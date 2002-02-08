Quick Chicken Divan
My family loves this recipe. My kids love it because the broccoli is 'hidden' under all the chicken and cheese! This is an excellent way to use up leftovers.
Love this recipe, got it from a friend last year, with these differences (1) use milk instead of mayonnaise; (2) add 1 tsp. garlic powder; (3) add 1/2 - 1 tsp. curry powder (husband & I like more, daughter less, so I use no more than 1/2 tsp.); (4) bake 20 mins., sprinkle lightly with dry bread crumbs, bake 10 mins. more. I use 98% fatfree soups and skim milk. Good with noodles or rice.Read More
This is an awesome recipe with modifications. For those that said it lacked flavor, add 1/2 teaspoon curry and an extra teaspoon of lemon juice. I also use more chicken, only 1/2 cup shredded cheddar which is cooked with the rest of the sauce ingredients until cheese is melted, then poured over cooked chicken, and steamed broccoli (make sure to pat with paper towels), and sprinkled with a bread crumb mixture of 2 tbsp. melted butter and 1/2 c. bread crumbs. WONDERFUL! This is excellent with Uncle Ben's Long Grain and Wild Rice mix - originaly recipe, served on the side.
Wow...this dish caused the biggest reaction I have ever had about dinner from my husband! He loved it. I thought it was great too...Definately a keeper. I did use 2 cans of cream of chicken instead of the cream of mushroom...no mushroom lovers in our house...thanks for a great and easy recipe!! p.s. have made this many times since, now I just use fresh broccoli, not frozen. Cooks fine, so no need to precook.
Oh my gosh! This was outstanding! I used uncooked chicken. Used large frozen broccoli flowers. Chopped up my raw chicken breast and put on top. I added about 1/4 cup cheese to soup mixture and added pepper to taste. Baked about 35-40 minutes,then topped with the cheese and baked 10 minutes more. Chicken was so tender. Served over rice. This was so fast to prepare and delish! My family went crazy over this. Thanks so much Shannon!!
I absolutely love this recipe, I have basicly used this recipe years. I use a topping of mozzerella and add herbed breadcrumbs and butter for a golden topping, and my niece and nephew love it!
My kids loved this dish! I used cream of celery soup instead of cream of chicken and added some french fried onions. Delicious!
This was delicious, but a bit on the salty side even though I used reduced sodium soups. I think this would be outstanding if you were to place the broccoli and chicken on a bed of wild rice, then pour the soup mixture and cheese over it. I know that Chicken Divan does not have rice in it, but the rice would add a nice nutty texture and flavor, while absorbing some of the excess salt. Thanks Shannon.
Mediocre at best. Canned soup in the sauce gives this an artificial taste. I'll do the the work and make the "old fashioned" recipe, which is delicious.
Excellent flavor. You need to serve over rice or noodles to soak up some of the liquid. I added a little curry for a different flavor.
THIS GOT MY KIDS TO EAT THEIR BROCOLLI!! Does need maybe a little more lemon juice and some curry, as someone else suggested, though.
This recipe was a HUGE hit with some alterations as per the other reviews. I used milk instead of mayo, and 2 cans of cream of chicken instead of 1 chicken and 1 mushroom. I put 1 3/4 cups of cheese in the soup mixture, along with more milk to aid the consistency. I omitted the lemon juice entirely and used 1/2 tsp. garlic powder, 1/2 tsp. curry powder, and 1/2 tsp. minced onion. I then sprinkled more cheese on top and baked. It took about an hour to bake. About halfway through, I sprinkled melted butter and bread crumbs lightly on top. During the last 10 minutes I raised the heat to 400, which browned the top nicely. It was great over a side of broccoli cheese flavored rice!
I used California mix - broccoli, carrots and cauliflower - instead of just broccoli and it was great!
I changed a few things, I used 2 cans of the cream of chicken soup (my husband doesn't care for cream of mushroom), I shredded the chicken breast instead of chopped, added 1/4 cup milk ,divided the cheese and added a layer on top of the chicken, a touch of garlic powder, crushed croutons drizzled with butter as a topping and served it on top of egg noodles. I turned out great!! Very easy to make and both my husband and 4 yr old loved it. I will definitely be making this again, next time I think I'll try it with a touch of curry powder, it sounds yummy!
