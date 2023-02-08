Recipes Main Dishes Sandwich Recipes Grilled Cheese Hummus Grilled Cheese Sandwich Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos My sister-in-law served us this hummus grilled cheese sandwich after seeing it posted on the Dallas Arboretum bulletin board. I thought it was too good not to share, and it's a perfect choice for Meatless Monday. We especially enjoy rye or sourdough for this sandwich. Recipe by lutzflcat Published on February 8, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 2 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon unsalted butter ½ cup sliced fresh mushrooms ½ cup coarsely chopped sweet onion 4 slices bread 4 teaspoons mayonnaise ⅔ cup roasted red pepper hummus, such as ATHENOS® ½ cup shredded Swiss cheese Directions Melt butter over medium heat in a skillet. Sauté mushrooms and onions until tender, about 5 minutes; remove from skillet, and set skillet aside. Spread mayonnaise on 4 slices of bread. Turn the slices mayo side down, and evenly spread hummus on all 4 slices. On only 2 of those slices, evenly layer mushroom-onion mixture followed by Swiss cheese. Top with remaining 2 bread slices with mayonnaise side up. (To clarify, each of the 2 sandwiches will have hummus on the top and bottom of the sandwich, with cheese and mushroom mixture in the center). Reheat the skillet over medium heat; place sandwiches mayonnaise side down in the skillet, and cook until golden brown on both sides and cheese is melted, 5 to 6 minutes, flipping half way through. Cook's Notes: Feel free to use softened butter instead of mayonnaise to spread on the outside of the sandwich, but mayo spreads and browns beautifully with no taste of the mayo. Use your favorite melting cheese and choice of bread. If you choose to make homemade hummus, Spiced Sweet Roasted Red Pepper Hummus is on this site, and it's delicious. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 499 Calories 30g Fat 43g Carbs 18g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 499 % Daily Value * Total Fat 30g 38% Saturated Fat 11g 55% Cholesterol 44mg 15% Sodium 733mg 32% Total Carbohydrate 43g 15% Dietary Fiber 7g 24% Protein 18g Potassium 382mg 8% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Hummus Grilled Cheese Sandwich