Cheddar Bay Biscuit Cobbler

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

This easy casserole takes the flavors of chicken pot pie but instead of encasing it in pie crust it's topped with Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits. It's prepared just like a dump cake — no stirring needed!

By
Liv Dansky
Liv Dansky
Liv Dansky

Liv Dansky is a Recipe Tester/Developer in the Dotdash Meredith Test Kitchens. She grew up in Denver, Colorado where she struggled to breathe and bake at altitude. Liv left the Mile High City to earn a BA from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating at work, she can be found cooking and eating for fun. Between meals, she also enjoys playing tennis, short runs, long walks, and skiing.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023
a close up view of a single serving of cheddar bay biscuit cobbler on a white plate.
Prep Time:
10 mins
Bake Time:
1 hrs
Stand Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 13x9-inch baking dish
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup unsalted butter, melted

  • 4 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

  • 1 package cheddar biscuit mix (such as Red Lobster™ Cheddar Bay Biscuit® Mix)

  • 2 cups whole buttermilk

  • 1 (15 ounce) package frozen mixed vegetables

  • 1 ½ cups chicken broth

  • ½ cup heavy whipping cream

  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme, plus more for garnish

  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt

  • ¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat the bottom of a 13x9-inch baking dish with butter.

  2. Place chicken in an even layer on bottom of baking dish. Stir together buttermilk, Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix, and included spice packet in a large bowl until combined. Pour evenly on top of the chicken (do not mix to combine). Top evenly with mixed vegetables.

  3. Whisk together chicken broth, heavy cream, thyme, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl and pour evenly on top of the vegetables (do not mix to combine).

  4. Bake in the preheated oven, uncovered, until top is set and just beginning to turn golden-brown, about 1 hour. Remove from oven and let stand at room temperature, uncovered, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with thyme.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

496 Calories
27g Fat
35g Carbs
24g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 496
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 27g 35%
Saturated Fat 13g 66%
Cholesterol 96mg 32%
Sodium 1105mg 48%
Total Carbohydrate 35g 13%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Protein 24g
Potassium 327mg 7%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
Cheddar Bay Biscuits
1,854 Ratings
mid-low view of chicken pot pie with a biscuit crust served in a casserole dish
Mom's Fabulous Chicken Pot Pie with Biscuit Crust
845 Ratings
looking down at a serving of chicken pot pie casserole in a bowl and remaining in a casserole dish to the side
Chicken Pot Pie Casserole
2 Ratings
Blackberry Cobbler
440 Ratings
Simple Classic Chicken Pot Pie
198 Ratings
Easy Pot Pie with Pie Crust
Easy Pot Pie with Pie Crust
2 Ratings
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken Broccoli Pot Pie
344 Ratings
Grandma's Blackberry Cobbler
19 Ratings
Grammy's Easy Blackberry Cobbler
58 Ratings
Cheddar Onion Drop Biscuits
98 Ratings
Easy Cherry Cobbler
239 Ratings
Cheddar Keto Biscuits
15 Ratings
close up view of Fresh Peach Cobbler in a glass baking dish
Jackie's Fresh Peach Cobbler
269 Ratings
high angle looking into a plate of Red Lobster Cheddar Biscuits
Red Lobster Cheddar Biscuits
204 Ratings
Cheater Pot Pie
307 Ratings
close up view of Southern Peach Cobbler in a baking dish
Healthier Southern Peach Cobbler
72 Ratings