Used 15 ounce bag of fresh broc. crowns and 3 chicken breasts cut up into bite size pieces and it was really good. Did not precook the broc and was just perfect!
Delicious stove top version: Squirt of olive oil in heavy skillet with lid. Add leftover rotisserie chicken chunks and leftover broccoli florets. Consult recipe for amount. Mix low-sodium soups, lemon juice, small amt mayo together and add to skillet. Stir. Put the lid on and allow to heat slowly. Sprinkle shredded cheddar on top. Top with lid. As soon as the cheese melts, it's ready to eat. Very quick, delicious.
I have been making this dish for probably 20 years. Little kids who don't like broccoli, we usually make half with broccoli and half with frozen peas (if you use clear glass dish you can see which end is which). Also, if you add small cubes of bread (1/4" square) on top of the cheese, there is no grease buildup, the bread soaks it up and then cooks crispy and is a great addition.
We love Chicken Divan!! I've used this recipe, but with just a few additions for added flavor: 3 big chicken breasts, 1 can cndensed cream of chicken soup and 1 can condensed broccooli cheese soup, 1/4 cup low fat mayo and 1/4 cup low fat sour cream, 1 tsp curry powder, 1/2 tsp fresh ground black pepper, 2 Tbsps dried minced onion, and 1/4 tsp minced garlic. Don't leave out the lemon juice! Served over brown rice....YUM!!
Iused leftover turkey breast for this.It was a huge hit with my 12 yr old daughter who ate 3servings!I was out of cr. of chicken soup so Iused 2 cr.of mushroom.I also used a little less mayo and added a little milk to make it "saucier".A 16 OZ. bag of chopped broc will work. IT WAS GREAT!!!
This recipe was good, however I did add and change a few things. For one, I mixed all the ingredients together in a large mixing bowl - there was no layering. Secondly, I used two cans of cream of chicken soup. Third, I sauteed one finely chopped onion and a whole container of fresh mushrooms (sliced) in 2 tablespoons butter, and added that to the bowl. Fourth, I added a generous sprinkle of pepper and as per others' suggestions, I added 1 tsp. curry powder, 1 tsp. garlic powder, and increased the lemon juice. Fifth, instead of mayo I used heavy cream. Sixth, I used shredded mont. jack and increased the amount. Seventh I added parmesan cheese to the mixture. Also as per other reviews, I baked for 30 min., sprinkled with bread crumbs and then baked another 10. I served it all over white rice. Very good!!
Simple and tasty. I did not precook the chicken. It was cut in small pieces and placed on top.
The next time you have leftover chicken, try it! A little side note, try the cond cream of mushroom soup with the garlic.
I prepared this for 164 people, with help from the women's guild at my church, for a fund raiser lunch after worship last April. It was a giant hit. Everyone wanted the recipe. We're making it again this week for another fundraiser and people can't wait to sign up.
Chicken Divan was a staple recipe in my house growing up. However, ours included rice and french fried onions, both of which are key ingredients to complete the meal. Also, we omitted the mayonnaise for a healthier option and it is delicious.
This recipe was fantastic. We changed it slightly by crushing one sleeve of Ritz crackers, mixing with some melted butter and sprinkling this over the top of the casserole half way through the cooking. Also, we used fresh broccoli instead of frozen.
Exceptional recipe! I lightened it up by using 98% FF mushroom & chicken soups, 1/3 c. cheese, 2TBSP Light Miracle Whip, and 4 pks of broccoli! Also, I added fresh chopped mushrooms and julienned carrots for more bulk. My family loved it! This tastes especially great over whole wheat rotini pasta or brown rice!
Okay....this didn't look very appealing when it was all in the pan, but it was very good! What's better....the WHOLE family liked it! Rather than cooking the chicken first, I cubed it raw, and cooked the whole dish for about 20 minutes longer. I didn't add the cheese until about 30 minutes before I thought it would be done. Since I wanted to serve it with rice, I also thinned the sauce with a little milk, so it would soak right in. Yum!
This recipe is terrific! I served this last night and everyone enjoyed it, even my picky children. My 4 year old, who hates anything saucy, especially creamy sauces, gobbled it up saying how much he liked this sauce, and my 22 mo. old, who refuses to eat any kind of vegetable, was packing away the broccoli. The only thing I changed was I used 1 lb. fresh steamed broccoli. I even used the 98% fat free soups and it was still delicious. This is going to be a regular at our house. Thanks, Shannon!!!
A pretty good "home cooking" recipe...well, with some modifications because so many reviewers said it was a touch bland. I used one can of cream of broccoli soup in place of the cream of mushroom soup, used 1/4 cup mayo and 1/4 cup sour cream, added lots of minced garlic and curry powder, and topped with bread crumbs. Served this over herb mashed potatoes for a simply devine home cooking casserole. I love when my husband goes back for seconds, and he did with this recipe.
This recipe has been an all-time favorite at my house;we've used turkey with it; just as good!
A friend of mine made this version of chicken divan years ago and I absolutely loved it. I'm so happy to have found it again. The mayo makes it nice and creamy and the lemon adds a delicious touch!
This was really good. I halved the receipe, so I just used cream of mushroom soup (healthy choice stuff) and because I was short on time I used a 12 oz can of chicken breast. I only used about 2T of lowfat Mayo and a 3 cheese blend I had. This receipe is real easy to adapt to ingredients you have on hand. My husband really liked it so I will be making often. Thanks.
I made this with leftover chicken, and it really wasn't a bad "casserole" dish! Served over pasta (I like it better over rice), and will keep it in my box for an EASY leftover solution.
I thought this was great, easy and the kids liked it. Next time I'll serve it with noodles or rice. Actually, either one could be added in before baking.
I made this for a potluck supper. It was a big hit. I used 1 lb. frozen broccoli spears and 2 cans of cream of chicken soup and thinned with 1/2 cup of milk. Used less cheese and covered with seasoned bread crumbs. I had about 1 cups of sauce left over and froze it for later use.
I made this differently than stated. Used only 1 can cr. chix soup, all lemon juice, 1/2amount of mayo, little milk to thin, 2 breast halfs, uncooked fresh broccoli. Served over brown rice, kids loved it, even fussy hubby said had "great flavor, really good" If that isn't a great testimony nothing is.
this was a good recipe.i used cream of chicken and cream of celery.i left out the mayo.with the soups its not needed dish still turned out great! thanks for sharing.
This is one of our favorite recipes. But mine is modified somewhat. First, I steam the broccoli (do not overcook) and place it in the bottom of the baking dish. Second, I brown the chicken cubes (salt and pepper to taste). Cover the broccoli with the chicken. My cream mixture consists of one can of Cream of Chicken soup, 1/2 can of water, 1/2 cup of mayo, 1 teaspoon of lemon juice, and most importantly, curry powder to taste (I use a lot!). The curry adds a ton to the flavor. Top with bread crumbs. Bake at 325 for about 40 minutes. Uncover toward the end so the bread crumbs brown.
This dish was a definite hit at the Senior's rec center where I cook. I used condensed milk instead of mayo and sprinkled some crispy french onions with the cheese. I used sharp cheddar for more flavor. I will be making this for them again!
Yum! This is my husbands favorite dish of all time. And I have to say it's one of mine too! Very easy to prepare and packs a lot of flavor. I've made changes over the couple years I've been making this, some suggestions from other reviewers helped. I use an extra chicken breast and I season them with salt and pepper after cubing them and then brown them in olive oil before layering into the casserole. I use fresh broccoli and add 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 1/4 tsp onion powder, 1/4 tsp paprika, 1/2 tsp curry powder, 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper, and 1 1/2 tsp dijon mustard all to the sauce. I serve this with wild rice and we have it almost every week. It is awesome. Very savory and even better the next day for lunches. Thank you so much!
Wonderful flavor. So easy. It is great with noodles.
My mom gave me this recipe a couple of years ago and it is one of my favorites. It is best with fresh broccoli (steamed crisp/tender), but frozen is certainly much easier when you are pressed for time. I add about 3/4 teaspoon of curry powder to the soup mixture for added flavor. It is also good topped with mozzarella cheese and served over spaghetti with a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese.
