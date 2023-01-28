Overnight Breakfast Bake with Ham, Cheese, and Croissants

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

This overnight breakfast casserole is just the right size for smaller families. We love this with cherry tomatoes, but it is equally nice with fruit. You could also call this a savory bread pudding and serve it for lunch, with a salad. If you love mustard, double the Dijon amount in the recipe.

Recipe by Bibi
Published on January 28, 2023
1673620984Ham20and20Cheese20on20Croissant20Breakfast20Bake.jpeg
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
45 mins
Cool Time:
8 hrs
Total Time:
9 hrs
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 8x8 casserole
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • butter-flavored cooking spray

  • 2 large croissants

  • ½ cup shredded Gruyere cheese

  • 1 cup diced cooked ham

  • 6 large eggs

  • ¾ cup milk

  • ½ cup sour cream

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

  • 2 tablespoons chopped green onions (Optional)

Directions

  1. Spray an 8x8-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

  2. Cut croissants into 1 inch cubes (about 4 cups, loosely packed) and spread out on the bottom of the prepared pan. Sprinkle evenly with cheese and ham.

  3. Combine eggs, milk, sour cream, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Beat the mixture until well blended using a wire whisk or an egg beater.

  4. Pour egg mixture evenly over the top of the croissants, cheese, and ham.

  5. Cover tightly with aluminum foil and place in the refrigerator for 8 hours.

  6. When ready to bake, set the dish out of the refrigerator on the counter, Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  7. Uncover casserole, place in the center of the preheated oven, and bake until the casserole is set, and a knife inserted into the middle of the casserole comes out clean, 45 to 55 minutes.

  8. Cut into serving pieces and garnish with chopped green onions.

Cook's Note:

If you'd like to make this for a crowd, simply double the ingredients and use a 9x13-inch baking dish. You may need to adjust the cooking time.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

313 Calories
21g Fat
14g Carbs
17g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 313
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 21g 27%
Saturated Fat 10g 52%
Cholesterol 235mg 78%
Sodium 682mg 30%
Total Carbohydrate 14g 5%
Dietary Fiber 1g 2%
Protein 17g
Potassium 235mg 5%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
a ham and cheese slider being lifted from a white casserole dish of freshly baked sliders.
Baked Ham and Cheese Sliders
964 Ratings
high angle looking down into a slice of country Sunday breakfast casserole with the remaining in the background
Sausage Breakfast Casserole
270 Ratings
Overnight Cornflake Bake
9 Ratings
Farmer's Casserole
326 Ratings
Sheet Pan Breakfast Bake with eggs and bacon
Sheet Pan Breakfast Bake
Sausage Hashbrown Breakfast Casserole
Sausage Hashbrown Breakfast Casserole
44 Ratings
less than an overhead angle, looking at a large scoop of Christmas breakfast sausage casserole served on a plate
Christmas Breakfast Sausage Casserole
2,154 Ratings
a close up, top down view of a Cauliflower Tot and Turkey Sausage Breakfast Casserole in a round cast iron skillet.
Cauliflower Tot and Turkey Sausage Breakfast Casserole
1 Rating
Babs Breakfast Casserole
This Easy Breakfast Casserole Is The Best Way To Feed Your Holiday Crowd
high angle looking at baked ham with some slices cut
Baked Ham
140 Ratings
ham cheese and egg cups
Ham, Cheese, and Egg Cups
1 Rating
Three breakfast casseroles
3 Make-Ahead Breakfast Casseroles for Busy Families
Overhead view on chocolate croissant bread pudding in a white casserole dish.The bread pudding is perfectly golden brown and studded with chocolate chips.
Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding
15 Ratings
French toast with syrup
Overnight French Toast
6 Ratings
1646066650Rosemary20Breakfast20Bake20for20One.jpeg
Ham and Egg Breakfast Bake for One
1 Rating
2331971.jpg
Best Breakfast Casserole (Hash Browns & Eggs)
717 Ratings