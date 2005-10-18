Easy Cheesy Chicken I

Put this in a slow cooker in the morning, and dinner is easy and delicious. Serve over rice or noodles.

Recipe by Leslye Miyashiro

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse chicken, and pat dry. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Place in slow cooker.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together cream of chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup and cream of Cheddar cheese soup.

  • Cook on Low for 6 to 8 hours. Stir in sour cream just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
364 calories; protein 32.7g; carbohydrates 13.3g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 101.1mg; sodium 1146.2mg. Full Nutrition
