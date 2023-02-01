Recipes Desserts Cakes Coconut Cake Recipes Coconut Bundt Cake Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This coconut Bundt cake recipe is a must for all coconut fans! It features a rich sour cream cake with double coconut flavor from both coconut extract and shredded coconut. Then the cream cheese frosting is topped with more shredded coconut for good measure! By Bailey Fink Bailey Fink Instagram Twitter Website Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on February 1, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 30 mins Cook Time: 1 hrs 30 mins Additional Time: 10 mins Total Time: 2 hrs 10 mins Servings: 16 Yield: 1 10-inch tube cake Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Cake 1 cup butter, softened 1 cup sour cream 3 cups white sugar 6 large eggs 1 teaspoon coconut extract 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 3 cups all-purpose flour ½ teaspoon baking powder 2 cups flaked coconut 1 cup white chocolate chips Frosting 1 (4 ounce) package cream cheese, softened ¼ cup butter, softened 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 2 cups confectioners' sugar ¾ cup flaked coconut, toasted Directions Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10-inch tube pan. Beat butter and sour cream together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until well combined. Add sugar and beat until light. Add in eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in coconut extract and vanilla extract. Mix in flour and baking powder, then fold in coconut flakes and white chocolate chips. Pour batter into the prepared pan Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1 hour 30 minutes. Let stand for about 10 minutes, then run a knife along the edges and invert the pan onto a cooling rack. Allow to cool completely. Beat together cream cheese, butter, and vanilla extract in a large bowl with an electric mixer until creamy. Gradually add confectioners' sugar until frosting is smooth. Frost the cake and top with toasted coconut flakes. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 625 Calories 30g Fat 85g Carbs 7g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 16 Calories 625 % Daily Value * Total Fat 30g 38% Saturated Fat 19g 95% Cholesterol 124mg 41% Sodium 221mg 10% Total Carbohydrate 85g 31% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Protein 7g Potassium 132mg 3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Coconut Bundt Cake