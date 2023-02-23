Recipes Breakfast and Brunch Waffle Recipes Waffle House-Style Waffles Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos If you're craving Waffle House waffles try this easy copycat recipe - you won't taste the difference. Serve with maple syrup, butter, and chocolate chips. By Nicole Hopper Published on February 23, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 5 mins Chill Time: 1 hrs Total Time: 1 hrs 35 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ½ cups flour 2 tablespoons cornstarch 1 teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon baking powder ½ teaspoon baking soda 1 large egg ¼ cup sugar ¼ cup salted butter, softened, plus more for serving 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 cup half-and-half ½ cup buttermilk cooking spray pure maple syrup, and/or chocolate chips, for serving Directions Whisk together flour, cornstarch, salt, baking powder, and baking soda in a bowl. Whisk together egg, sugar, butter, and vanilla in a separate large bowl until mixture is smooth. Whisk in half-and-half and buttermilk. Add flour mixture; stir until just combined and a few lumps remain. (Do not overmix.) Chill, covered, at least 1 hour or up to overnight. Preheat waffle iron to medium-high; lightly coat with cooking spray. Pour about 2/3 cup batter onto waffle iron. Cook until golden and crisp on edges, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate; keep warm. Repeat with remaining batter. Serve waffles with maple syrup, chocolate chips, and/or additional butter. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 448 Calories 20g Fat 56g Carbs 9g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 448 % Daily Value * Total Fat 20g 26% Saturated Fat 12g 62% Cholesterol 101mg 34% Sodium 862mg 37% Total Carbohydrate 56g 21% Dietary Fiber 1g 5% Protein 9g Potassium 197mg 4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Waffle House-Style Waffles