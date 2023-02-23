Main Dishes Savory Pie Recipes Pot Pie Recipes Chicken Pot Pie Recipes Cheddar Bay Biscuit Cobbler Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This easy casserole takes the flavors of chicken pot pie but instead of encasing it in pie crust it's topped with Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits. It's prepared just like a dump cake — no stirring needed! By Liv Dansky Liv Dansky Liv Dansky is a Recipe Tester/Developer in the Dotdash Meredith Test Kitchens. She grew up in Denver, Colorado where she struggled to breathe and bake at altitude. Liv left the Mile High City to earn a BA from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating at work, she can be found cooking and eating for fun. Between meals, she also enjoys playing tennis, short runs, long walks, and skiing. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on February 23, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Bake Time: 1 hrs Stand Time: 10 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 20 mins Servings: 8 Yield: 1 13x9-inch baking dish Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ¼ cup unsalted butter, melted 4 cups shredded rotisserie chicken 1 package cheddar biscuit mix (such as Red Lobster™ Cheddar Bay Biscuit® Mix) 2 cups whole buttermilk 1 (15 ounce) package frozen mixed vegetables 1 ½ cups chicken broth ½ cup heavy whipping cream 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme, plus more for garnish 1 teaspoon kosher salt ¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat the bottom of a 13x9-inch baking dish with butter. Place chicken in an even layer on bottom of baking dish. Stir together buttermilk, Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix, and included spice packet in a large bowl until combined. Pour evenly on top of the chicken (do not mix to combine). Top evenly with mixed vegetables. Whisk together chicken broth, heavy cream, thyme, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl and pour evenly on top of the vegetables (do not mix to combine). Bake in the preheated oven, uncovered, until top is set and just beginning to turn golden-brown, about 1 hour. Remove from oven and let stand at room temperature, uncovered, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with thyme. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 496 Calories 27g Fat 35g Carbs 24g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 496 % Daily Value * Total Fat 27g 35% Saturated Fat 13g 66% Cholesterol 96mg 32% Sodium 1105mg 48% Total Carbohydrate 35g 13% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Protein 24g Potassium 327mg 7% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Cheddar Bay Biscuit Cobbler