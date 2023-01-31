Recipes Main Dishes Pasta Spaghetti Spaghetti all'Assassina (Assassin's Spaghetti) Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Caramelized tomato sauce makes this a wonderfully savory dish. The reduction of the tomato broth brings out the sweetness of the tomatoes which balances well with the spiciness of the chili flakes. By Chef John Published on January 31, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 25 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Tomato Broth: 1 tablespoon olive oil 2 cloves garlic, minced 3 cups tomato puree 3 cups water 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste Assassin's Spaghetti: ¼ cup olive oil 2 teaspoons red chili flakes, or to taste 6 ounces dry spaghetti salt to taste 1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley, for garnish Directions Heat olive oil in a pot over medium heat. Add garlic and sizzle until it starts to turn golden and fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in tomato puree, water, and salt. Bring to a simmer on medium-high. Once simmering, reduce to low heat and keep warm. Pour olive oil into a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, season with chili flakes and heat until chili flakes start to sizzle, for 1 minute. Add raw spaghetti and toss until well coated with chili oil. Pour in about 3 cups of tomato broth and, using tongs, move pasta from side to side to evenly distribute tomato broth. Cook, occasionally moving pasta from side to side with tongs, all facing the same direction, until most of the broth has been absorbed or evaporated, and the spaghetti starts frying in the pan. Turn spaghetti over with tongs, and evenly arrange in the pan. Keep cooking until the pasta starts to brown, and even lightly chars. Add about 2 more cups of tomato broth, and repeat the process. Continue cooking until the spaghetti is as charred as you like , and cooked to your desired doneness. More broth can be added at the end of the process for a saucier version, as shown in the video, or it can be served relatively dry. Serve with a drizzle of olive oil and more chili flakes if desired. Chef John Cook's Note: This recipe makes either 2 large or 4 smaller portions. You can serve this with Parmesan cheese or enjoy as is. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 384 Calories 18g Fat 50g Carbs 9g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 384 % Daily Value * Total Fat 18g 23% Saturated Fat 3g 13% Sodium 1244mg 54% Total Carbohydrate 50g 18% Dietary Fiber 5g 19% Protein 9g Potassium 960mg 20% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Spaghetti all'Assassina (Assassin's Spaghetti)