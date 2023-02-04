Main Dishes Pork Pork Chop Recipes Pan Fried Pork Schnitzel Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos To make German-style pork schnitzel, pork loin chops are pounded thin, breaded, and quickly pan fried until crisp and delicious. By Adam Dolge Adam Dolge Instagram Adam Dolge is a recipe developer and test cook for many leading national food and lifestyle magazines and digital platforms. He is an award-winning journalist with nearly 20 years experience writing for newspapers, magazines, and websites. When not in the test kitchen at work, he's cooking with his 2 young daughters in their Vermont home. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on February 4, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Cook Time: 10 mins Active Time: 15 mins Refrigerate Time: 5 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Yield: 4 pork schnitzel Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 (5 ounce) boneless pork loin chops, trimmed 1 teaspoon table salt, divided ½ teaspoon black pepper, divided ¼ cup all-purpose flour ½ teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon onion powder 2 large eggs ¼ cup whole milk 1 ½ cups panko breadcrumbs 6 tablespoons canola oil, divided 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided chopped fresh thyme for garnish lemon wedges for serving Directions Place 1 pork chop between 2 sheets of plastic wrap on a clean work surface or cutting board. Pound pork chop using a meat mallet until 1/4-inch thick. Transfer to a clean plate. Repeat with remaining pork chops. Evenly sprinkle pork chops with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Mix together flour, garlic powder, onion powder, 1/4 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a shallow dish. Place eggs and milk in a separate shallow dish and whisk to combine. Place breadcrumbs in a separate shallow dish. Dip a pork chop in flour, dusting off excess flour; dip in egg mixture, allowing excess to drip off. Place into breadcrumbs; flip and press pork into breadcrumbs until well covered. Repeat with remaining pork chops. Place prepared pork chops on a plate or sheet tray and transfer to the refrigerator, uncovered, for 5 to 10 minutes. Heat 3 tablespoons of the oil and 1 tablespoon of the butter in a large skillet over medium-high. Add 2 pork chops and cook, flipping once, until golden brown on each side and no longer pink in the center, 2 to 3 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C). Adjust heat to prevent burning. Transfer to a clean plate or sheet tray. Pour off and discard oil from pan; wipe skillet clean and place back on stovetop over medium-high. Add remaining 3 tablespoons oil and 1 tablespoon butter and repeat with remaining 2 pork chops. Sprinkle cooked pork chops with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and thyme. Serve chops with lemon wedges. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 599 Calories 39g Fat 35g Carbs 36g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 599 % Daily Value * Total Fat 39g 49% Saturated Fat 9g 47% Cholesterol 112mg 37% Sodium 760mg 33% Total Carbohydrate 35g 13% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 36g Potassium 570mg 12% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Pork Schnitzel