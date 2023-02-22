Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (180 degrees C).

Cut a 13x18-inch piece of parchment paper; place on a work surface. Unroll crescent roll dough and place on the parchment paper, slightly overlapping the long sides of the two pieces of dough.

Lightly flour a rolling pin; roll over the overlapping dough edges and over the perforations to create one 12x17-inch seamless piece of dough. Carefully lift the parchment paper with dough and fit into a 13x18-inch metal sheet pan.

Sprinkle 1 cup shredded Cheddar evenly over the dough; follow with pulled pork. Scatter drained beans and drained RO-TEL® over pulled pork; sprinkle on green onions, taco seasoning, and remaining 1 cup Cheddar cheese.

Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and the visible edges of the crescent dough are browned, 15 to 20 minutes.

Remove to a wire rack. Sprinkle crumbled cotija cheese over all.

Scatter jalapeño slices, avocado slices, and chopped cilantro over if using.