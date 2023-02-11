Garlic Knots

0 Photos

Homemade garlic knots just as good as those you'll get in restaurants. The base for the knots is a simple dough made with Greek yogurt.

By Nicole Hopper
Published on February 11, 2023
Garlic knots with dip
Prep Time:
20 mins
Cook Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

  • 1 ¾ cups self-rising flour, plus more for kneading

  • ¾ teaspoon garlic powder

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon Italian seasoning

  • 1 cup plain whole-milk Greek-style yogurt

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • ½ teaspoon dried parsley

  • Flaky sea salt, for garnish

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

  2. Stir together flour and 1/4 teaspoon each garlic powder, salt, and Italian seasoning in a bowl. Stir in yogurt until mixture forms a shaggy dough.Transfer dough to a well-floured work surface. Knead until mostly smooth, 3 to 4 minutes. If needed, add additional flour 1 teaspoon at a time to keep dough from being too sticky.

  3. Shape dough into a ball; press down gently to form a disk. Divide dough into 8 even wedges (a bench scraper is handy). Roll each wedge into a rope about 10 inches long. Tie into knots. Arrange knots about 2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheet.

  4. Bake until knots are lightly browned, about 15 minutes.

  5. Meanwhile, whisk together melted butter, oil, parsley, and remaining 1/2 tsp. garlic powder and 1/4 tsp. salt in a small bowl. Brush still-warm knots with butter mixture and sprinkle with flaky salt. Cool 5 minutes before serving. Store cooled knots in an airtight container at room temperature up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 158
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 6g 8%
Saturated Fat 2g 12%
Cholesterol 9mg 3%
Sodium 486mg 21%
Total Carbohydrate 22g 8%
Dietary Fiber 1g 3%
Protein 4g
Potassium 39mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

