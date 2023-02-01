Coconut Bundt Cake

This coconut Bundt cake recipe is a must for all coconut fans! It features a rich sour cream cake with double coconut flavor from both coconut extract and shredded coconut. Then the cream cheese frosting is topped with more shredded coconut for good measure!

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Published on February 1, 2023
Tom Cruise White Chocolate Bundt Cake
Prep Time:
30 mins
Cook Time:
1 hrs 30 mins
Additional Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 10-inch tube cake
Ingredients

Cake

  • 1 cup butter, softened

  • 1 cup sour cream

  • 3 cups white sugar

  • 6 large eggs

  • 1 teaspoon coconut extract

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour

  • ½ teaspoon baking powder

  • 2 cups flaked coconut

  • 1 cup white chocolate chips

Frosting

  • 1 (4 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

  • ¼ cup butter, softened

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • 2 cups confectioners' sugar

  • ¾ cup flaked coconut, toasted

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10-inch tube pan.

  2. Beat butter and sour cream together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until well combined. Add sugar and beat until light. Add in eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in coconut extract and vanilla extract. Mix in flour and baking powder, then fold in coconut flakes and white chocolate chips. Pour batter into the prepared pan

  3. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1 hour 30 minutes. Let stand for about 10 minutes, then run a knife along the edges and invert the pan onto a cooling rack. Allow to cool completely.

  4. Beat together cream cheese, butter, and vanilla extract in a large bowl with an electric mixer until creamy. Gradually add confectioners' sugar until frosting is smooth. Frost the cake and top with toasted coconut flakes.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

625 Calories
30g Fat
85g Carbs
7g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 16
Calories 625
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 30g 38%
Saturated Fat 19g 95%
Cholesterol 124mg 41%
Sodium 221mg 10%
Total Carbohydrate 85g 31%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Protein 7g
Potassium 132mg 3%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

