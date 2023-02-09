Recipes Appetizers and Snacks Seafood Shrimp Thai Shrimp Wonton Cups Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos These wonton cups will be the talk of your next party! They only use 8 ingredients, including sweet Thai chili sauce, shrimp, and cream cheese. They turn out tasty and fancy. Recipe by Chef Mo Published on February 9, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 24 Yield: 24 wonton cups Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 24 wonton wrappers 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil 1 clove garlic, minced 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger 8 ounces frozen medium shrimp - thawed, shelled, and deveined ½ lime 7 ½ ounces chive-and-onion cream cheese spread ¼ cup Thai sweet chili sauce 1 green onion, chopped Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 24-cup mini muffin tin with cooking spray. Gently press a wonton wrapper into the bottom and up the sides of each prepared muffin cup. Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool in the pans. Heat olive oil over medium heat in a large skillet. Add garlic, ginger, and shrimp. Cook until shrimp is pink on both sides, 5 to 7 minutes. Squeeze lime half into cream cheese in a bowl; stir to combine. Divide mixture evenly among cooled wonton cups, about 1 teaspoon each. Top cream cheese mixture with 1/2 teaspoon Thai sweet chili sauce and one shrimp; sprinkle with chopped green onion. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 77 Calories 4g Fat 7g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 24 Calories 77 % Daily Value * Total Fat 4g 5% Saturated Fat 2g 11% Cholesterol 23mg 8% Sodium 126mg 5% Total Carbohydrate 7g 2% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 3g Potassium 45mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Thai Shrimp Wonton Cups