Instant Pot Baked Ziti

I took one of my favorite ziti recipes and converted it to cook in the Instant Pot.

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Published on January 31, 2023
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
25 mins
Release Pressure Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

  • 1 small onion, chopped

  • 5 cloves garlic, minced

  • 8 ounces ziti pasta

  • 1 cup water

  • 1 (20 ounce) jar prepared marinara sauce

  • 8 ounces ricotta cheese

  • 4 fresh basil leaves, chiffonade

  • 8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

  • ½ cup shredded Provel cheese, divided

Directions

  1. Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and select Saute function. Once hot, add oil and onion. Sauté until onion starts to soften, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 45 seconds. Add 1/2 of the ziti pasta and water.

  2. Mix together ricotta and marinara sauce in a bowl. Pour 1/2 of the ricotta mixture over the ziti in the Instant Pot. Sprinkle with 1/2 mozzarella and 1/2 Provel cheeses. Add remaining ziti pasta and top with remaining ricotta mixture.

  3. Cancel Sauté mode. Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 10 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  4. Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid. Top with remaining mozzarella and Provel cheeses and allow to melt. Once cheeses have melted serve garnished with basil leaves.

Cook's Note:

Provel is a cheddar, Swiss and provolone blend, and has a melty buttery quality. I would not substitute.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

681 Calories
30g Fat
69g Carbs
34g Protein
