Homemade Hostess Cupcakes

These copycat Hostess cupcakes are a treat for all chocolate lovers: chocolate cupcakes filled with cream and topped with chocolate frosting and that signature white icing finish.

By Kathryn Hendrix
Published on February 12, 2023
Cupcakes with chocolate glaze and white swirl
Prep Time:
25 mins
Cook Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
45 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 cupcakes
Ingredients

Cupcakes:

  • 3 cups flour

  • 3 cups white sugar

  • 1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

  • 2 teaspoons baking soda

  • 1 teaspoon salt

  • 2 large eggs

  • 1 cup milk

  • 1 cup vegetable oil

  • 1 cup water

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Filling:

  • 2 cups powdered sugar

  • ¼ cup butter, softened

  • ¼ cup shortening

  • 3 tablespoons milk

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • 1 pinch salt

Frosting:

  • 1 cup chocolate frosting

  • ¾ cup vanilla frosting

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (180 degrees C). Line 36 muffin cups with paper cups.

  2. Whisk together flour, white sugar, cocoa, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Add eggs, milk, oil, water, and vanilla extract. Mix with an electric mixer at low speed until smooth, about 2 minutes. Fill prepared muffin cups a little over half full (use a #20 or 3-tablespoon scoop).

  3. Bake until a toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean, 18 to 22 minutes. Transfer from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

  4. Meanwhile, for the filling, combine powdered sugar, butter, shortening, milk, vanilla extract, and a pinch salt in another large bowl. Using clean beaters, mix with an electric mixer at high speed until fluffy, about 5 minutes. Insert a large round tip into a pastry bag; fill with filling. Push tip through top of each cooled cupcake to fill; wipe excess frosting off to create a smooth top.

  5. Frost tops with chocolate frosting. Insert a small round tip into a clean pastry bag; fill with vanilla frosting. Pipe frosting across tops of cupcakes in loops. Transfer cupcakes to an airtight container. Store at room temperature up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.

Cook's Note:

For a glimmering, smooth finish, put chocolate frosting in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave until pourable, about 20 seconds. Dip each cupcake top in warmed frosting.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

278 Calories
12g Fat
42g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 36
Calories 278
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 12g 16%
Saturated Fat 3g 14%
Cholesterol 15mg 5%
Sodium 100mg 4%
Total Carbohydrate 42g 15%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Protein 2g
Potassium 83mg 2%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