SO good! I browned the chicken (4 boneless breasts)in butter with paprika & a sprinkle of garlic & onion powder. Cut back mayo to 1/4c and added 1/3c milk. Used fresh broccoli. Topped with bread crumbs & grated romano cheese & browned. Served over linguine. Thanks for a great recipe. We had company & everyone loved this recipe.
This has become one of my favorite recipes which I make all the time :)
I thought that this recipe was an odd choice as an entree as written. It seemed really soupy and awkward as a main course.I definately recommend putting it over rice or egg noodles, and if so, keep the chicken in bigger pieces so it seem like a dinner and not a lunch. I also added a splash of sherry. That being said, I thought that it had a great taste and strangely enough, put it over mashed potatoes and thought that it was perfect comfort food. I was sad when the leftovers were gone.
This was really good, I think I needed more sauce (I added two more chicken breast) but I just used fresh raw broccoli and raw chicken as well, put it all in the pan, mixed it up and baked for about an hour. Turned out great, added extra crimini mushrooms and garlic to the soup mix, didn't have any curry so used some paprikia. Turned out great
Very good. Especially w/minor taste changes. I put cheese and breadcrumbs on 1/2 of casserole and leave 1/2 w/out. That way I can have the 'slimmer' version while my husband doesn't care about calories...
Not too much flavor. It was okay, but needed something else. Maybe some cheese or garlic.
This was really good, especially the sauce. Since my BF doesn't like mushrooms, I used two cans cream of chicken and served over rice. The next day for lunch, we stuffed baked potatoes with the leftovers. We both actually preferred it that way.
Great tasting and a wonderful option for my low-carb diet. Thank you for sharing!!
Very good! I scaled the recipe to serve four so to avoid two cans of opened soup I just used cream of chicken.
Fast, pretty easy and filling but did need a bit of curry or something to liven it up some. I'll make it again, mostly because it's so healthy and so fast!
I give this 5 stars for the ease of preparation and because this is made with ingredients my family always has on hand. I served it over white rice. I like to make the recipe as written the first time and so I didn't make any changes. I did however saute the chicken in some olive oil and sprinkled it with salt, pepper, and garlic salt. Next time I will add curry like other reviewers suggested and I will also use fresh broccoli instead of frozen. My four year old thought that the broccoli was "mushy" and I agree. My husband says this is a winner and so I guess it will be added into the rotation :-)
This was really easy and really good. The reason for only four stars is because it was just a tad bland. Next time I will try half mayo and half sour cream as another reviewer suggests. Otherwise VERY good. I did add a Ritz cracker/butter upper crust also. UPDATED-- forget the mayo and just use sour cream and it is PERFECT!
This was definetely easy and pretty good. It will stay on my "occasional" list.
So quick and easy. A GREAT dish to make when you have leftover chicken! As a busy mother of 2 children, I don't always have alot of time to "prepare" dinner. BINGO on this recipe! Plus the kids love it with all the cheese on top! A definate keeper!
I halved the recipe, so I used the combo can of Cream of Chicken & Mushroom. It was delicious, but I did add about 3/4 tsp of curry and topped it with crushed potato chips. Oh and to make things easier, I mixed it all together in the casserole dish! It's a keeper!
This was very tasty...especially as leftovers!
To make this even quicker, cook chicken in George Forman Grill. 7 minutes for chicken. Loved it.
I cooked this recipie for a homeless shelter for 30 people and the could not get enough of it. Will use it again and again.
When I make something for the first time I always ask myself if the dish is worthy of being served to guests. If it isn't, then I likely won't make the dish again. This one did not make the cut. I followed the recipe exactly and found the dish to be bland and it tasted artificial. The only plus on this recipe was that it was fast.
I wanted a larger portion and based on the reviews that it was soupy - used 6 chick breasts to 1 and 1/2 cans of cream of chicken, 1 cup mayo, 1 and 1/2 cups of shredded cheddar. Also used fresh broccoli (chopped small). Frozen broccoli tends to add water to your recipes. Topped with bread crumbs and baked for 45 in 350. Delicioius
I'm not very fond of casseroles, but my husband and I really enjoyed this recipe. I like that it was served over rice. I was a little nervous to add the recommended 1 tsp of curry to the soup mixture, but the flavor was very good and complimented the recipe quite well. Adding bread crumbs made the topping crunchy and very yummy. I did add fresh lemon juice to the soup mixture and I pan fried the chicken after marinating in olive oil, lemon juice and lemon pepper. Next time I dont think will chop the fresh broccoli as small since we couldn't really tell there was broccoli in the dish. I used cream cheese in place of the mayo, but in the future I will just add 1/2 cup milk to thin the sauce a bit and lower the fat calories. I used fat free cream of mushroom soup and the regular version cream of chicken with herbs.
