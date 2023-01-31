Lemon Pepper Chicken Drummies

These lemon pepper drummies are loaded with flavor.

Recipe by CookingWithShelia
Published on January 31, 2023
Lemon Pepper Chicken Drummies
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
25 mins
Total Time:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 1 pound chicken drummies

  • ¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

  • all purpose seasoning to taste

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, or as needed

  • 2 medium lemons, zested

  • freshly ground black pepper to taste

  • 1 tablespoon butter

Directions

  1. Clean pat dry chicken drummies with paper towels and set into a bowl. Pour lemon juice evenly over drummies and sprinkle with all purpose seasoning; toss until well combined.

  2. Pour lemon juice over drummies evenly, sprinkle with all purpose seasoning and toss well.

  3. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  4. Heat vegetable oil in a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add drummies to hot oil and cook, turning occasionally, until chicken is cooked through, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove cooked drummies from the skillet and transfer into a bowl.

  5. Melt butter in a microwave safe container. Mix in lemon zest and black pepper until well combined. Pour seasoned butter over chicken drummies and mix well. Spread out drummies on a non-stick baking sheet

  6. Bake in the preheated oven until skin is crisp, about 5 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with additional lemon zest and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

282 Calories
20g Fat
7g Carbs
23g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 282
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 20g 25%
Saturated Fat 6g 28%
Cholesterol 100mg 33%
Sodium 116mg 5%
Total Carbohydrate 7g 2%
Dietary Fiber 2g 9%
Protein 23g
Potassium 326mg 7%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

