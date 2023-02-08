Air Fryer Crispy Cajun Black-Eyed Peas

Crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside, puffed black eyed peas will be your new favorite healthy snack. Cooked in the air fryer to create a golden, savory shell, these peas can add delicious texture to soups, salads, and snack mixes. And with only 3 ingredients, what's not to love?

Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole
Published on February 8, 2023
air fryer crispy Cajun black-eyed peas
Prep Time:
4 mins
Cook Time:
14 mins
Total Time:
18 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 1 ½ teaspoons Cajun seasoning (such as Old Bay®)

Directions

  1. Line a baking sheet with paper towels; spread drained peas out in an even layer, discarding shells and mushed peas. Pat dry with additional paper towels.

  2. Preheat an air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees C) according to manufacturer's instructions.

  3. Whisk oil and Cajun seasoning in a bowl. Stir in peas until evenly coated.

  4. Place peas in the basket of the air fryer. Cook for 7 minutes. Shake the basket and cook 7 minutes more.

Cook's Note:

These are best served immediately. Store any leftovers in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

111 Calories
4g Fat
14g Carbs
5g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 111
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 4g 5%
Saturated Fat 1g 3%
Sodium 485mg 21%
Total Carbohydrate 14g 5%
Dietary Fiber 4g 13%
Protein 5g
Potassium 188mg 4%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

