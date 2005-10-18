Easy Cheesy Chicken I
Put this in a slow cooker in the morning, and dinner is easy and delicious. Serve over rice or noodles.
Put this in a slow cooker in the morning, and dinner is easy and delicious. Serve over rice or noodles.
I've made a this recipe several times but I really combined it with another one we like. My two kids don't agree on very many dishes (one doesn't like chicken the other doesn't like beef dishes) but this one, they both like. We started adding a package of dry italian dressing mix to the seasoning for the chicken. For all of you who wrote that this recipe is bland, try that. And, by family preference we don't use cream of mushroom soup (my daughter can taste/smell that ingredient from a mile away). We use a can of cream of celery or just 2 cans of cream of chicken. Also, we've used fat free soup and fat free sour cream too. It doesn't seem to affect this recipe's taste to use fat free (that lets me add bacon to another recipe later :-}). Love it.Read More
This was a fun and easy little recipe. I used cream of cheddar & chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup, and cream of cheddar soup to make it that much cheesier. I also added shredded cheddar cheese. To give it a little kick, I stired in mild salsa (I would usually use spicy, but since my son is only 2, I didn't want to make it too spicy!) I also added green & red bell peppers and onion to it. I think a jalapeno would be good too, but again, I didn't want to make it too spicy for my son. The salsa and bell peppers gave it a Mexican/spicy flavor which would be perfect for enchiladas as one person suggested or even just to put in hard or soft tacos. I just served ours over rice and my son LOVED it and so did I. I actually forgot the sour cream, so I'm not sure how much better that makes it-will try it next time. The nice thing about this recipe is you could take it in different directions with what you add to it and what you serve it with. I may add some crumbled bacon to it next time. Thanks for the idea!Read More
I've made a this recipe several times but I really combined it with another one we like. My two kids don't agree on very many dishes (one doesn't like chicken the other doesn't like beef dishes) but this one, they both like. We started adding a package of dry italian dressing mix to the seasoning for the chicken. For all of you who wrote that this recipe is bland, try that. And, by family preference we don't use cream of mushroom soup (my daughter can taste/smell that ingredient from a mile away). We use a can of cream of celery or just 2 cans of cream of chicken. Also, we've used fat free soup and fat free sour cream too. It doesn't seem to affect this recipe's taste to use fat free (that lets me add bacon to another recipe later :-}). Love it.
PERFECT FOR ENCHILADAS! I don't know if it's fair to give this recipe 5 stars since I've changed it so much (per another reviewer's comments), but this is so fantastic you can't pass it up! Changes to make killer enchiladas with lots of flavor: Preheat oven to 350 degrees; after the chicken is done cooking, remove it from the crock pot & shred it; in a large bowl, mix together the shredded chicken, the cheese mixture it cooked in, & the sour cream; spread the chicken mixture into large flour tortillas & roll into burritos; place burritos on a cookie sheet; pour 1 can enchilada sauce (adjust to your tastes & # of servings) over burritos; sprinkle shredded cheese & sliced black olives over burritos; cook enchiladas in oven for 10 min., or until cheese is melted. Remove and enjoy!
Loved this EASY EASY recipe! Who would have thought??? I cooked mine on high for 3 hours and during the last hour of cooking, added a bag of frozen chopped broccoli and 1/2 cup fresh, sliced mushrooms. I forgot to add the sour cream but we didn't notice it. I may try it next time just to see how it tastes. Served with rice and the meal was complete! This is a great "end of a busy day" meal. Thanks Leslye!!
This recipe is AWESOME. I took the chicken breasts out of the slow cooker about an hour before we were going to eat. I then added minute rice to the sauce and put the chicken back in, covered and let it cook for an hour. The rice turned out fantastic. Even my 3 year old LOVES it!
Wonderful and extremely easy! I added a package of frozen stir fry vegetables and an 8 oz can of mushrooms during the last hour of cooking. Also, I only cooked this for 4 hours on high. I wanted a lot of sauce and my chicken breast pieces were pretty large, so I used 2 cans of celery soup, 1 can of cream of chicken soup, 1 can of mushroom soup and 1 can of the cheese soup. I tasted it before I added the sour cream (light) and it tasted great, but even better after I added it. I also added some crushed red pepper to give it a zing. I served this over rice. After adding the extra ingredients, it needed more salt, so I added a bit more. I will definitely make this again. Thanks!
This was easy and cheesy! HEHE! I did add one can cream of chicken soup, and two cans of cream of cheddar soup to make sure it was a great cheesy flavor. I boiled up some spiral pastas and tossed them in just before serving and the kids thought it was a great macaroni and cheese. Good easy dish. I cooked mine for 6 hours and that was perfect.
I liked the ease of this one. Slow cookers are great tools for working moms. I definately reccommend using the breast called for as I used bone-in thighs and breasts that I had on hand. While tasty, the meat of course fell off the bone and the bone/blood juices discolored the cheese sauce making it appear unappetizing. Definately use boneless breasts! Also, I actually forgot to mix in the sour cream at the end and didn't realize it till the next day! Never missed it! Great taste. Wonderful over rice or noodles. Has alot of potential for adding personal favorites - like broccoli, mushrooms, peas etc! Easy for a novice cook too!
This was very good. I could not find cheddar cheese soup so I added 4 oz. low fat Velveeta; also used low fat/low sodium soups and sour cream; added 1/4 c. white wine. Will make again.
You couldn't ask for an easier crockpot recipe than this. The chicken breasts were so tender, you didn't even need a knife. I took the advice of other reviews and added one large bag of frozen broccoli and lots of sliced mushrooms. Next time, I'll add sliced carrots as well. Definitely add veggies for more flavor - - I think it would have been quite bland with just the ingredients written.
This recipe was so easy, and tasty. I add broccoli cheese soup in place of the mushroom and cheese soup to add more falavor and cut down on the salt. I also seasoned the chicken with garlic, pepper, greek, and put minced onion in with the soup mixture. Served over brown rice. Came out wonderful and even my picky husband went back for more. Will make again for sure. Thanks
Loved this EASY EASY recipe! Who would have thought??? I cooked mine on high for 3 hours and during the last hour of cooking, added a bag of frozen chopped broccoli and 1/2 cup fresh, sliced mushrooms. I forgot to add the sour cream but we didn't notice it. I may try it next time just to see how it tastes. Served with rice and the meal was complete! This is a great "end of a busy day" meal. Thanks Leslye!!
This recipe was really good and super easy. I used only 4 chicken breasts since I am cooking for two and wanted a bit leftover. The first day I served it with noodles and steamed veggies. Two days later, I shredded it up and made enchiladas. I just stuffed the chicken in corn tortillas, added two cans of enchilada sauce, topped with shredded cheddar cheese and baked for 20 minutes. Thank you for sharing!
This is just awesome and so easy! I made a few changes and used some ideas from other reviewers. I used 2 lbs. of b/s chicken tenders. 1 can of mushroom soup and 2 cans of cheese soup and I added a pack of dry Italian dressing mix to the soups. This cooked all day while I was at work. My boyfriend added a bag of frozen stir fry veggies and a can of mushrooms when he got home from work and right before I got home he added the sour cream. The house smelled sooo good! We had this over rice. I added the leftover rice to the chicken and I think tonight I will chop up the chicken a bit and thin it a bit with milk and eat it like soup with some fresh baked pita chips. This is a keeper!
This was a fun and easy little recipe. I used cream of cheddar & chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup, and cream of cheddar soup to make it that much cheesier. I also added shredded cheddar cheese. To give it a little kick, I stired in mild salsa (I would usually use spicy, but since my son is only 2, I didn't want to make it too spicy!) I also added green & red bell peppers and onion to it. I think a jalapeno would be good too, but again, I didn't want to make it too spicy for my son. The salsa and bell peppers gave it a Mexican/spicy flavor which would be perfect for enchiladas as one person suggested or even just to put in hard or soft tacos. I just served ours over rice and my son LOVED it and so did I. I actually forgot the sour cream, so I'm not sure how much better that makes it-will try it next time. The nice thing about this recipe is you could take it in different directions with what you add to it and what you serve it with. I may add some crumbled bacon to it next time. Thanks for the idea!
