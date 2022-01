Breakfast Casserole

This was great! I tweaked it a bit with some suggestions from other reviews. I added onion soup mix to the chicken soup. I only used half a chopped onion and sauteed it with the ham. I didn't have chicken, so used two cups of ham instead and used the frozen potatoes with onions and peppers. Cooked 45 minutes instead of 30 and it really could have gone longer. The chips on top are great, but next time I wont drizzle butter on it. I dont think it needs it.

I made it for dinner. I didn't have the chicken so I used ALL HAM instead. I also used ALFREDO SAUCE instead of the chicken soup. I also added the SOUR CREAM. I DEFROSTED the POTATOES in the microwave before mixing them into the recipe. (I only used half a bag since there is only 2 of us) I used the OBRIEN potatoes that have onions and PEPPERS already in them. I cut up and cooked a SWEET ONION in a little butter till soft. I added that to the bowl and then cut in a couple of GREEN ONIONS for more flavor and color. I threw in about a cup of leftover CORN kernels too. (I like the added color from the corn and the green onions) Added just two shakes of crushed BLACK PEPPER. I used CHEDDAR & MOZZERELLA cheese. I mixed some into the recipe and then put the rest on the top. I COVERED the dish and baked it for 30 minutes. I then uncovered it and baked it until it started to bubble and turn brown. (about 15 mins.) I melted about 2 Tbls. of butter and mixed in about a cup of CRUSHED RITZ crackers. I then sprinkled the buttered RITZ on top of the casserole...I baked it uncovered a little longer until the crumbs started to turn brown...about 5 minutes. I let it sit about 15 minutes before serving..It was YUMMY and just the right texture! I plan to use all chicken the next time! If I make this for breakfast I would probably try adding in two or three eggs and use sausage for meat. This recipe has ENDLESS possibilities! Thanks for posting it!