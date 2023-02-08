3 Ingredient Grilled Cheese Roll Ups

0 Photos

These grilled cheese roll ups make great finger food. Kids absolutely love them. And the best part is, any cheese can be used.

Recipe by Yoly
Published on February 8, 2023
grilled cheese roll ups
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 4 slices white sandwich bread

  • 4 slices Gouda cheese

  • 2 teaspoons butter

Directions

  1. Separate cheese slices and set aside to soften.

  2. Cut crusts from the bread slices. Flatten bread with a rolling pin.

  3. Place a slice of cheese on each bread slice. Carefully roll up bread and cheese.

  4. Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Place roll-ups in skillet seam side down. Cook and turn roll ups until all sides are a golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

183 Calories
10g Fat
13g Carbs
9g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 183
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 10g 13%
Saturated Fat 6g 32%
Cholesterol 37mg 12%
Sodium 413mg 18%
Total Carbohydrate 13g 5%
Dietary Fiber 1g 2%
Protein 9g
Potassium 60mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

