Gochujang Honey Shrimp

Wow your taste buds by adding some gochujang sauce to your next shrimp dinner. You'll feel a little heat, but there's also a pop of sweetness from the honey. The spiciness can be controlled by the amount of gochujang.

Recipe by lutzflcat
Published on February 2, 2023

Prep Time: 10 mins
Cook Time: 5 mins
Total Time: 15 mins
Servings: 4

Ingredients

16 ounces uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
garlic powder to taste
salt to taste
3 tablespoons gochujang (Korean hot and sweet pepper paste), or to taste
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon sesame oil
3 teaspoons soy sauce
1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger root
1 ½ tablespoons vegetable oil, or more as needed
½ cup water
1 teaspoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon sesame seeds
scallions, sliced diagonally, as a garnish

Directions

Season both sides of shrimp with garlic powder and salt, and set aside.

Combine gochujang, honey, sesame oil, soy sauce, lemon juice, garlic, and ginger in a bowl until well combined. Set aside.

Heat oil in a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and cook until they are bright pink on the outside and the meat is opaque, 2 to 3 minutes, flipping half way through; do not overcook. Remove shrimp from the pan.

Reduce temperature to low, and add sauce to skillet. Whisk water and cornstarch together in a small bowl to make a slurry. Stir slurry into the sauce until well combined. Keep cooking, stirring constantly, until the sauce starts to slightly thicken, about 1 minute.

Add shrimp back into the skillet and stir until coated and just heated through. Garnish with sesame seeds and scallions. Serve hot.

Cook's Note: There are many variations of gochujang with different levels of spiciness. I use the hot and sweet sauce version, and it's still spicy. Whatever gochujang that you use, be sure to taste it and adjust the amount to your taste preference. Feel free to substitute garlic and ginger pastes in the tube (such as Gourmet Garden™). I use size 16-20 per pound shrimp, so if you use another size, adjust your cooking time accordingly.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
265 Calories
11g Fat
18g Carbs
23g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 265
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 11g 14%
Saturated Fat 2g 9%
Cholesterol 170mg 57%
Sodium 489mg 21%
Total Carbohydrate 18g 7%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Protein 23g
Potassium 238mg 5%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved