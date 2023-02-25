No-Tortilla Fish Taco Bowls

Combine onion powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, thyme, cayenne, salt and pepper in a large resealable plastic bag; shake to combine. Add juice of 1/2 lime and 1/4 cup olive oil and mix well.

Place cod fillets in the bag, reseal, and gently move fillets around in the bag until well coated with seasoning mix; refrigerate 30 to 60 minutes.

Meanwhile, place cabbage and carrots in a large bowl.

Stir 2 tablespoons olive oil, salt, cumin, and juice of 1/2 lime together in a small bowl; pour over cabbage mixture and toss to combine; place slaw in the refrigerator.

Place mayonnaise, chipotle peppers, juice of 1/2 lime, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne in a small container with a well-fitting lid; cover and shake vigorously; refrigerate until needed. Slice remaining 1/2 lime to use for garnish.

Heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large, non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add fish fillets to the hot oil; cook undisturbed until fish begins to turn white around the edges, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn fish gently with a spatula; cook until fish flakes easily with a fork, 2 to 3 minutes more. Remove to a platter and keep warm.