Thai Shrimp Wonton Cups

These wonton cups will be the talk of your next party! They only use 8 ingredients, including sweet Thai chili sauce, shrimp, and cream cheese. They turn out tasty and fancy.

Recipe by Chef Mo
Published on February 9, 2023
shrimp in wonton cups with Thai chili sauce
Prep Time:
20 mins
Cook Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 wonton cups
Ingredients

  • 24 wonton wrappers

  • 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil

  • 1 clove garlic, minced

  • 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

  • 8 ounces frozen medium shrimp - thawed, shelled, and deveined

  • ½ lime

  • 7 ½ ounces chive-and-onion cream cheese spread

  • ¼ cup Thai sweet chili sauce

  • 1 green onion, chopped

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 24-cup mini muffin tin with cooking spray.

  2. Gently press a wonton wrapper into the bottom and up the sides of each prepared muffin cup.

  3. Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool in the pans.

  4. Heat olive oil over medium heat in a large skillet. Add garlic, ginger, and shrimp. Cook until shrimp is pink on both sides, 5 to 7 minutes.

  5. Squeeze lime half into cream cheese in a bowl; stir to combine. Divide mixture evenly among cooled wonton cups, about 1 teaspoon each.

  6. Top cream cheese mixture with 1/2 teaspoon Thai sweet chili sauce and one shrimp; sprinkle with chopped green onion.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

77 Calories
4g Fat
7g Carbs
3g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 24
Calories 77
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 4g 5%
Saturated Fat 2g 11%
Cholesterol 23mg 8%
Sodium 126mg 5%
Total Carbohydrate 7g 2%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Protein 3g
Potassium 45mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

