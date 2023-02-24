Instant Pot Dump and Go Seven Can Soup

Just as described, dump seven cans in and go. Perfect for busy lifestyles when you still want a warm meal on the table on those cold winter nights. Leftovers heat well for lunches. This recipe was created in an 8 quart Instant Pot.

Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole
Published on February 24, 2023
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
40 mins
Release Pressure Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

  • 1 (15.25 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained

  • 1 (15 ounce) can ranch-style beans

  • 1 (15 ounce) can no-bean chili

  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can cut green beans, drained

  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced potatoes, drained

  • 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed nacho cheese soup (such as Campbell's® Fiesta Nacho Cheese)

  • 1 (10 ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chiles (such as RO*TEL®)

Directions

  1. Combine corn, ranch-style beans, chili, green beans, potatatoes, cheese soup, and diced tomatoes and green chilies in a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®). Stir to combine.

  2. Close and lock the lid. Select highpressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 15 minutes. Allow 25 minutes for pressure to build.

  3. Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid. Serve and enjoy.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

288 Calories
7g Fat
45g Carbs
15g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 288
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 7g 9%
Saturated Fat 3g 17%
Cholesterol 22mg 7%
Sodium 1726mg 75%
Total Carbohydrate 45g 16%
Dietary Fiber 9g 34%
Protein 15g
Potassium 525mg 11%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

