Crispy Air Fryer Chickpeas

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

Perfect for snacking on game day or topping on salad to replace croutons. These air-fried chickpeas are addictive and pack a ton of flavor with a little bit of heat.

Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole
Published on January 26, 2023
crispy chickpeas in bowl
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
15 mins
Stand Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 (15 ounce) can chickpeas, drained

  • 2 teaspoons chili-lime seasoning (such as Tajin®)

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil

  • teaspoon cayenne pepper

Directions

  1. Rinse chickpeas in a colander. Allow to drain and dry for 20 minutes.

  2. Preheat an air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 5 minutes.

  3. Transfer chickpeas to a bowl. Add Tajin, olive oil, and cayenne. Stir until evenly combined. Spread out chickpeas in the air fryer basket.

  4. Cook for 5 minutes, shake basket, and cook for 5 minutes more. Shake one more time and continue cooking until chick peas are crisp, about 5 more minute

  5. Transfer to a paper towel lined plate and let sit 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

11 Calories
1g Fat
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 11
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 1g 2%
Saturated Fat 0g 1%
Sodium 380mg 17%
Potassium 1mg 0%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved