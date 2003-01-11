Breakfast Casserole

1 of 133

Rating: 5 stars This was great! I tweaked it a bit with some suggestions from other reviews. I added onion soup mix to the chicken soup. I only used half a chopped onion and sauteed it with the ham. I didn't have chicken, so used two cups of ham instead and used the frozen potatoes with onions and peppers. Cooked 45 minutes instead of 30 and it really could have gone longer. The chips on top are great, but next time I wont drizzle butter on it. I dont think it needs it. Helpful (113)

Rating: 5 stars I took this to a church breakfast and it got rave reviews. My son and I cannot eat eggs so this was perfect! It was the only dish empty. Thanks. I added some sweet red pepper and green onion for color. Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars This casserole was AWESOME. Not only does it work for breakfast but is a good dinner casserole too. Th chips were a neat touch. Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars Served this at a bridal shower brunch and it was a hit! The bride's mother asked for the recipe. The onion did not cook through but the green onion I added did, so next time I will use just green onions. I also omitted the chicken and used fat free sour cream. The recipe card says it only makes 4 servings but yielded much more than that. Overall...a quick, easy and delicious recipe that I just finished email to my mother-in-law. Thank you! Helpful (25)

Rating: 4 stars I brought this to work for "food day" and it was the first thing to go. Multiple people asked for the recipe. It is great made just as the recipe directs however, next time I think I will use all ham and cream of asparagus soup. It's a keeper!! Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars I took this to work and it was a definite hit. I did add an envelope of onion soup mix to the sour cream instead of fresh onion. Thanks. Helpful (16)

Rating: 3 stars I liked the taste and it was easy. I didn't like the combination of chicken and ham next time would use all ham. I didn't think I would like the potato chips but I did. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great alternative to the typical breakfast casseroles. I do not care for eggs or sausage, so I loved this recipe. I served it for Christmas breakfast and again for a baby shower brunch. Both times it was a very big hit! Helpful (12)