Broccoli made moisture in bottom of pan, soup mix did not melt down through ingredients. Perhaps an instruction to mix soup mixture with chicken and broccoli would correct both of those problems.
Everyone in my family went back for seconds, even my picky 13 year old son! This is a keeper.
One of our favorite comfort foods! I liked this recipe better than my grandma's that I've been making for years. I use broccoli florets, add a bit of extra chicken (makes a HUGE difference if it's good, flavorful chicken), and full-fat soups/mayo ... makes a big difference how yummy (versus bland) the casserole will be. Oh, I also put another extra 1/2 - 1c cheese on top (husband's preference). The lemon juice is a must ~ can't skip that step!
This is an old family favorite. I also add a bit of curry powder, about 1/2 teaspoon as my husband is not wild about curry. It does give it a different flavor. Great use of leftover turkey!
Absolutely delicious! I tasted before adding the salt and it was a good thing, because I had salt in my chicken broth, and it was enough. Worth every minute cooking! A company-grade meal.
I have used this recipe for years... i found it in a cookbook that my mother had back in the early 70's. My family loved it then and now that they are all grown they still ask for it when the come home for a visit... I use it for church potluck dinners and I alway get asked for the recipe... the only change I have made is I always mix the cheese in with the soup mayo mixture... Definitely one my all time favorites...
I must have made this recipe a million times...especially while I was pregnant (both times)!! An absolute favorite!
though i usually hate to use canned "cream of" soups, this recipe is easy & quick & tastes great. i add sour cream instead of mayo & use fresh raw broccoli instead of frozen. i also top with some breadcrumbs as well as the cheddar. don't forget the lemon juice - it makes a huge difference! this works well for making the day before & storing in the fridge 'til you're ready to cook.
This recipe is excellent! I used fat-free cream soups and fat-free mayo, to make this a very healthy, low point meal! Don't use fat-free cheese though, as it doesn't melt well into the meal. The whole family loves when I make this dinner!
This is a fanstastic recipe, especially around the holidays, as it puts that leftover turkey to good use!! Very quick and easy and more importantly delicious!! I added a tsp of curry to the soup/mayo mixture and 1/2 c. of breadcrumbs to the top w/ the cheese and this was perfect!! My husband and his roomate raved and went back for thirds!
My kids and hubby really liked this!
The fastest, most convenient thing I have ever made for dinner - and delicious! I used precooked chicken and chopped fresh broccoli and sprinked with seasoned breadcrumbs before baking.
My husband and I love this and eat it all the time. I add about 1 t. curry powder to the sauce and use fresh broccoli. Really easy and healthy for a weeknight dinner too. (That is, healthy if you cut back on the cheese & use light versions of the cream soups & mayo.)
My husband and I loved it, the kids weren't too thrilled!
Without the addidtion of 1/2 c sour cream, 1 t. lemon juice, and 1 t curry, and the 1/2 c of cheese to the sauce, I feel this would have been bland as other reviewers have suggested. With these modificationas (I would even do more lemon juice), it is 5 stars!
Great recipe and my family loves it??
Ok - for us, this one was a split decision. Hubby liked it, me and the kids not so much. Way too heavy on the mayo - I'd use less when/if I made it again. Not a bad recipe it was ok, just better things to do with chicken and broccoli in my opinion.
Great recipe! I used double the chicken, 1 cup of mayo, the juice of an entire lemon, and 2 tsp curry. Mixed some bread crumbs with a little butter and sprinkled over the cheese. Served with rice and salad, everyone loved it. We'll be making this many more times!
