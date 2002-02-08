Quick Chicken Divan

My family loves this recipe. My kids love it because the broccoli is 'hidden' under all the chicken and cheese! This is an excellent way to use up leftovers.

By Shannon Fountain

5 mins
40 mins
45 mins
8
8 servings
8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place broccoli in the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish. Top with the chicken.

  • In a small bowl, blend the cream of chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup, mayonnaise, and lemon juice. Pour the mixture over the chicken. Top with Cheddar cheese.

  • Bake 35 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven, until bubbly and lightly browned.

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 16.1g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 24.4g; cholesterol 51.1mg; sodium 743.4mg. Full Nutrition
