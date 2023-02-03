Recipes Desserts Cakes Chocolate Cake Recipes Torta Caprese (Italian Flourless Chocolate Torte) Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This Italian flourless chocolate torte has a light texture and is firm without being stodgy. Serve with unsweetened whipped cream and tart fresh berries. By Chef John Published on February 3, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Bake Time: 25 mins Cool Time: 1 hrs 30 mins Total Time: 2 hrs 15 mins Servings: 10 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 6 ounces dark chocolate (70% cacao), chopped into small pieces 10 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature 1 cup ground almond meal (also know as almond flour) 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder 1 tablespoon coffee liqueur ½ teaspoon kosher salt tiny pinch cayenne pepper (Optional) 4 large eggs, at room temperature ¾ cup white granulated sugar For Serving: (optional) cocoa and powdered sugar for dusting top, as needed (optional) 1 cup fresh raspberries (Optional) unsweetened whipped cream for serving (optional) Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Generously grease an 8-inch cake pan with butter, and place a round piece of parchment paper in the bottom. Dust the inside and sides with flour and knock out access. Set aside. Place chocolate and butter in a mixing bowl, and place on top of a saucepan filled with 1 inch of water. Place on low heat until the butter and chocolate have melted. Remove from heat, and stir together with a spatula. Stir in almond meal, cocoa powder, coffee liqueur, salt, and cayenne until fully combined. Set aside. Combine eggs and sugar in a second bowl, and beat with an electric mixer, or whisk by hand until very thick and pale colored. Pour chocolate mixture into the egg mixture; fold in gently with a spatula until just combined. Transfer batter into the prepared pan. Tap pan on the counter to settle the mixture. Bake in the preheated oven until a wooden skewer inserted near the center comes out almost clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool for 30 minutes in the pan before turning out onto a plate. Let cool to room temperature, before wrapping and transferring into the fridge to chill before serving. Before cutting, the top can be dusted with cocoa and/or powdered sugar if desired. Serve with unsweetened whipped cream and fresh raspberries. Chef John I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 336 Calories 21g Fat 29g Carbs 9g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 10 Calories 336 % Daily Value * Total Fat 21g 27% Saturated Fat 12g 59% Cholesterol 106mg 35% Sodium 128mg 6% Total Carbohydrate 29g 11% Dietary Fiber 2g 6% Protein 9g Potassium 270mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Torta Caprese (Italian Flourless Chocolate Torte)