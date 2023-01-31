Appetizers and Snacks Snacks Kids Cute and Fun Shamrock Lucky Charms Treats Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos These treats are a lucky twist on the traditional Rice Krispies treats. Using Lucky Charms cereal (instead of Rice Krispies), green food coloring, and shamrock cookie cutter, these are perfect for St. Patrick's Day. Recipe by fabeveryday Published on January 31, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Cool Time: 10 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 12 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 tablespoons salted butter 1 (10 ounce) package marshmallows 3 drops green food coloring, or as needed 6 cups frosted toasted oat cereal with marshmallows (such as Lucky Charms®) Directions Line a 9x13-inch pan with parchment paper and coat with nonstick cooking spray. Melt butter in a large saucepan over low heat. Add marshmallows and stir until completely melted. Remove from heat and mix in a few drops of green food coloring (to your desired color). Place the cereal in a large bowl. Add marshmallow mixture and stir until the cereal is well coated. Evenly and gently press the cereal mixture into the prepared pan with a greased spatula. Set aside to cool. Once cooled, remove the treats (with the parchment paper) from the pan and place on top of a cutting board. Cut the cereal treats into shamrock shapes using a shamrock cookie cutter. Cook's Note: If you want an extra fun presentation, separate some of the marshmallow shapes from the cereal before mixing with the melted marshmallow mixture. Gently press the reserved marshmallows on top of the treats after cutting to add some color and design to the final presentation. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 162 Calories 4g Fat 32g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 162 % Daily Value * Total Fat 4g 4% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 8mg 3% Sodium 141mg 6% Total Carbohydrate 32g 12% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Protein 2g Potassium 29mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Shamrock Lucky Charms Treats