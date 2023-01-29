Recipes Desserts Cookies Peanut Butter Cookie Recipes Peanut Butter M&M Cookies Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos These cookies require no chill time, no mixers, and no flour! They're so fast, easy, and tasty, it's almost unbelievable! Recipe by Kim Published on January 29, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Cool Time: 10 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 16 Yield: 16 cookies Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup creamy peanut butter ¾ cup firmly packed brown sugar 2 tablespoons firmly packed brown sugar 1 large egg, at room temperature 1 teaspoon baking soda 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract ¼ teaspoon salt ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg ½ cup mini candy-coated chocolate pieces (such as mini M&M's®) Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Mix together peanut butter, 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons brown sugar, egg, baking soda, vanilla, salt, and nutmeg until combined. Mix in mini chocolate M&Ms. Scoop out 1 1/2 tablespoon sized balls of dough and place 1 inch apart on the baking sheets. Flatten dough balls to about 1/2 inch thickness. Bake in the preheated oven until tops of cookies begin to slightly crack, about 10 minutes. Allow cookies to cool 10 minutes on baking sheets before removing to a wire rack to cool completely. Cook's Note: I used a natural and unsweetened peanut butter for this recipe. Depending on the kind of peanut butter you use, you may need to adjust the amount of brown sugar and salt to better suit your tastes. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 173 Calories 10g Fat 19g Carbs 5g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 16 Calories 173 % Daily Value * Total Fat 10g 12% Saturated Fat 3g 13% Cholesterol 12mg 4% Sodium 194mg 8% Total Carbohydrate 19g 7% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 5g Potassium 141mg 3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Peanut Butter M&M Cookies