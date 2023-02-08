Recipes Main Dishes Sandwich Recipes Grilled Cheese 3 Ingredient Grilled Cheese Roll Ups Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos These grilled cheese roll ups make great finger food. Kids absolutely love them. And the best part is, any cheese can be used. Recipe by Yoly Published on February 8, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 5 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 slices white sandwich bread 4 slices Gouda cheese 2 teaspoons butter Directions Separate cheese slices and set aside to soften. Cut crusts from the bread slices. Flatten bread with a rolling pin. Place a slice of cheese on each bread slice. Carefully roll up bread and cheese. Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Place roll-ups in skillet seam side down. Cook and turn roll ups until all sides are a golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 183 Calories 10g Fat 13g Carbs 9g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 183 % Daily Value * Total Fat 10g 13% Saturated Fat 6g 32% Cholesterol 37mg 12% Sodium 413mg 18% Total Carbohydrate 13g 5% Dietary Fiber 1g 2% Protein 9g Potassium 60mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of 3 Ingredient Grilled Cheese Roll Ups