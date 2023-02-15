Homemade Lemonades Cookies

Try these Copycat Lemonades at home - they taste just like the famous Girl Scouts cookies.

By Colleen Weeden
Published on February 15, 2023
cookies on yellow plate
Prep Time:
40 mins
Cook Time:
25 mins
Stand Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 Lemonades
Ingredients

  • 1 cup unsalted butter, cut into thin slices

  • ½ cup white sugar

  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest

  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt

  • ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

  • 2 ¼ cups flour

  • 1 cup powdered sugar

  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

  2. Combine cold butter, white sugar, lemon zest, salt, and vanilla in a bowl; slowly stir together until butter has softened somewhat and ingredients come together.

  3. Add flour to the butter mixture. Flour your hands and, using fingertips, rub mixture together until buttery crumbs form, 1 to 2 minutes. Press mixture into a ball.

  4. Transfer dough to lightly floured work surface and press into a 1/2-inch- thick disk. Cover with a piece of plastic wrap. Roll dough to 1/4-inch thickness.

  5. Cut dough with a 2-inch round cutter, rerolling scraps if needed. Arrange cutouts 1 inch apart on the prepared cookie sheets. Use a sharp knife to score 1/4- to 1/2-inch decorative lines around the outer edges of each cookie, cutting toward the center. Use a toothpick or skewer to poke small holes at the end of every other line near the center.

  6. Bake in the preheated oven until light brown around the edges, 22 to 25 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

  7. For glaze, stir together powdered sugar and lemon juice; brush a thin layer over each cookie. Let stand until set, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

98 Calories
5g Fat
12g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 36
Calories 98
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 5g 7%
Saturated Fat 3g 17%
Cholesterol 14mg 5%
Sodium 54mg 2%
Total Carbohydrate 12g 4%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Protein 1g
Potassium 11mg 0%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

