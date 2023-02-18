Homemade Thin Mints

If you're a fan of Girl Scouts Thin Mints cookies, try making these copycat versions yourself.

By Colleen Weeden
Published on February 18, 2023
stack of homemade thin mints
Prep Time:
30 mins
Cook Time:
7 mins
Chill Time:
2 hrs
Total Time:
2 hrs 37 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 Thin Mints
Ingredients

  • ½ cup butter, softened

  • ½ cup sugar

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • 1 large egg yolk

  • ½ teaspoon peppermint extract

  • 1 cup flour

  • ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

  • 8 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped

  • 8 ounces dark chocolate candy melts

Directions

  1. Beat butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer at medium speed about 30 seconds. Add sugar and salt and beat until combined. Beat in egg yolk and peppermint extract. Beat in flour and cocoa. Shape dough into a 6-inch roll. Wrap in plastic wrap or wax paper. Chill until firm enough to slice, about 2 hours, or freeze about 1 hour.

  2. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  3. Cut roll into 1/8- to 1/4-inch slices. Arrange 2 inches apart on an ungreased baking sheet.

  4. Bake in the preheated oven until edges are firm, 7 to 8 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet on a wire rack (cookies are too delicate to remove until cooled).

  5. Microwave semisweet chocolate and candy melts in a small bowl, stirring twice, until melted and smooth, 1 to 2 minutes.

  6. Dip each cookie into melted chocolate, allowing excess to drip off. Arrange on wax paper-lined trays. Chill until set.

Cook's Note:

Layer cookies between waxed paper in an airtight container to store. Chill up to 5 days or freeze up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

169 Calories
11g Fat
19g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 24
Calories 169
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 11g 13%
Saturated Fat 7g 36%
Cholesterol 10mg 3%
Sodium 28mg 1%
Total Carbohydrate 19g 7%
Dietary Fiber 2g 6%
Protein 2g
Potassium 21mg 0%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

