Roasted Broccoli Soup

Recipe by France C
Published on February 2, 2023

Prep Time: 15 mins
Cook Time: 40 mins
Total Time: 55 mins
Servings: 4

Ingredients

5 cups chopped broccoli florets and stalks
1 onion, chopped into 1-inch pieces
3 cloves garlic, peeled
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 cups vegetable broth
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
¾ teaspoon lemon pepper, or more as needed
crushed red pepper flakes to taste

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place broccoli, onion, garlic, and olive oil in a large bowl and toss to coat evenly. Place on the prepared baking sheet in a single layer.

Roast vegetables until soft, 30 to 35 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. Remove from oven.

Chop 1/4 cup of broccoli florets; set aside for garnish.

Combine remaining vegetables with vegetable broth, cream cheese, and lemon pepper in a high-powered blender or food processor in batches. Puree soup until smooth.

Pour soup into a saucepan over medium-low heat until warmed through, about 5 minutes. Season with additional lemon pepper to taste.

Ladle into bowls. Garnish with reserved chopped broccoli and crushed red pepper.

Cook's Notes:

A 1 1/2 pound head of broccoli yields about 5 cups of chopped florets and stems.

Chop broccoli stalks no thicker than 1/4-inch to ensure the pieces cook in the allotted time.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
196 Calories
17g Fat
8g Carbs
3g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 196
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 17g 22%
Saturated Fat 7g 36%
Cholesterol 31mg 10%
Sodium 517mg 22%
Total Carbohydrate 8g 3%
Dietary Fiber 1g 5%
Protein 3g
Potassium 84mg 2%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved