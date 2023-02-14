Whisk together butter, Dijon, onion, maple syrup, and Worcestershire in a small bowl. Evenly spread butter mixture on the cut sides of the croissants. Place the croissant bottom halves on a cutting board; layer on ham, folding to fit the croissant. Sprinkle cheese evenly among the croissants; place top halves on each. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a casserole dish or a cast iron skillet large enough to accommodate croissants with cooking spray. Place croissants in a single layer in the prepared pan. Whisk together eggs, milk, salt, pepper, and garlic powder in a medium bowl, and pour evenly over the croissants. Sprinkle each croissant with bagel seasoning. Set the dish aside for about 10 minutes. Bake in the preheated oven until croissants are golden brown and egg mixture is perfectly set, 32 to 38 minutes. Check casserole at about 25 minutes, and if croissants are getting very browned, cover with foil. Serve hot.

Cook's Note:

The small croissants that I use for this recipe measure about 4 inches long by 2-1/2 inches wide. If your croissants are larger, you may want to consider cutting them in half, and if they're smaller, you may want to increase the quantity. Placing a toothpick in the center of each croissant will keep the croissant from sliding once the cheese starts to melt.