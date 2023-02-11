Recipes Appetizers and Snacks Garlic Bread Recipes Garlic Knots Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Homemade garlic knots just as good as those you'll get in restaurants. The base for the knots is a simple dough made with Greek yogurt. By Nicole Hopper Published on February 11, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ¾ cups self-rising flour, plus more for kneading ¾ teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon Italian seasoning 1 cup plain whole-milk Greek-style yogurt 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted 1 tablespoon olive oil ½ teaspoon dried parsley Flaky sea salt, for garnish Directions Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Stir together flour and 1/4 teaspoon each garlic powder, salt, and Italian seasoning in a bowl. Stir in yogurt until mixture forms a shaggy dough.Transfer dough to a well-floured work surface. Knead until mostly smooth, 3 to 4 minutes. If needed, add additional flour 1 teaspoon at a time to keep dough from being too sticky. Shape dough into a ball; press down gently to form a disk. Divide dough into 8 even wedges (a bench scraper is handy). Roll each wedge into a rope about 10 inches long. Tie into knots. Arrange knots about 2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheet. Bake until knots are lightly browned, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk together melted butter, oil, parsley, and remaining 1/2 tsp. garlic powder and 1/4 tsp. salt in a small bowl. Brush still-warm knots with butter mixture and sprinkle with flaky salt. Cool 5 minutes before serving. Store cooled knots in an airtight container at room temperature up to 2 days. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 158 Calories 6g Fat 22g Carbs 4g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 158 % Daily Value * Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 2g 12% Cholesterol 9mg 3% Sodium 486mg 21% Total Carbohydrate 22g 8% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Protein 4g Potassium 39mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Garlic Knots