Recipes Seafood Fish Tilapia Quick Air Fryer Tilapia Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Tilapia is a mild, delicate flavored fish. It is budget friendly and takes on seasoning well. It's perfect for busy weeknights with just a handful of ingredients, and cooks in about 7 minutes. Recipe by lutzflcat Published on February 2, 2023 Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 8 mins Total Time: 18 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients olive oil cooking spray 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour 1 ½ teaspoons seafood seasoning (such as Old Bay®) ¾ teaspoon paprika ½ teaspoon garlic powder salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste 1 pound tilapia fillets, thawed if frozen 4 lemon slices Directions Preheat an air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray the air fryer basket with olive oil spray or line with a parchment liner. Whisk flour, seafood seasoning, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper together in a small bowl. Remove tilapia filets from the package and pat dry with a paper towel. Lightly spray filets with olive oil, and sprinkle flour seasoning over each filet, pressing down to coat all of the fish. Turn them over, and season on the other side as well. Place the filets into the air fryer basket, without overlapping, so air can circulate around the filets. Cook until tilapia filets flake easily with a fork, 7 to 10 minutes. There is no need to flip them. Depending on your air fryer size, you might have to cook them in batches. Top each filet with a slice of lemon, and serve hot. Cook's Note: Cook time may vary depending on the brand and size of your air fryer. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 132 Calories 2g Fat 4g Carbs 24g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 132 % Daily Value * Total Fat 2g 2% Saturated Fat 0g 2% Cholesterol 42mg 14% Sodium 277mg 12% Total Carbohydrate 4g 1% Dietary Fiber 1g 2% Protein 24g Potassium 498mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved