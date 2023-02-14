Recipes Drinks Recipes Smoothie Recipes Recharge-Style Strawberry Mango Smoothie Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos If you can't get to a Recharge Smoothie Cafe - try this copy cat strawberry-mango smoothie at home. By Staff Author Published on February 14, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 1 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 banana - peeled, sliced, and frozen ½ cup frozen mango cubes ½ cup frozen sliced strawberries ⅓ cup orange pineapple apple juice blend (such as Welch’s®) ⅓ cup unsweetened coconut water strawberry for garnish Directions Add banana, mango, strawberries, juice, and coconut water to a blender. Blend until smooth, stopping to scrape sides as needed. Pour into a glass; garnish with fresh strawberry. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 254 Calories 1g Fat 64g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Calories 254 % Daily Value * Total Fat 1g 1% Saturated Fat 0g 2% Sodium 96mg 4% Total Carbohydrate 64g 23% Dietary Fiber 8g 28% Protein 3g Potassium 913mg 19% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Recharge-Style Strawberry Mango Smoothie