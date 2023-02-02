Dump-and-Go Instant Pot Tortilla Soup

This is a super hands-off Instant Pot version of my favorite Allrecipes Six Can Tortilla Soup recipe. Feel free to customize the toppings with more of your favorite tortilla soup toppings, like diced avocado, sour cream, cilantro, diced red onion, etc. My rule of thumb with this soup is that if a topping is good on a taco, it's also good on top of this soup.

Recipe by fabeveryday
Published on February 2, 2023
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
20 mins
Release Pressure Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 2 (14.5 ounce) cans chicken broth

  • 1 (15 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained

  • 1 (15 ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained

  • 2 (5 ounce) cans chicken breast chunks, drained

  • 1 (10 ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chile peppers (such as RO*TEL®)

  • ½ teaspoon chili powder

  • ½ teaspoon seasoning salt

  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder

  • 1 (3.5 ounce) package tortilla strips, for garnish

  • 2 tablespoons shredded Mexican cheese blend, or to taste

Directions

  1. Pour chicken broth, corn, black beans, chunk chicken, tomatoes with green chilies (with their juices), chili powder, seasoning salt, and garlic powder together in a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®); stir to combine.

  2. Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 5 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  3. Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and carefully open the lid.

  4. Ladle the soup into serving bowls and top with tortilla strips, and shredded cheese, to taste.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

297 Calories
16g Fat
48g Carbs
24g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 297
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 16g 20%
Saturated Fat 3g 13%
Cholesterol 52mg 17%
Sodium 2198mg 96%
Total Carbohydrate 48g 18%
Dietary Fiber 7g 25%
Protein 24g
Potassium 514mg 11%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

