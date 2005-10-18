Easy Cheesy Chicken I

This recipe is great exactly the way it is written, and has so much room for variation I can make it several times a month and we don't get bored. My favorite way to serve this is to add frozen broccoli to the sauce after cooking, let it cook on high for an extra hour without the chicken, and serve the chicken under the broccoli sauce with rice. Subbing an extra cheese soup for the mushroom is another great option, serving with pasta and sometimes even more cheese soup on top. I usually don't use the mushroom opting for cream of celery instead, but often it's whatever canned cream soups I want to use up first and I've enjoyed it every time. The chicken breast is pull-apart tender even if you throw them in frozen. I always add the sour cream because it tempers the salty soup taste of the sauce and makes it much more smooth and creamy. I don't think it's bland, but then I am able to appreciate a dish without adding half my spice cabinet so some of you may need to amp it up. Thanks so much to the submitter for sharing :)