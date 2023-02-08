Hummus Grilled Cheese Sandwich

My sister-in-law served us this hummus grilled cheese sandwich after seeing it posted on the Dallas Arboretum bulletin board. I thought it was too good not to share, and it's a perfect choice for Meatless Monday. We especially enjoy rye or sourdough for this sandwich.

Recipe by lutzflcat
Published on February 8, 2023
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

  • ½ cup sliced fresh mushrooms

  • ½ cup coarsely chopped sweet onion

  • 4 slices bread

  • 4 teaspoons mayonnaise

  • cup roasted red pepper hummus, such as ATHENOS®

  • ½ cup shredded Swiss cheese

Directions

  1. Melt butter over medium heat in a skillet. Sauté mushrooms and onions until tender, about 5 minutes; remove from skillet, and set skillet aside.

  2. Spread mayonnaise on 4 slices of bread. Turn the slices mayo side down, and evenly spread hummus on all 4 slices. On only 2 of those slices, evenly layer mushroom-onion mixture followed by Swiss cheese. Top with remaining 2 bread slices with mayonnaise side up. (To clarify, each of the 2 sandwiches will have hummus on the top and bottom of the sandwich, with cheese and mushroom mixture in the center).

  3. Reheat the skillet over medium heat; place sandwiches mayonnaise side down in the skillet, and cook until golden brown on both sides and cheese is melted, 5 to 6 minutes, flipping half way through.

Cook's Notes:

Feel free to use softened butter instead of mayonnaise to spread on the outside of the sandwich, but mayo spreads and browns beautifully with no taste of the mayo. Use your favorite melting cheese and choice of bread.

If you choose to make homemade hummus, Spiced Sweet Roasted Red Pepper Hummus is on this site, and it's delicious.

