 1/2 tsp. black pepper

    • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

    • 1 (16 ounce) package sliced cremini mushrooms

    • 5 sprigs thyme

    • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

    • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

    • ¼ teaspoon onion powder

    • ¼ teaspoon paprika

    • 1 ¼ pounds ground chuck

    • 4 slices Swiss cheese

    • 4 kaiser rolls, split and toasted

    Directions

    1. Whisk together mayonnaise, lemon juice, truffle oil, parsley, garlic, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl.

    2. Melt butter in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in mushrooms and thyme sprigs; cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are tender and golden brown, about 10 minutes. Discard thyme sprigs. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and Worcestershire sauce. Transfer mushroom mixture to a bowl; keep warm for serving. Wipe out skillet.

    3. Stir together garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper for the rub. Divide beef into 4 portions; gently shape into balls.

    4. Heat same skillet over medium-high heat. Working in batches as needed, add meat portions to dry skillet; press down firmly with a flat spatula or grill press into 41/2-inch-diameter patties. Sprinkle evenly with rub. Cook 2 minutes per side or until well browned. Top patties with Swiss cheese and cook about 30 seconds until cheese is melted and an instant- read thermometer inserted into centers registers at least 160 degrees F (71 degrees C).

    5. To assemble burgers, spread bun tops and bottoms with truffle mayo. Fill buns with patties and sautéed mushrooms.

    Cook's Note:

    To toast buns, heat 1 teaspoon canola oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Toast buns cut sides down until golden and crisp on edges, 1 to 2 minutes.

    Nutrition Facts (per serving)

    969 Calories
    75g Fat
    36g Carbs
    39g Protein
    Nutrition Facts
    Servings Per Recipe 4
    Calories 969
    % Daily Value *
    Total Fat 75g 97%
    Saturated Fat 27g 136%
    Cholesterol 167mg 56%
    Sodium 1154mg 50%
    Total Carbohydrate 36g 13%
    Dietary Fiber 9g 30%
    Protein 39g
    Potassium 615mg 13%

    * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

    ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

    (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

    Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved