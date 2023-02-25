No-Tortilla Fish Taco Bowls

0 Photos

Enjoy all the flavors of fish tacos, without the tortillas! Make a bed of slaw, top with blackened cod or any firm white-fleshed fish, and add your favorite toppings and a drizzle of chipotle mayonnaise for a little extra heat.

Recipe by Bibi
Published on February 25, 2023
blackened cod on bed of slaw with limes, tomatoes, and guacamole
Prep Time:
20 mins
Cook Time:
6 mins
Refrigerate Time:
1 day 6 hrs
Total Time:
1 day 6 hrs 26 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

Fish:

  • 1 ½ teaspoons onion powder

  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder

  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

  • ¼ teaspoon dried thyme

  • ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste

  • ½ teaspoon salt, or to taste

  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

  • 2 limes, divided

  • 6 tablespoons olive oil, divided

  • 1 ½ pounds skinless cod fillets, about 1-inch thick

Slaw:

  • 4 cups shredded green and red cabbage

  • 1 cup shredded carrots

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

  • ½ teaspoon salt, or to taste

  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin

Chipotle Mayonnaise:

  • ½ cup mayonnaise

  • 2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, minced

  • ¼ teaspoon salt, or to taste

  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste

Toppings:

  • ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

  • ½ cup prepared guacamole

  • lime wedges

  • 1 cup chopped fresh tomatoes

Directions

  1. Combine onion powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, thyme, cayenne, salt and pepper in a large resealable plastic bag; shake to combine. Add juice of 1/2 lime and 1/4 cup olive oil and mix well.

  2. Place cod fillets in the bag, reseal, and gently move fillets around in the bag until well coated with seasoning mix; refrigerate 30 to 60 minutes.

  3. Meanwhile, place cabbage and carrots in a large bowl.

  4. Stir 2 tablespoons olive oil, salt, cumin, and juice of 1/2 lime together in a small bowl; pour over cabbage mixture and toss to combine; place slaw in the refrigerator.

  5. Place mayonnaise, chipotle peppers, juice of 1/2 lime, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne in a small container with a well-fitting lid; cover and shake vigorously; refrigerate until needed. Slice remaining 1/2 lime to use for garnish.

  6. Heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large, non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add fish fillets to the hot oil; cook undisturbed until fish begins to turn white around the edges, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn fish gently with a spatula; cook until fish flakes easily with a fork, 2 to 3 minutes more. Remove to a platter and keep warm.

  7. To assemble, divide slaw into 4 serving bowls. Top each one with fish, cilantro, guacamole, lime slices, and chopped tomatoes. Drizzle with chipotle mayonnaise.

Cook's Note:

To save time, both the slaw and the chipotle mayonnaise may be made a day ahead. If you make ahead, use the shorter refrigeration time for the fish. You can prepare toppings and the individual bowls while the fish is in the fridge.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

678 Calories
54g Fat
20g Carbs
34g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 678
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 54g 69%
Saturated Fat 8g 39%
Cholesterol 84mg 28%
Sodium 933mg 41%
Total Carbohydrate 20g 7%
Dietary Fiber 7g 24%
Protein 34g
Potassium 1285mg 27%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

