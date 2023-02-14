Ham and Cheese Croissant Casserole

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

Perfect for a lazy weekend breakfast, or add a side salad and enjoy this unique and delicious casserole for a weekday lunch or breakfast-for-dinner. This is the ideal size for a small family, but may be easily doubled.

Recipe by lutzflcat
Published on February 14, 2023
ham and cheese croissants in egg casserole
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
35 mins
Rest Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

  • 2 tablespoons minced onion

  • 1 teaspoon maple syrup

  • ¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

  • 4 croissants, split

  • 8 thin slices deli ham

  • 3 ounces shredded Swiss cheese

  • 3 eggs

  • ¾ cup 2% milk

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

  • 1 teaspoon everything bagel seasoning (Optional)

Directions

  1. Whisk together butter, Dijon, onion, maple syrup, and Worcestershire in a small bowl. Evenly spread butter mixture on the cut sides of the croissants.

  2. Place the croissant bottom halves on a cutting board; layer on ham, folding to fit the croissant. Sprinkle cheese evenly among the croissants; place top halves on each.

  3. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  4. Spray a casserole dish or a cast iron skillet large enough to accommodate croissants with cooking spray. Place croissants in a single layer in the prepared pan.

  5. Whisk together eggs, milk, salt, pepper, and garlic powder in a medium bowl, and pour evenly over the croissants. Sprinkle each croissant with bagel seasoning. Set the dish aside for about 10 minutes.

  6. Bake in the preheated oven until croissants are golden brown and egg mixture is perfectly set, 32 to 38 minutes. Check casserole at about 25 minutes, and if croissants are getting very browned, cover with foil. Serve hot.

Cook's Note:

The small croissants that I use for this recipe measure about 4 inches long by 2-1/2 inches wide. If your croissants are larger, you may want to consider cutting them in half, and if they're smaller, you may want to increase the quantity. Placing a toothpick in the center of each croissant will keep the croissant from sliding once the cheese starts to melt.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

424 Calories
26g Fat
27g Carbs
20g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 424
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 26g 33%
Saturated Fat 14g 70%
Cholesterol 219mg 73%
Sodium 1136mg 49%
Total Carbohydrate 27g 10%
Dietary Fiber 2g 6%
Protein 20g
Potassium 285mg 6%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
breakfast casserole squares with ham, cheese, and croissant
Overnight Breakfast Bake with Ham, Cheese, and Croissants
high angle looking down into a slice of country Sunday breakfast casserole with the remaining in the background
Sausage Breakfast Casserole
270 Ratings
a ham and cheese slider being lifted from a white casserole dish of freshly baked sliders.
Baked Ham and Cheese Sliders
967 Ratings
Ham and Cheese Omelet Casserole
139 Ratings
close up view of a slice of Ham and Cheese Pie on a plate
Ham and Cheese Pie
18 Ratings
Farmer's Casserole
326 Ratings
Huevos Rancheros Brunch Casserole with Ham and Cheese
3 Ratings
Super Easy Egg Casserole
Super Easy Egg Casserole
313 Ratings
image of french toast with berries and whipped cream on a plate, and french toast in a baking dish, with forks and a glass of juice on the side
Easy French Toast Casserole
661 Ratings
close up view of a sliced Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwich garnished with fresh herbs on a white plate
Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwiches
109 Ratings
Ham and Cheese Bow Ties
503 Ratings
mid angle looking at two halves of hot ham and cheese on a plate
Christy's Awesome Hot Ham and Cheese
89 Ratings
Ham and Cheese Pinwheels
7 Ratings
Cheesy Ham and Hash Brown Casserole
2,685 Ratings
Ham, Egg, and Cheese Quesadillas
25 Ratings
Three breakfast casseroles
3 Make-Ahead Breakfast Casseroles for Busy Families