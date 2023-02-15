This colorful hearts of palm salad is as flavorful as it is filling. Full of crunchy vegetables and tossed with a savory vinaigrette, you'll come back to this hearts of palm salad recipe again and again.

Hearts of Palm Salad Ingredients

These are the simple ingredients you'll need to make this hearts of palm salad recipe:

· For the salad: canned hearts of palm, onion, bell pepper, radish, carrots, tomato, a serrano pepper, cilantro, and an avocado

· For the vinaigrette: lime juice, red wine vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, chili powder, and kosher salt

Nicole McLaughlin

How to Make Hearts of Palm Salad

"The hearts of palm take on the flavor of that vinaigrette so well," says culinary developer Nicole McLaughlin (a.k.a. NicoleMcMom). "Paired with all those crunchy vegetables, it's the perfect bite." You'll find the full, step-by-step recipe below — but here are a few tips from the recipe creator herself:

· Hearts of palm are pretty neutral, so they can take on whatever flavors you add to them. They make a great meat substitute – in this case, Nicole aims to mimic the flavors of a crab salad.

· The hearts of palm strips are delicate, so try not to be too rough on them. Gently fold them in at the end to preserve the shape and texture.

· To complete the meal, serve the hearts of palm salad over a bed of lettuce. Nicolel likes using butter lettuce, but you can use whatever variety you have on hand. For a heartier option, according to Nicole, you can chop up the hearts of palm a little more and serve the dish with tortilla chips.

How to Store Hearts of Palm Salad

This flavorful, crunchy hearts of palm salad is best served fresh. However, if you have leftovers, you can store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two days.

Editorial contributions by Corey Williams