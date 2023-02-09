Leftover Pork Fried Rice

0 Photos

This recipe makes use of leftover pork and leftover rice in the most delicious way. It's faster than ordering takeout!

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Published on February 9, 2023
Leftover pork fried rice with peas and carrots
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Ingredients

  • 3 large eggs

  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce

  • 3 tablespoons butter

  • 6 cloves garlic, chopped

  • 4 green onions, chopped, white and green parts separated

  • ½ cup frozen mixed peas and carrots

  • ¼ onion, thinly sliced

  • 2 cooked pork chops, meat cut into 1/2-inch pieces, bones discarded

  • 2 cups cooked rice

  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Whisk eggs and soy sauce in a bowl. Stir in rice, breaking up clumps; set aside.

  2. Melt butter in a wok over medium-high heat. Stir in garlic, white part of green onion, peas and carrots, and onion slices. Stir fry for 3 minutes; stir in pork.

  3. Pour egg mixture into wok; stir fry until eggs are cooked through and rice is golden, and all ingredients are hot, about 7 minutes. Season with salt and ground black pepper; garnish with chopped green onion tops.

Cook's Note:

Blending the eggs with the rice gives the rice a nice yellow color.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

735 Calories
39g Fat
56g Carbs
39g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 735
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 39g 50%
Saturated Fat 19g 93%
Cholesterol 387mg 129%
Sodium 1353mg 59%
Total Carbohydrate 56g 21%
Dietary Fiber 3g 11%
Protein 39g
Potassium 719mg 15%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

