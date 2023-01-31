Shamrock Lucky Charms Treats

These treats are a lucky twist on the traditional Rice Krispies treats. Using Lucky Charms cereal (instead of Rice Krispies), green food coloring, and shamrock cookie cutter, these are perfect for St. Patrick's Day.

Recipe by fabeveryday
Published on January 31, 2023
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Cool Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons salted butter

  • 1 (10 ounce) package marshmallows

  • 3 drops green food coloring, or as needed

  • 6 cups frosted toasted oat cereal with marshmallows (such as Lucky Charms®)

Directions

  1. Line a 9x13-inch pan with parchment paper and coat with nonstick cooking spray.

  2. Melt butter in a large saucepan over low heat. Add marshmallows and stir until completely melted. Remove from heat and mix in a few drops of green food coloring (to your desired color).

  3. Place the cereal in a large bowl. Add marshmallow mixture and stir until the cereal is well coated.

  4. Evenly and gently press the cereal mixture into the prepared pan with a greased spatula. Set aside to cool.

  5. Once cooled, remove the treats (with the parchment paper) from the pan and place on top of a cutting board. Cut the cereal treats into shamrock shapes using a shamrock cookie cutter.

Cook's Note:

If you want an extra fun presentation, separate some of the marshmallow shapes from the cereal before mixing with the melted marshmallow mixture. Gently press the reserved marshmallows on top of the treats after cutting to add some color and design to the final presentation.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

162 Calories
4g Fat
32g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 12
Calories 162
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 4g 4%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Cholesterol 8mg 3%
Sodium 141mg 6%
Total Carbohydrate 32g 12%
Dietary Fiber 1g 3%
Protein 2g
Potassium 29mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

