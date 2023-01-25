Toasted Rice Krispie Treats

Inspired by a TikTok hack for toasting marshmallows, we've elevated the standard 3-ingredient recipe to create the perfect nutty, sweet treat with layers of caramel flavor. These familiar favorites have a deeper, richer flavor than usual between the roasted marshmallows, crispy golden flecks, and rich brown butter. After adjusting the ratios a bit, we're certain you'll love these reimagined treats.

By Annie Campbell
Published on January 25, 2023
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
15 mins
Cool Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 rice crispy treats
Ingredients

  • ½ cup unsalted butter

  • 8 cups miniature marshmallows

  • 6 ½ cups crispy rice cereal (such as Rice Krispies®)

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  2. Spread the crispy rice cereal evenly onto a large sheet pan. Bake until lightly toasted, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the oven and turn the heat to broil.

  3. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and grease lightly. Spread mini marshmallows in an even layer on the baking sheet. Broil marshmallows in the oven until puffed up and lightly toasted, being careful not to burn, about 2 minutes.

  4. Meanwhile, melt butter in a large pot on the stovetop (light-colored works best) over medium heat, stirring constantly. Keep stirring as the butter gets foamy, and continue heating until butter turns golden brown and smells nutty, 5 to 8 minutes.

  5. Turn the heat to low and stir in marshmallows until the entire mixture is smooth and consistent. Remove the pot from heat and gently stir in toasted cereal until well coated.

  6. Lightly grease a 9x13 baking dish. Use a buttered spatula or wax paper to press the mixture evenly into the baking dish. Allow to cool in the fridge for 30 minutes, then cut into squares to serve.

    Toasted Rice Crispy Treat squares
    Annie Campbell

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

242 Calories
8g Fat
41g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 12
Calories 242
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 8g 10%
Saturated Fat 5g 25%
Cholesterol 20mg 7%
Sodium 158mg 7%
Total Carbohydrate 41g 15%
Dietary Fiber 0g 0%
Protein 1g
Potassium 19mg 0%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

