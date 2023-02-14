Recipes Breakfast and Brunch Breakfast Casserole Recipes Ham and Cheese Croissant Casserole Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Perfect for a lazy weekend breakfast, or add a side salad and enjoy this unique and delicious casserole for a weekday lunch or breakfast-for-dinner. This is the ideal size for a small family, but may be easily doubled. Recipe by lutzflcat Published on February 14, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 35 mins Rest Time: 10 mins Total Time: 1 hrs Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ½ tablespoons unsalted butter, softened 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 2 tablespoons minced onion 1 teaspoon maple syrup ¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce 4 croissants, split 8 thin slices deli ham 3 ounces shredded Swiss cheese 3 eggs ¾ cup 2% milk ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper ¼ teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon everything bagel seasoning (Optional) Directions Whisk together butter, Dijon, onion, maple syrup, and Worcestershire in a small bowl. Evenly spread butter mixture on the cut sides of the croissants. Place the croissant bottom halves on a cutting board; layer on ham, folding to fit the croissant. Sprinkle cheese evenly among the croissants; place top halves on each. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a casserole dish or a cast iron skillet large enough to accommodate croissants with cooking spray. Place croissants in a single layer in the prepared pan. Whisk together eggs, milk, salt, pepper, and garlic powder in a medium bowl, and pour evenly over the croissants. Sprinkle each croissant with bagel seasoning. Set the dish aside for about 10 minutes. Bake in the preheated oven until croissants are golden brown and egg mixture is perfectly set, 32 to 38 minutes. Check casserole at about 25 minutes, and if croissants are getting very browned, cover with foil. Serve hot. Cook's Note: The small croissants that I use for this recipe measure about 4 inches long by 2-1/2 inches wide. If your croissants are larger, you may want to consider cutting them in half, and if they're smaller, you may want to increase the quantity. Placing a toothpick in the center of each croissant will keep the croissant from sliding once the cheese starts to melt. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 424 Calories 26g Fat 27g Carbs 20g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 424 % Daily Value * Total Fat 26g 33% Saturated Fat 14g 70% Cholesterol 219mg 73% Sodium 1136mg 49% Total Carbohydrate 27g 10% Dietary Fiber 2g 6% Protein 20g Potassium 285mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Ham and Cheese Croissant Casserole