Lemon Pepper Chicken Drummies

Recipe by CookingWithShelia
Published on January 31, 2023

These lemon pepper drummies are loaded with flavor.

Prep Time: 10 mins
Cook Time: 25 mins
Total Time: 35 mins
Servings: 4

Ingredients
1 pound chicken drummies
¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
all purpose seasoning to taste
2 tablespoons vegetable oil, or as needed
2 medium lemons, zested
freshly ground black pepper to taste
1 tablespoon butter

Directions
Clean pat dry chicken drummies with paper towels and set into a bowl. Pour lemon juice evenly over drummies and sprinkle with all purpose seasoning; toss until well combined. Pour lemon juice over drummies evenly, sprinkle with all purpose seasoning and toss well.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Heat vegetable oil in a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add drummies to hot oil and cook, turning occasionally, until chicken is cooked through, 5 to 10 minutes.

Remove cooked drummies from the skillet and transfer into a bowl.

Melt butter in a microwave safe container. Mix in lemon zest and black pepper until well combined. Pour seasoned butter over chicken drummies and mix well.

Spread out drummies on a non-stick baking sheet

Bake in the preheated oven until skin is crisp, about 5 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with additional lemon zest and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
282 Calories
20g Fat
7g Carbs
23g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 282
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 20g 25%
Saturated Fat 6g 28%
Cholesterol 100mg 33%
Sodium 116mg 5%
Total Carbohydrate 7g 2%
Dietary Fiber 2g 9%
Protein 23g
Potassium 326mg 7%