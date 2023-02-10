Main Dishes Casserole Recipes Beef Ground Beef Crunchwrap Ring Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This crowd-pleasing taco ring is made with flour tortillas encasing a filling of spiced ground beef, two kinds of cheese, and Doritos. Serve with salsa and sour cream. By Liv Dansky Liv Dansky Liv Dansky is a Recipe Tester/Developer in the Dotdash Meredith Test Kitchens. She grew up in Denver, Colorado where she struggled to breathe and bake at altitude. Liv left the Mile High City to earn a BA from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating at work, she can be found cooking and eating for fun. Between meals, she also enjoys playing tennis, short runs, long walks, and skiing. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on February 10, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 30 mins Bake Time: 40 mins Additional Time: 15 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 25 mins Servings: 8 Yield: 1 Bundt pan Ingredients cooking spray 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 large yellow onion, chopped 2 cups chopped multi-colored bell peppers 2 tablespoons garlic, finely chopped 1 (10 ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chilies, drained 1 ¼ pounds ground beef (85% lean) 1 (1 ounce) package taco seasoning mix ¼ teaspoon kosher salt ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro 10 flour tortillas (10-inch) 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided 2 cups shredded pepper Jack cheese, divided 2 cups nacho cheese-flavored tortilla chips (such as Doritos®) 1 cup salsa, or to taste ½ cup sour cream, for serving Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Generously coat a Bundt pan with cooking spray. Heat olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion, bell peppers, and garlic; cook, stirring often, until vegetables have softened, about 8 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and green chiles; cook, stirring often, until liquid has evaporated, about 2 minutes. Add ground beef, taco seasoning, and salt; cook, stirring often and using the back of the spoon to break apart the meat, until cooked through, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in cilantro. Let stand at room temperature, uncovered, while preparing the tortillas. Arrange tortillas on a cutting board. Cut tortilla into 4 vertical pieces (about 2 1/2 inches wide per piece). Repeat with remaining tortillas. Arrange the middle strips of the tortillas (the ones without the rounded edges) around the Bundt pan, slightly overlapping the pieces to create a fanning pattern and line the pan. Evenly sprinkle 1 cup of the Cheddar cheese and 1/2 cup of the pepper Jack cheese on top of the tortillas. Top evenly with half of the ground beef mixture. Lay 1/3 of the tortillas with the rounded edges over the ground beef mixture to cover (they will overlap). Top with 1 cup of the pepper Jack cheese and nacho-cheese flavored chips. Lay another 1/3 of the tortillas with the rounded edges over the chips, and top with remaining ground beef mixture. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup Cheddar cheese and 1/2 cup pepper Jack cheese. Use remaining tortillas with rounded edges to cover the cheese. Bake in the preheated oven until golden-brown and crispy, 40 to 45 minutes. Remove from oven, and let cool for 15 minutes. Working carefully, place a plate or serving platter on top of Bundt pan. Flip pan to invert the ring onto the plate. Slice and serve with salsa and sour cream. I Made It Print Add Your Photo Photos of Crunchwrap Ring