I used 2 cans of cream of chicken and 1 of cheddar soup. I added more garlic and did add broccoli about 30 minutes before done. I also only used 1/2 container of sour cream. Chicken was so tender and very good. Would make again but try 2 cans of the cheese soup vs 1. Served over brown rice. Very good and hubby enjoyed.
I really liked this recipe. Like everyone else, I did use some variations. I used chicken breast tenderloins (I brined them in water w/3 tbsp of salt & 2 tbsp of sugar for an hour in the fridge), 1 can of reduced fat, low sodium cream of chicken, 1 can of brocolli cheese, a can of cheese soup & fat free sour cream. I seasoned with 2 fresh garlic cloves, pepper, greek & chicken seasoning salt. I cooked it in the slow cooker on low for 6 1/2 hours, added brocolli florets in the last hour & servered it over brown rice which I cooked in chicken broth. I would definitely make this recipe again. Maybe next time I'll use noodles instead of rice & add different veggies. Thanks for posting.
Eh, just OK. Kind of soupy. The taste wasn't anything I would want to try to make again.
This is the easiest dinner I have ever cooked for my family of 8. There is hardly any clean up at all and when you get home from work it is ready to eat!
Like others i changed the recipe a bit. I used 4 chicken breasts, 2 cans of a mixture cream of mushroom and cream of chicken, 1can chedder cheese soup, 1 can fiesta nacho, 2 cans of mushrooms around the last hour i added 1 bag broccoli and 1 bag CA veggie mix after i shredded the chicken. ( If you use frozen remember the sauce won't be as cheesy tasting or thick still good though!) I cooked up a bag of egg noodles and added that at the end. I have made it without the noodle and it was very filling. Make sure to season the meat before cooking.
Easy on the salt; mix soup mixtures and put on bottom of crockpot
very good and simple...made it with roasted garlic cream of mushroom soup, cream of celery, and cheddar cheese... was a hit with my brother in law and my hubby and son!!! YUM!
I made one variation on this recipe by using one large can of Cream of Mushroom and one small can of Cheese Soup. It was ok. Definitely not worth 5 stars and honestly, anything that uses canned soup as 3/4 of it's recipe can't really get 5 stars.. IMO. Yes it was easy but you could tell.
simple and easy, love it. first time making, took the advice of other reviews added lots minced garlic. added frozen broccoli in the 7hr of cooking. it was a hit and worth making again. it is a great recipe for adding what you like in way of vegetables and spices.
I loved how simple this recipe was. I added the italian salad mix like others suggested and broccoli and served over butter noodles.
This is an excellent dish! I really liked it today because I didn't have any time to put into preparation. I used frozen chicken breasts, and I actually only used 3 instead of 6. I cooked it on high , and it was done when I got home 3 1/2 hours later. When I added the sour cream at the end, I also added about 1 cup shredded "Italian Blend" cheese to thicken it a little (since I had less chicken). We ate this with plain rice, and it was just delicious. Thank you for sharing!
Couldn't get anyone to eat it. :-(
One of our favorite go-to meals! I have probably made this 3-4 times in the last 3 months and I am notorious for altering recipes, but this one I leave alone. We like the mild yet cheesy flavor of the sauce. When it's time to add the sour cream, I remove the chicken and shred it and add that with the sour cream back to the crock pot. We serve over long grain wild rice and that adds enough flavors to make delicious.
This was absolutely fabulous! My picky picky husband loved it too. It was SO EASY, no hassle- perfect meal for a busy day. I took the advice and added a can of nacho cheese in place of the cream of mushroom, and it added lot of flavor! I also added a bag of frozen broccoli at one hour remaining and it was a perfect blend of veggies and chicken . This will definitely be added to our meal rotation.
