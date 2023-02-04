Pork Schnitzel

To make German-style pork schnitzel, pork loin chops are pounded thin, breaded, and quickly pan fried until crisp and delicious.

By
Adam Dolge
Adam Dolge is a recipe developer and test cook for many leading national food and lifestyle magazines and digital platforms. He is an award-winning journalist with nearly 20 years experience writing for newspapers, magazines, and websites. When not in the test kitchen at work, he's cooking with his 2 young daughters in their Vermont home.

Published on February 4, 2023
overhead view on a golden-brown, crispy, pork schnitzel with some lemon garnishes
Cook Time:
10 mins
Active Time:
15 mins
Refrigerate Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 pork schnitzel
Ingredients

  • 4 (5 ounce) boneless pork loin chops, trimmed

  • 1 teaspoon table salt, divided

  • ½ teaspoon black pepper, divided

  • ¼ cup all-purpose flour

  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder

  • ½ teaspoon onion powder

  • 2 large eggs

  • ¼ cup whole milk

  • 1 ½ cups panko breadcrumbs

  • 6 tablespoons canola oil, divided

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

  • chopped fresh thyme for garnish

  • lemon wedges for serving

Directions

  1. Place 1 pork chop between 2 sheets of plastic wrap on a clean work surface or cutting board. Pound pork chop using a meat mallet until 1/4-inch thick. Transfer to a clean plate. Repeat with remaining pork chops. Evenly sprinkle pork chops with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.

  2. Mix together flour, garlic powder, onion powder, 1/4 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a shallow dish. Place eggs and milk in a separate shallow dish and whisk to combine. Place breadcrumbs in a separate shallow dish. Dip a pork chop in flour, dusting off excess flour; dip in egg mixture, allowing excess to drip off. Place into breadcrumbs; flip and press pork into breadcrumbs until well covered. Repeat with remaining pork chops. Place prepared pork chops on a plate or sheet tray and transfer to the refrigerator, uncovered, for 5 to 10 minutes.

  3. Heat 3 tablespoons of the oil and 1 tablespoon of the butter in a large skillet over medium-high. Add 2 pork chops and cook, flipping once, until golden brown on each side and no longer pink in the center, 2 to 3 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C). Adjust heat to prevent burning.

  4. Transfer to a clean plate or sheet tray. Pour off and discard oil from pan; wipe skillet clean and place back on stovetop over medium-high. Add remaining 3 tablespoons oil and 1 tablespoon butter and repeat with remaining 2 pork chops. Sprinkle cooked pork chops with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and thyme. Serve chops with lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

599 Calories
39g Fat
35g Carbs
36g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 599
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 39g 49%
Saturated Fat 9g 47%
Cholesterol 112mg 37%
Sodium 760mg 33%
Total Carbohydrate 35g 13%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Protein 36g
Potassium 570mg 12%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

