Instant Pot Dump and Go Seven Can Soup Just as described, dump seven cans in and go. Perfect for busy lifestyles when you still want a warm meal on the table on those cold winter nights. Leftovers heat well for lunches. This recipe was created in an 8 quart Instant Pot. Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole Published on February 24, 2023 Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 40 mins Release Pressure Time: 5 mins Total Time: 50 mins Servings: 6 Ingredients 1 (15.25 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained 1 (15 ounce) can ranch-style beans 1 (15 ounce) can no-bean chili 1 (14.5 ounce) can cut green beans, drained 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced potatoes, drained 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed nacho cheese soup (such as Campbell's® Fiesta Nacho Cheese) 1 (10 ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chiles (such as RO*TEL®) Directions Combine corn, ranch-style beans, chili, green beans, potatatoes, cheese soup, and diced tomatoes and green chilies in a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®). Stir to combine. Close and lock the lid. Select highpressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 15 minutes. Allow 25 minutes for pressure to build. Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid. Serve and enjoy. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 288 Calories 7g Fat 45g Carbs 15g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 288 % Daily Value * Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 3g 17% Cholesterol 22mg 7% Sodium 1726mg 75% Total Carbohydrate 45g 16% Dietary Fiber 9g 34% Protein 15g Potassium 525mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.