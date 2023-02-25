Recipes Cuisine Latin American Mexican No-Tortilla Fish Taco Bowls Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Enjoy all the flavors of fish tacos, without the tortillas! Make a bed of slaw, top with blackened cod or any firm white-fleshed fish, and add your favorite toppings and a drizzle of chipotle mayonnaise for a little extra heat. Recipe by Bibi Published on February 25, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 6 mins Refrigerate Time: 1 day 6 hrs Total Time: 1 day 6 hrs 26 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Fish: 1 ½ teaspoons onion powder 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon smoked paprika ¼ teaspoon dried thyme ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste ½ teaspoon salt, or to taste ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste 2 limes, divided 6 tablespoons olive oil, divided 1 ½ pounds skinless cod fillets, about 1-inch thick Slaw: 4 cups shredded green and red cabbage 1 cup shredded carrots 2 tablespoons olive oil ½ teaspoon salt, or to taste ½ teaspoon ground cumin Chipotle Mayonnaise: ½ cup mayonnaise 2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, minced ¼ teaspoon salt, or to taste ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste Toppings: ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro ½ cup prepared guacamole lime wedges 1 cup chopped fresh tomatoes Directions Combine onion powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, thyme, cayenne, salt and pepper in a large resealable plastic bag; shake to combine. Add juice of 1/2 lime and 1/4 cup olive oil and mix well. Place cod fillets in the bag, reseal, and gently move fillets around in the bag until well coated with seasoning mix; refrigerate 30 to 60 minutes. Meanwhile, place cabbage and carrots in a large bowl. Stir 2 tablespoons olive oil, salt, cumin, and juice of 1/2 lime together in a small bowl; pour over cabbage mixture and toss to combine; place slaw in the refrigerator. Place mayonnaise, chipotle peppers, juice of 1/2 lime, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne in a small container with a well-fitting lid; cover and shake vigorously; refrigerate until needed. Slice remaining 1/2 lime to use for garnish. Heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large, non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add fish fillets to the hot oil; cook undisturbed until fish begins to turn white around the edges, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn fish gently with a spatula; cook until fish flakes easily with a fork, 2 to 3 minutes more. Remove to a platter and keep warm. To assemble, divide slaw into 4 serving bowls. Top each one with fish, cilantro, guacamole, lime slices, and chopped tomatoes. Drizzle with chipotle mayonnaise. Cook's Note: To save time, both the slaw and the chipotle mayonnaise may be made a day ahead. If you make ahead, use the shorter refrigeration time for the fish. You can prepare toppings and the individual bowls while the fish is in the fridge. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 678 Calories 54g Fat 20g Carbs 34g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 678 % Daily Value * Total Fat 54g 69% Saturated Fat 8g 39% Cholesterol 84mg 28% Sodium 933mg 41% Total Carbohydrate 20g 7% Dietary Fiber 7g 24% Protein 34g Potassium 1285mg 27% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of No-Tortilla Fish Taco Bowls