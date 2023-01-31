Recipes Everyday Cooking Instant Pot¨ Main Dishes Instant Pot Baked Ziti Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos I took one of my favorite ziti recipes and converted it to cook in the Instant Pot. Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on January 31, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 25 mins Release Pressure Time: 5 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 small onion, chopped 5 cloves garlic, minced 8 ounces ziti pasta 1 cup water 1 (20 ounce) jar prepared marinara sauce 8 ounces ricotta cheese 4 fresh basil leaves, chiffonade 8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese, divided ½ cup shredded Provel cheese, divided Directions Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and select Saute function. Once hot, add oil and onion. Sauté until onion starts to soften, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 45 seconds. Add 1/2 of the ziti pasta and water. Mix together ricotta and marinara sauce in a bowl. Pour 1/2 of the ricotta mixture over the ziti in the Instant Pot. Sprinkle with 1/2 mozzarella and 1/2 Provel cheeses. Add remaining ziti pasta and top with remaining ricotta mixture. Cancel Sauté mode. Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 10 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build. Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid. Top with remaining mozzarella and Provel cheeses and allow to melt. Once cheeses have melted serve garnished with basil leaves. Cook's Note: Provel is a cheddar, Swiss and provolone blend, and has a melty buttery quality. I would not substitute. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 681 Calories 30g Fat 69g Carbs 34g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 681 % Daily Value * Total Fat 30g 38% Saturated Fat 14g 68% Cholesterol 72mg 24% Sodium 1090mg 47% Total Carbohydrate 69g 25% Dietary Fiber 6g 21% Protein 34g Potassium 741mg 16% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Instant Pot Baked Ziti