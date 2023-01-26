Recipes Healthy Recipes Snacks Crispy Air Fryer Chickpeas Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Perfect for snacking on game day or topping on salad to replace croutons. These air-fried chickpeas are addictive and pack a ton of flavor with a little bit of heat. Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole Published on January 26, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Stand Time: 30 mins Total Time: 50 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (15 ounce) can chickpeas, drained 2 teaspoons chili-lime seasoning (such as Tajin®) 1 teaspoon olive oil ⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper Directions Rinse chickpeas in a colander. Allow to drain and dry for 20 minutes. Preheat an air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 5 minutes. Transfer chickpeas to a bowl. Add Tajin, olive oil, and cayenne. Stir until evenly combined. Spread out chickpeas in the air fryer basket. Cook for 5 minutes, shake basket, and cook for 5 minutes more. Shake one more time and continue cooking until chick peas are crisp, about 5 more minute Transfer to a paper towel lined plate and let sit 10 minutes. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 11 Calories 1g Fat Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 11 % Daily Value * Total Fat 1g 2% Saturated Fat 0g 1% Sodium 380mg 17% Potassium 1mg 0% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Crispy Air Fryer Chickpeas