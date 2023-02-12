Desserts Cakes Cupcake Recipes Chocolate Homemade Hostess Cupcakes Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos These copycat Hostess cupcakes are a treat for all chocolate lovers: chocolate cupcakes filled with cream and topped with chocolate frosting and that signature white icing finish. By Kathryn Hendrix Published on February 12, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 25 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 36 Yield: 36 cupcakes Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Cupcakes: 3 cups flour 3 cups white sugar 1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder 2 teaspoons baking soda 1 teaspoon salt 2 large eggs 1 cup milk 1 cup vegetable oil 1 cup water 1 teaspoon vanilla extract Filling: 2 cups powdered sugar ¼ cup butter, softened ¼ cup shortening 3 tablespoons milk 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 pinch salt Frosting: 1 cup chocolate frosting ¾ cup vanilla frosting Directions Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (180 degrees C). Line 36 muffin cups with paper cups. Whisk together flour, white sugar, cocoa, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Add eggs, milk, oil, water, and vanilla extract. Mix with an electric mixer at low speed until smooth, about 2 minutes. Fill prepared muffin cups a little over half full (use a #20 or 3-tablespoon scoop). Bake until a toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean, 18 to 22 minutes. Transfer from pans to wire racks to cool completely. Meanwhile, for the filling, combine powdered sugar, butter, shortening, milk, vanilla extract, and a pinch salt in another large bowl. Using clean beaters, mix with an electric mixer at high speed until fluffy, about 5 minutes. Insert a large round tip into a pastry bag; fill with filling. Push tip through top of each cooled cupcake to fill; wipe excess frosting off to create a smooth top. Frost tops with chocolate frosting. Insert a small round tip into a clean pastry bag; fill with vanilla frosting. Pipe frosting across tops of cupcakes in loops. Transfer cupcakes to an airtight container. Store at room temperature up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months. Cook's Note: For a glimmering, smooth finish, put chocolate frosting in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave until pourable, about 20 seconds. Dip each cupcake top in warmed frosting. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 278 Calories 12g Fat 42g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 36 Calories 278 % Daily Value * Total Fat 12g 16% Saturated Fat 3g 14% Cholesterol 15mg 5% Sodium 100mg 4% Total Carbohydrate 42g 15% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 2g Potassium 83mg 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Homemade Hostess Cupcakes