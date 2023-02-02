Quick Air Fryer Tilapia

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

Tilapia is a mild, delicate flavored fish. It is budget friendly and takes on seasoning well. It's perfect for busy weeknights with just a handful of ingredients, and cooks in about 7 minutes.

Recipe by lutzflcat
Published on February 2, 2023
1674321804Easy20Air20Fryer20Tilapia.jpeg
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
8 mins
Total Time:
18 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • olive oil cooking spray

  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

  • 1 ½ teaspoons seafood seasoning (such as Old Bay®)

  • ¾ teaspoon paprika

  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder

  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

  • 1 pound tilapia fillets, thawed if frozen

  • 4 lemon slices

Directions

  1. Preheat an air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray the air fryer basket with olive oil spray or line with a parchment liner.

  2. Whisk flour, seafood seasoning, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper together in a small bowl.

  3. Remove tilapia filets from the package and pat dry with a paper towel. Lightly spray filets with olive oil, and sprinkle flour seasoning over each filet, pressing down to coat all of the fish. Turn them over, and season on the other side as well. Place the filets into the air fryer basket, without overlapping, so air can circulate around the filets.

  4. Cook until tilapia filets flake easily with a fork, 7 to 10 minutes. There is no need to flip them. Depending on your air fryer size, you might have to cook them in batches.

  5. Top each filet with a slice of lemon, and serve hot.

Cook's Note:

Cook time may vary depending on the brand and size of your air fryer.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

132 Calories
2g Fat
4g Carbs
24g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 132
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 2g 2%
Saturated Fat 0g 2%
Cholesterol 42mg 14%
Sodium 277mg 12%
Total Carbohydrate 4g 1%
Dietary Fiber 1g 2%
Protein 24g
Potassium 498mg 11%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
Air Fryer Tilapia with parsley and salad
Air Fryer Tilapia
toasted chickpeas in bowl
Air Fryer Chickpeas
high angle looking at a plate of pan seared tilapia garnished with lemon and lime slices
Pan-Seared Tilapia
793 Ratings
pizza bombs with pepperoni and cheese
Air Fryer Pizza Bombs
Air Fryer Pizza
Air Fryer Pizza
Air Fryer Tilapia with Fresh Lemon Pepper
6 Ratings
Mediterranean Tilapia
129 Ratings
Air Fryer Hamburgers
5 Ratings
Air Fryer Beef Tenderloin
2 Ratings
close up view of Air Fryer Shrimp in a white bowl, served with red sauce and lemon wedges
Air Fryer Shrimp
7 Ratings
latkes with apple sauce and sour cream
Air Fryer Latkes
4 Ratings
Air Fryer Fried Mushrooms
8 Ratings
Deep-Fried Tilapia
8 Ratings
close up view of Air Fryer Tostones on a platter
Air Fryer Tostones
13 Ratings
Pretzel Crusted Chicken Tenders
Air Fryer Pretzel-Crusted Chicken Tenders
Blackened Tilapia
499 Ratings