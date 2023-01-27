Cuisine Asian Japanese Soups and Stews Chef John's Miso Soup Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This miso soup is made entirely from scratch and has a simple yet complex flavor. You can now enjoy miso soup at home and not just in a Japanese restaurant. By Chef John Published on January 27, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Soak Time: 30 mins Stand Time: 10 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 20 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Dashi: 6 cups cold water ½ ounce dried kombu (dried kelp) 2 cups lightly packed dried bonito flakes Miso Soup: 7 ounces silken tofu, drained and cut into 1/2-inch cubes 4 tablespoons white miso 2 tablespoons red miso dried wakame seaweed flakes shredded wakame or hijiki seaweed (soaked in water until soft) (Optional) 2 green onions, thinly sliced, plus more to garnish Directions Pour cold water into a saucepan. Add kombu and soak for 30 minutes. Set pan on the stove over medium heat, and wait until water just starts to simmer. Turn off heat, and remove kombu with a strainer. Squeeze out any liquid back into the pan, and discard kombu. Turn heat back on to med-high, and bring to a simmer. Stir bonito flakes into the simmering liquid, and turn off the heat. Let sit for 10 minutes, before staining and reserving the liquid, also known as the "dashi." Pour dashi into a saucepan over medium heat. Add pre-soaked, shredded seaweed, soy sauce, and green onions. Bring to a simmer, and reduce heat to low. Place a small strainer over the pan, and add miso pastes. Submerge strainer halfway down into the hot dashi, and stir slowly until all the miso has dissolved and passed through into the soup. Stir in tofu, and continue cooking on low until tofu is heated through, about 2 minutes. Taste and season with more soy sauce if needed. Serve immediately with sliced green onions on top. Chef John I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 80 Calories 1g Fat 11g Carbs 7g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 80 % Daily Value * Total Fat 1g 1% Saturated Fat 0g 1% Sodium 927mg 40% Total Carbohydrate 11g 4% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Protein 7g Potassium 43mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Chef John's Miso Soup