I opted to add 1 tsp of curry powder to this recipe per the recommendation of fellow reviewers. I did not enjoy the flavor of the curry powder in this recipe at all. Using both cream of mushroom and cream of chicken soups, the flavor of the broccoli was completely lost. I would recommend using cream of broccoli in place of one of these soups. I would also recommend that you partially precook this frozen broccoli before baking. I have had other recipes for Chicken Divan that I have enjoyed much more than this one.
My husband will not eat broccoli so instead I use peas also I use 2 cans of cream of chicken instead of one chicken and mushroom.
Using some dark meat, mixed with the chicken breasts makes it even better. I mix the cheddar cheese with everything else, and add a small amount of curry powder. I top mine with "store-bought" bread crumbs. Delicious - A family favorite!
First off, let me say..."My name is Melissa, and I'm a slow-cookeraholic". Sooooo. I cubed uncooked chicken, raw fresh broccoli with everything but the mayo and put it in my crockpot on low for 6 hours. Once that was finished, I stirred in 1/2c of cashew milk (so much better than mayo and less calories too but still has an EXTREMELY creamy texture) and served with brown rice. IT WAS A MAJOR HIT!!
I haven't actually made this recipe. I got one almost exactly like it off another website except it used only the chicken soup not the mushroom. One suggestion that the recipe i used that I think would make this even better.. cook a box of chicken stuffing by the directions.. then juss put it over top of everything and bake regularly. It makes it SOOOOOO good!
No Question this recipe gets FIVE STARS! I have a family of seven, so I had to double to recipe, I added some extra lemon juice and splash of mustard just to add to the flavor a bit. Serve this with rice and a salad, and you have a brand new family favorite. Thank you so much for this recipe!
I wanted to try a quick casserole dish and chose this Chicken Divan recipe, I also added cauliflowe, mushrooms, celery & onion to it. It was wonderful!
so easy and yummy
This recipe was really easy/fun to make. It turned out really good..the only thing I would do differently would be to mix the cheese with the broccoli instead of just puiing it on top. I will make this dish again.
I made this twice as it seemed like it had possibilities as a good standard casserole dish. The 2nd time, I substituted milk for the mayonnaise as my husband had thought it was too heavy the 1st time. I microwaved some fresh broccoli crowns for a couple minutes before chopping them & adding them to the dish as the 1st time they were too al dente (when I'd added them uncooked). I also added chopped celery & sliced mushrooms to the dish, some garlic powder, & also added crushed Ritz whole wheat cracker crumbs & slivered almonds to the topping. It was OK but I don't think I'll be adding it to my regular recipes as I felt it still needed some pizazz.
My boyfriend and I loved this! I did not have any lemon juice so I used vinegar instead, and I also added some dill.
Yummy. I added some salt, pepper and a little curry powder to give it a touch more flavor. And I used Cream of Celery soup instead of C of Mushroom. Delicious. Thank you!
This is almost exactly how I simplified one of my mom's recipes! So good! My family just adds about a 1/4 of a teaspoon of curry & some chicken bouillon.
Pretty good and easy. I used fresh broccoli and did not steam it prior to cooking which was a mistake. Make sure to steam the broccoli first. I used the lowfat versions of the soups with lowfat cheese and you can't even tell the difference.
worked well with leftover turkey in place of chicken.
I love this dish. It is flavorful and filling....and best of all it is versatile! I always top my chicken divan with cheddar cheese and crushed cheddar crackers (such as Cheez-its). Also, I use a variety of cream soups, depending on what I have on hand. Cream of mushroom or chicken or celery work best though. I also sometimes substitute sour cream for the mayonnaise. The sour cream gives it a slightly different taste...as does eliminating the lemon juice or curry. Overall a wonderful casserole that I have enjoyed for years.
Love this recipe! It is a hit by all in the house!
I made some changes, I used 1 can of cream of mushroom soup and 1can of cheddar broccoli, substituted milk instead of the mayo and doubled the lemon juice. I topped with breadcrumbs and served over egg noodles! Delicous! Will add seasonings next time and mushrooms. Very quick and easy!
Left out the cheese, and added a lot of seasoning. Lemon juice was good, used more of that. Also seasoned chicken with poultry seasoning and oregano, broccoli with salt and pepper. Served with mashed potatoes....mmmmmmmmmm. The recipe says use two bags of broccoli...definitely use two full bags!
