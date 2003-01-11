Breakfast Casserole

This was great! I tweaked it a bit with some suggestions from other reviews. I added onion soup mix to the chicken soup. I only used half a chopped onion and sauteed it with the ham. I didn't have chicken, so used two cups of ham instead and used the frozen potatoes with onions and peppers. Cooked 45 minutes instead of 30 and it really could have gone longer. The chips on top are great, but next time I wont drizzle butter on it. I dont think it needs it.
I took this to a church breakfast and it got rave reviews. My son and I cannot eat eggs so this was perfect! It was the only dish empty. Thanks. I added some sweet red pepper and green onion for color.
This casserole was AWESOME. Not only does it work for breakfast but is a good dinner casserole too. Th chips were a neat touch.
Served this at a bridal shower brunch and it was a hit! The bride's mother asked for the recipe. The onion did not cook through but the green onion I added did, so next time I will use just green onions. I also omitted the chicken and used fat free sour cream. The recipe card says it only makes 4 servings but yielded much more than that. Overall...a quick, easy and delicious recipe that I just finished email to my mother-in-law. Thank you!
I brought this to work for "food day" and it was the first thing to go. Multiple people asked for the recipe. It is great made just as the recipe directs however, next time I think I will use all ham and cream of asparagus soup. It's a keeper!!
I took this to work and it was a definite hit. I did add an envelope of onion soup mix to the sour cream instead of fresh onion. Thanks.
I liked the taste and it was easy. I didn't like the combination of chicken and ham next time would use all ham. I didn't think I would like the potato chips but I did.
This is a great alternative to the typical breakfast casseroles. I do not care for eggs or sausage, so I loved this recipe. I served it for Christmas breakfast and again for a baby shower brunch. Both times it was a very big hit!
I made it for dinner. I didn't have the chicken so I used ALL HAM instead. I also used ALFREDO SAUCE instead of the chicken soup. I also added the SOUR CREAM. I DEFROSTED the POTATOES in the microwave before mixing them into the recipe. (I only used half a bag since there is only 2 of us) I used the OBRIEN potatoes that have onions and PEPPERS already in them. I cut up and cooked a SWEET ONION in a little butter till soft. I added that to the bowl and then cut in a couple of GREEN ONIONS for more flavor and color. I threw in about a cup of leftover CORN kernels too. (I like the added color from the corn and the green onions) Added just two shakes of crushed BLACK PEPPER. I used CHEDDAR & MOZZERELLA cheese. I mixed some into the recipe and then put the rest on the top. I COVERED the dish and baked it for 30 minutes. I then uncovered it and baked it until it started to bubble and turn brown. (about 15 mins.) I melted about 2 Tbls. of butter and mixed in about a cup of CRUSHED RITZ crackers. I then sprinkled the buttered RITZ on top of the casserole...I baked it uncovered a little longer until the crumbs started to turn brown...about 5 minutes. I let it sit about 15 minutes before serving..It was YUMMY and just the right texture! I plan to use all chicken the next time! If I make this for breakfast I would probably try adding in two or three eggs and use sausage for meat. This recipe has ENDLESS possibilities! Thanks for posting it!