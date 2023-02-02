Grilled Cheese Roll Ups

The beloved grilled cheese sandwich is elevated by being rolled up and pan fried. Serve with a bowl of warm tomato soup to round out this timeless appetizer

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Published on February 2, 2023
16740911511AE03799-35DA-4EFB-B623-251E517A9C1B.jpeg
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Ingredients

  • 4 slices artisan-style bread

  • 4 slices sharp Cheddar cheese, at room temperature

  • 2 tablespoons softened butter

Directions

  1. Place bread slices on a cutting board and carefully remove crusts.

  2. Using a rolling pin, flatten the bread widthwise. Spread butter on outer edges of the bread.

  3. Place one slice of cheese on the non-buttered side. Roll bread and cheese together to create a spiral effect.

  4. Heat a heavy skillet over medium high heat. Place roll up into then skillet, butter side down. Grill on all sides until golden brown. Remove roll ups and slice diagonally if desired. Enjoy.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

439 Calories
32g Fat
21g Carbs
18g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 439
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 32g 41%
Saturated Fat 20g 98%
Cholesterol 90mg 30%
Sodium 667mg 29%
Total Carbohydrate 21g 8%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Protein 18g
Potassium 103mg 2%

