Recipes Desserts Cookies Bar Cookie Recipes Samoa Cookie Bars Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Classic Girl Scout Samoa cookies (Caramel-deLites) in bar shape but with all the flavor of the original. By Colleen Weeden Published on February 22, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 30 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Cool Time: 1 hrs Total Time: 1 hrs 50 mins Servings: 24 Yield: 24 Samoa cookie bars Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients cooking spray 1 ½ cups flour 1 tablespoon cornstarch ½ teaspoon baking powder ½ teaspoon salt ½ cup butter, softened ¼ cup white sugar ¼ cup packed brown sugar 1 large egg yolk 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 (13.4 ounce) can dulce de leche 3 tablespoons milk 1 (14 ounce) package sweetened flaked coconut 1 (12 ounce) bag semisweet chocolate chips, divided Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a 9x13-inch baking pan with foil, extending foil over edges. Coat foil with cooking spray. For crust, stir together flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt in a small bowl. Beat butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer at medium speed for 30 seconds. Add both sugars and beat until light and fluffy at medium-high speed. Beat in egg yolk and vanilla extract. Beat in flour mixture (mixture will be crumbly). Press dough onto the bottom of the prepared pan. Bake crust in the preheated oven until edges are light brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Meanwhile, combine dulce de leche and milk in a medium bowl. Stir in flaked coconut. Sprinkle 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips over the hot crust; let stand for 5 minutes until chocolate has melted. Spread melted chocolate over crust in an even layer. Carefully spread coconut mixture over chocolate layer. Return to the oven and bake 10 minutes more. Cool in the pan on a wire rack. Microwave remaining chocolate chips in a small bowl, stirring once halfway through, until melted and smooth, 30 to 45 seconds. Drizzle melted chocolate over coconut mixture. Chill, covered, until set, about 1 hour. Using foil, lift out uncut cookies. Cut into bars. Cook's Note: Layer bars between wax paper in an airtight container to store. Chill up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 274 Calories 14g Fat 38g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 24 Calories 274 % Daily Value * Total Fat 14g 18% Saturated Fat 9g 47% Cholesterol 21mg 7% Sodium 134mg 6% Total Carbohydrate 38g 14% Dietary Fiber 3g 10% Protein 3g Potassium 127mg 3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Samoa Cookie Bars