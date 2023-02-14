Recharge-Style Strawberry Mango Smoothie

If you can't get to a Recharge Smoothie Cafe - try this copy cat strawberry-mango smoothie at home.

By Staff Author
Published on February 14, 2023
strawberry mango smoothie with strawberry garnish
Prep Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Ingredients

  • 1 banana - peeled, sliced, and frozen

  • ½ cup frozen mango cubes

  • ½ cup frozen sliced strawberries

  • cup orange pineapple apple juice blend (such as Welch’s®)

  • cup unsweetened coconut water

  • strawberry for garnish

Directions

  1. Add banana, mango, strawberries, juice, and coconut water to a blender. Blend until smooth, stopping to scrape sides as needed. Pour into a glass; garnish with fresh strawberry.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

254 Calories
1g Fat
64g Carbs
3g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 1
Calories 254
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 1g 1%
Saturated Fat 0g 2%
Sodium 96mg 4%
Total Carbohydrate 64g 23%
Dietary Fiber 8g 28%
Protein 3g
Potassium 913mg 19%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

