Tex-Mex Pork Crescent Roll Squares Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Part nacho, and part flatbread, these tasty snacks or appetizers are a great way to use leftover pulled pork, or any tender, cooked pork. Serve with the suggested toppings, or be creative and add your own. Recipe by Bibi Published on February 22, 2023 Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 32 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 (8 ounce) cans refrigerated crescent roll dough 2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, divided ¾ pound cooked pulled pork, or any diced, cooked pork 1 (15 ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained 1 (10 ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chile peppers (such as RO*TEL®), drained 3 green onions, chopped 1 tablespoon taco seasoning mix 4 ounces crumbled cotija cheese 1 jalapeno pepper, thinly sliced 1 avocado, sliced (Optional) ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro, or more to taste (Optional) 1 lime, cut into wedges (Optional) Directions Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (180 degrees C). Cut a 13x18-inch piece of parchment paper; place on a work surface. Unroll crescent roll dough and place on the parchment paper, slightly overlapping the long sides of the two pieces of dough. Lightly flour a rolling pin; roll over the overlapping dough edges and over the perforations to create one 12x17-inch seamless piece of dough. Carefully lift the parchment paper with dough and fit into a 13x18-inch metal sheet pan. Sprinkle 1 cup shredded Cheddar evenly over the dough; follow with pulled pork. Scatter drained beans and drained RO-TEL® over pulled pork; sprinkle on green onions, taco seasoning, and remaining 1 cup Cheddar cheese. Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and the visible edges of the crescent dough are browned, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove to a wire rack. Sprinkle crumbled cotija cheese over all. Scatter jalapeño slices, avocado slices, and chopped cilantro over if using. Cut into 32 squares with a sharp knife or a pizza cutter; place on a warmed serving platter with lime wedges, if using. Cook's Notes: Use RO-TEL® Original or Hot, whichever you prefer. Use hot or mild purchased taco seasoning, or make your own, from one of the recipes on the site. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 123 Calories 7g Fat 8g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 32 Calories 123 % Daily Value * Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 3g 16% Cholesterol 18mg 6% Sodium 346mg 15% Total Carbohydrate 8g 3% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Protein 6g Potassium 47mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved