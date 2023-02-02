Roasted Broccoli Soup

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

Blend roasted broccoli, cream cheese, and vegetable broth to make a simple, yet delicious soup. Roasting broccoli enhances its flavor, allowing nutty and sweet flavors to develop.

Recipe by France C
Published on February 2, 2023
Roasted Broccoli Soup
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
40 mins
Total Time:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 5 cups chopped broccoli florets and stalks

  • 1 onion, chopped into 1-inch pieces

  • 3 cloves garlic, peeled

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

  • 3 cups vegetable broth

  • 4 ounces cream cheese, softened

  • ¾ teaspoon lemon pepper, or more as needed

  • crushed red pepper flakes to taste

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  2. Place broccoli, onion, garlic, and olive oil in a large bowl and toss to coat evenly. Place on the prepared baking sheet in a single layer.

  3. Roast vegetables until soft, 30 to 35 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. Remove from oven. Chop 1/4 cup of broccoli florets; set aside for garnish.

  4. Combine remaining vegetables with vegetable broth, cream cheese, and lemon pepper in a high-powered blender or food processor in batches. Puree soup until smooth.

  5. Pour soup into a saucepan over medium-low heat until warmed through, about 5 minutes. Season with additional lemon pepper to taste. Ladle into bowls. Garnish with reserved chopped broccoli and crushed red pepper.

Cook's Notes:

A 1 1/2 pound head of broccoli yields about 5 cups of chopped florets and stems.

Chop broccoli stalks no thicker than 1/4-inch to ensure the pieces cook in the allotted time.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

196 Calories
17g Fat
8g Carbs
3g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 196
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 17g 22%
Saturated Fat 7g 36%
Cholesterol 31mg 10%
Sodium 517mg 22%
Total Carbohydrate 8g 3%
Dietary Fiber 1g 5%
Protein 3g
Potassium 84mg 2%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
close up view of roasted broccoli in a white bowl
Easy Roasted Broccoli
150 Ratings
Creamed Broccoli Soup
104 Ratings
close up view of Oven-Roasted Broccoli on a white plate
Oven-Roasted Broccoli in Foil
13 Ratings
Roasted Cauliflower Soup
197 Ratings
Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup
363 Ratings
Roasted Apple and Parsnip Soup
23 Ratings
broccoli cheese soup in bowl
Roasted Broccoli-Cheese Soup
9 Ratings
Low-Fat, Full-Flavor Cream of Broccoli Soup
72 Ratings
306621.jpg
Broccoli Cheese Soup
3,096 Ratings
Broccoli Potato Soup
60 Ratings
top-down view of a white ceramic soup bowl filled with chunky-looking soup garnished with broccoli florets and shredded cheese
Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup
1,783 Ratings
Roasted Celeriac Soup
Roasted Celeriac Soup
looking down at a bowl of roasted mushroom soup topped with a few mushroom slices
Roasted Mushroom Soup
45 Ratings
Bowl of the best cream of broccoli soup topped with croutons sitting on a plaid linen.
Best Cream Of Broccoli Soup
1,665 Ratings
Cream of Broccoli Soup I
343 Ratings
Creamy Broccoli Soup
301 Ratings