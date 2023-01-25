Air Fryer Tilapia

Tilapia cooked in the air fryer is ready in minutes. Crusted in Parmesan cheese it comes out wonderfully moist and flavorful. Serve with rice pilaf or roasted veggies.

Recipe by France C
Published on January 25, 2023
tilapia with lemon wedge, parsley and salad on plate
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
6 mins
Total Time:
11 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

  • 1 ½ teaspoons paprika

  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 4 (6 ounce) tilapia fillets, thawed if frozen

  • cooking spray

  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley (Optional)

  • 4 lemon wedges (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  2. Combine Parmesan cheese, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a bowl.

  3. Pat tilapia filets dry with paper towels. Spritz both sides with cooking spray, then press both sides of the filets into the Parmesan mixture. Shake off any excess, then spray again with cooking spray. Place in the basket of the air fryer.

  4. Cook until the fish flakes easily with a fork, 6 to 8 minutes. You may need to cook the fish in 2 batches, depending on the size of your air fryer.

  5. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with lemon wedges.

Cook's Note:

This recipe was developed using a 5 quart basket-style air fryer. Cooking time may vary if using a different style or size.

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 217
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 5g 7%
Saturated Fat 2g 11%
Cholesterol 71mg 24%
Sodium 504mg 22%
Total Carbohydrate 2g 1%
Dietary Fiber 1g 2%
Protein 39g
Potassium 744mg 16%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

