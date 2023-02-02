Recipes Main Dishes Sandwich Recipes Grilled Cheese Grilled Cheese Roll Ups Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos The beloved grilled cheese sandwich is elevated by being rolled up and pan fried. Serve with a bowl of warm tomato soup to round out this timeless appetizer Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on February 2, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 5 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 2 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 slices artisan-style bread 4 slices sharp Cheddar cheese, at room temperature 2 tablespoons softened butter Directions Place bread slices on a cutting board and carefully remove crusts. Using a rolling pin, flatten the bread widthwise. Spread butter on outer edges of the bread. Place one slice of cheese on the non-buttered side. Roll bread and cheese together to create a spiral effect. Heat a heavy skillet over medium high heat. Place roll up into then skillet, butter side down. Grill on all sides until golden brown. Remove roll ups and slice diagonally if desired. Enjoy. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 439 Calories 32g Fat 21g Carbs 18g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 439 % Daily Value * Total Fat 32g 41% Saturated Fat 20g 98% Cholesterol 90mg 30% Sodium 667mg 29% Total Carbohydrate 21g 8% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 18g Potassium 103mg 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Grilled Cheese Roll Ups