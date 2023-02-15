Recipes Desserts Cookies Peanut Butter Cookie Recipes Homemade Tagalongs Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos If you didn't get enough Tagalongs at the last Girls Scout cookie sale, no need to fret: you can make the classic cookies at home with this copycat recipe. By Colleen Weeden Published on February 15, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 30 mins Cook Time: 7 mins Chill Time: 1 hrs Stand Time: 1 hrs Total Time: 2 hrs 37 mins Servings: 46 Yield: 46 cookies Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup butter, softened ¾ cup white sugar ½ teaspoon salt 2 large egg yolks 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 2 cups flour 1 cup powdered sugar 1 cup peanut butter ½ cup heavy cream 8 ounces milk chocolate, chopped 8 ounces chocolate-flavor candy coating, chopped Directions Beat butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer at medium speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar and salt and beat until well combined. Beat in egg yolks and vanilla. Mix in flour until dough forms. Chill, covered, until dough is easy to handle, about 1 hour. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut dough with a 2-inch cookie cutter, rerolling scraps if needed. Arrange cutouts 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake in the preheated oven until light brown, 7 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. In another bowl, stir together powdered sugar, peanut butter, and cream. Spread 2 teaspoons . onto each cookie, leaving centers slightly mounded. Arrange on wax paper. Meanwhile, arrange a wire rack over wax paper. Heat milk chocolate and candy coating in a small saucepan over low heat until melted. Spoon over cookies to cover, allowing excess to drip off. Let stand on prepared rack until set. Cook's Note: Layer cookies between wax paper in an airtight container. Chill up to 5 days or freeze up to 3 months. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 173 Calories 11g Fat 17g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 46 Calories 173 % Daily Value * Total Fat 11g 15% Saturated Fat 6g 29% Cholesterol 24mg 8% Sodium 53mg 2% Total Carbohydrate 17g 6% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Protein 3g Potassium 95mg 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Homemade Tagalongs