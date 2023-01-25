Sauces Pasta Sauces Creamy Alfredo Lemon Alfredo Sauce Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This lovely sauce is brightened by the addition of lemon zest and juice. It's perfect for pasta, but try it over steamed broccoli, or asparagus, for a delightful boost to your side vegetable. This recipe will accompany about a pound of pasta, or 6 to 8 servings of vegetables. Recipe by Bibi Published on January 25, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Yield: 1 1/2 cups Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 tablespoons unsalted butter 2 cloves garlic, minced ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste ½ teaspoon salt, or to taste 1 pinch ground nutmeg 1 cup heavy cream 1 medium lemon, zested and juiced ⅓ cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese ⅓ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese chopped fresh parsley for garnish (optional) Directions Melt butter in a 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Once butter is foamy, add garlic, pepper, salt, and nutmeg. Cook and stir until garlic is fragrant, about 30 seconds. Gradually whisk in cream, stirring constantly, to incorporate cream into butter. Drizzle in lemon juice, then add lemon zest, while stirring constantly. Keep stirring until sauce coats the back of a spoon, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in grated Pecorino Romano and Parmesan cheeses. Taste and adjust seasoning, if necessary. Serve garnished with parsley. Grated cheese Use blocks of Parmesan and Pecorino Romano cheeses. Pre-shredded cheese may clump in the sauce from added anti-caking agents. If using as a pasta sauce, you may thin a thick sauce by adding the pasta cooking water, about 2 tablespoons at a time, until thinned to your liking. If the sauce for vegetables is too thick, add a tablespoon of cream, stirring, until the desired consistency is achieved. To thicken the sauce, stir in additional grated cheese until melted and the desired consistency is achieved. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 357 Calories 35g Fat 6g Carbs 7g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 357 % Daily Value * Total Fat 35g 45% Saturated Fat 22g 111% Cholesterol 120mg 40% Sodium 487mg 21% Total Carbohydrate 6g 2% Dietary Fiber 1g 5% Protein 7g Potassium 109mg 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Lemon Alfredo Sauce