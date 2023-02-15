Recipes Salad Hearts of Palm and Avocado Salad Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This salad with hearts of palm and avocado is delicious served over lettuce, inside lettuce cups, or alongside tortilla chips as a dip. By Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on February 15, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 4 Yield: 4 cups Jump to Nutrition Facts This colorful hearts of palm salad is as flavorful as it is filling. Full of crunchy vegetables and tossed with a savory vinaigrette, you'll come back to this hearts of palm salad recipe again and again. Hearts of Palm Salad Ingredients These are the simple ingredients you'll need to make this hearts of palm salad recipe: · For the salad: canned hearts of palm, onion, bell pepper, radish, carrots, tomato, a serrano pepper, cilantro, and an avocado· For the vinaigrette: lime juice, red wine vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, chili powder, and kosher salt Nicole McLaughlin How to Make Hearts of Palm Salad "The hearts of palm take on the flavor of that vinaigrette so well," says culinary developer Nicole McLaughlin (a.k.a. NicoleMcMom). "Paired with all those crunchy vegetables, it's the perfect bite." You'll find the full, step-by-step recipe below — but here are a few tips from the recipe creator herself: · Hearts of palm are pretty neutral, so they can take on whatever flavors you add to them. They make a great meat substitute – in this case, Nicole aims to mimic the flavors of a crab salad.· The hearts of palm strips are delicate, so try not to be too rough on them. Gently fold them in at the end to preserve the shape and texture.· To complete the meal, serve the hearts of palm salad over a bed of lettuce. Nicolel likes using butter lettuce, but you can use whatever variety you have on hand. For a heartier option, according to Nicole, you can chop up the hearts of palm a little more and serve the dish with tortilla chips. How to Store Hearts of Palm Salad This flavorful, crunchy hearts of palm salad is best served fresh. However, if you have leftovers, you can store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two days. Editorial contributions by Corey Williams Ingredients 2 (14 ounce) cans whole hearts of palm, drained 1 lime, juiced 1 ½ teaspoons red wine vinegar ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil ½ teaspoon chili powder ¾ teaspoon kosher salt ½ cup thinly sliced sweet onion ½ cup chopped red bell pepper ½ cup matchstick-cut radishes ⅓ cup matchstick-cut carrots ¼ cup chopped tomato 1 serrano chile pepper, seeded and minced ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro 1 avocado, diced Directions Peel the hearts of palm into strips lengthwise and cut the pile of strips in half. Set aside. Combine lime juice and vinegar in a small bowl and whisk in olive oil to combine. Season with chili powder and salt and set aside. Combine onion, bell pepper, radish, carrots, tomato, serrano, cilantro, and reserved vinaigrette in a medium bowl; stir to combine. Gently fold in avocado and hearts of palm. Serve immediately. Nicole McLaughlin I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 282 Calories 22g Fat 20g Carbs 7g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 282 % Daily Value * Total Fat 22g 29% Saturated Fat 3g 16% Sodium 1226mg 53% Total Carbohydrate 20g 7% Dietary Fiber 10g 36% Protein 7g Potassium 770mg 16% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Hearts of Palm and Avocado Salad