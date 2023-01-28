Recipes Breakfast and Brunch Breakfast Casserole Recipes Overnight Breakfast Bake with Ham, Cheese, and Croissants Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This overnight breakfast casserole is just the right size for smaller families. We love this with cherry tomatoes, but it is equally nice with fruit. You could also call this a savory bread pudding and serve it for lunch, with a salad. If you love mustard, double the Dijon amount in the recipe. Recipe by Bibi Published on January 28, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 45 mins Cool Time: 8 hrs Total Time: 9 hrs Servings: 6 Yield: 1 8x8 casserole Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients butter-flavored cooking spray 2 large croissants ½ cup shredded Gruyere cheese 1 cup diced cooked ham 6 large eggs ¾ cup milk ½ cup sour cream ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 2 tablespoons chopped green onions (Optional) Directions Spray an 8x8-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Cut croissants into 1 inch cubes (about 4 cups, loosely packed) and spread out on the bottom of the prepared pan. Sprinkle evenly with cheese and ham. Combine eggs, milk, sour cream, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Beat the mixture until well blended using a wire whisk or an egg beater. Pour egg mixture evenly over the top of the croissants, cheese, and ham. Cover tightly with aluminum foil and place in the refrigerator for 8 hours. When ready to bake, set the dish out of the refrigerator on the counter, Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Uncover casserole, place in the center of the preheated oven, and bake until the casserole is set, and a knife inserted into the middle of the casserole comes out clean, 45 to 55 minutes. Cut into serving pieces and garnish with chopped green onions. Cook's Note: If you'd like to make this for a crowd, simply double the ingredients and use a 9x13-inch baking dish. You may need to adjust the cooking time. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 313 Calories 21g Fat 14g Carbs 17g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 313 % Daily Value * Total Fat 21g 27% Saturated Fat 10g 52% Cholesterol 235mg 78% Sodium 682mg 30% Total Carbohydrate 14g 5% Dietary Fiber 1g 2% Protein 17g Potassium 235mg 5% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Overnight Breakfast Bake with Ham, Cheese, and Croissants