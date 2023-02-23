Waffle House-Style Waffles

If you're craving Waffle House waffles try this easy copycat recipe - you won't taste the difference. Serve with maple syrup, butter, and chocolate chips.

By Nicole Hopper
Published on February 23, 2023
Prep Time:
20 mins
Cook Time:
5 mins
Chill Time:
1 hrs
Total Time:
1 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 1 ½ cups flour

  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch

  • 1 teaspoon salt

  • ½ teaspoon baking powder

  • ½ teaspoon baking soda

  • 1 large egg

  • ¼ cup sugar

  • ¼ cup salted butter, softened, plus more for serving

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • 1 cup half-and-half

  • ½ cup buttermilk

  • cooking spray

  • pure maple syrup, and/or chocolate chips, for serving

Directions

  1. Whisk together flour, cornstarch, salt, baking powder, and baking soda in a bowl.

  2. Whisk together egg, sugar, butter, and vanilla in a separate large bowl until mixture is smooth. Whisk in half-and-half and buttermilk. Add flour mixture; stir until just combined and a few lumps remain. (Do not overmix.) Chill, covered, at least 1 hour or up to overnight.

  3. Preheat waffle iron to medium-high; lightly coat with cooking spray. Pour about 2/3 cup batter onto waffle iron. Cook until golden and crisp on edges, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate; keep warm. Repeat with remaining batter.

  4. Serve waffles with maple syrup, chocolate chips, and/or additional butter.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

448 Calories
20g Fat
56g Carbs
9g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 448
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 20g 26%
Saturated Fat 12g 62%
Cholesterol 101mg 34%
Sodium 862mg 37%
Total Carbohydrate 56g 21%
Dietary Fiber 1g 5%
Protein 9g
Potassium 197mg 4%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

