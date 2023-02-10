Crunchwrap Ring

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Generously coat a Bundt pan with cooking spray.

Heat olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion, bell peppers, and garlic; cook, stirring often, until vegetables have softened, about 8 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and green chiles; cook, stirring often, until liquid has evaporated, about 2 minutes.

Add ground beef, taco seasoning, and salt; cook, stirring often and using the back of the spoon to break apart the meat, until cooked through, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in cilantro. Let stand at room temperature, uncovered, while preparing the tortillas.

Arrange tortillas on a cutting board. Cut tortilla into 4 vertical pieces (about 2 1/2 inches wide per piece). Repeat with remaining tortillas.

Arrange the middle strips of the tortillas (the ones without the rounded edges) around the Bundt pan, slightly overlapping the pieces to create a fanning pattern and line the pan. Evenly sprinkle 1 cup of the Cheddar cheese and 1/2 cup of the pepper Jack cheese on top of the tortillas. Top evenly with half of the ground beef mixture.

Lay 1/3 of the tortillas with the rounded edges over the ground beef mixture to cover (they will overlap). Top with 1 cup of the pepper Jack cheese and nacho-cheese flavored chips.

Lay another 1/3 of the tortillas with the rounded edges over the chips, and top with remaining ground beef mixture. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup Cheddar cheese and 1/2 cup pepper Jack cheese. Use remaining tortillas with rounded edges to cover the cheese.

Bake in the preheated oven until golden-brown and crispy, 40 to 45 minutes. Remove from oven, and let cool for 15 minutes. Working carefully, place a plate or serving platter on top of Bundt pan. Flip pan to invert the ring onto the plate.