This was delicious! I did customize it a little. In addition to the soups already called for, I added another can of cream of chicken and a can of cream of celery (I have a larger crock pot)....and used fiesta cheese soup instead to add a little flavor. Also, I finely minced about 1/3 of a Vidalia onion and 1 clove of garlic and added that in, along with a sprinkle of garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper to taste. I put half the mixture in the crock pot, poked holes in the b/s chicken breasts and placed them in, and poured the rest on top. I did 8 hours...6.5 on low, 1.5 on high at the end. About 5 hours in I added a couple handfuls of frozen broccoli florets, frozen peas, and fiesta shredded cheese, mixed it all up and let it finish. Served with creamy chicken flavored Rice Sides, and ate the remaining mixture as a chicken/cheese/broccoli soup the next day. My husband, who is pretty picky, said it was the best chicken he had ever had... didn't even need a knife. Very good...Thanks for sharing!
This is easily one of the top two recipes I have ever tried on AllRecipes. It took less than 20 minutes to prepare - cost me about $10 to make, and was simply delicious! I had it in the crock pot for right at 6 hours, and teh chicken was so tender it was falling apart. The flavor of the sauce was very good and perfect served over rice. I will definately make this again!
I made this last weekend and my husband loved it! I took the advice of others here and added veg- peas and sliced mushrooms- during the last hour. I also used the cream of mushroom and roasted garlic for some added garlic punch. This recipe is super versatile. Next time I'll be adding more veg. I'll probably also decrease the cooking time (from 6.5 hours) because my chicken tenderloins were actually a bit dry! This may have to do with the fact that I used tenderloins which are smaller and a bigger crockpot, so the mixture was pretty shallow.
I thought it was decent but not lip smacking or anything. My boys liked it and they tend to be less adventurous in their foods than me. I seasoned the chicken with italian seasoning. I also added sage to the soups to give it some savory. I added a bag of frozen broccoli during the last hour like many reviewers suggested. Served over rice.
This tastes just like one of my favorite dishes from a Mexican restaurant. It was also very easy to make. Next time I might try shredding the chicken into a tortilla.
This was very simple and absolutely delicious. I did make a few changes, but nothing major. We don't use mushrooms or mushroom products due to our picky eater and our grocery store was out of cheese soup, so I used 2 cans of broccoli cheese soup and one can of cream of chicken. I also added half a bag of frozen veggies to the mix about 2 hours before it was done. 6 chicken breasts are a little too much for my family, but I added an extra breast or two and then shredded the left over chicken in the cheese sauce. Then I added a package of taco seasoning and put it in the fridge and we had chicken tacos the next day. They were almost better than the original dish!! I love multipurpose dishes!! This is going in my recipe box!
Could only give it three stars, felt it was way too salty. Will make again, but using the low sodium soups, if possible.
This was so good!! I was afraid it was going to be too cheesy for my husband but the other two soups really balance out the flavor. I will definitely be making this again.
Such an easy recipe. My whole family loved it!!! I served it over white rice. Loved it so much I shared the recipe with my sister.
I've made this dish a second time and I have to say - it's not that great. I tried to fix up the chicken so it tasted better than it did the first time by grilling it and cutting it then adding it to the sauce with rice, but it still didn't turn out so great. This is my last time making this dish. Now I have to figure out what to do with my extra cans of soup.
A new family favorite! even my 5 year old loved it... and so easy, especially for a full time working mom like myself. so creamy, and tasty! I used chicken breast tenderloins instead of whole pieces of chicken breast, and they were so tender and juicy! A MUST try!
If I could give this recipe six stars, I would! It is soooo easy to make and tastes great. Everyone I have ever fed it to loves it and wants more (and the recipe). The "soup sauce" is warm, creamy and good tasting". I used two cans of cream of chicken soup, 2 cans of Cheddar soup and a bit more sour cream. The chicken is always moist, tender and tasty. Served over a bed of rice, it's the perfect feel good, cold day, easy made comfort food!
This is a great recipe. The chicken came out very juicy and tender and full of flavor. Just a little bit salty. I forgot the sour cream, but it didn't matter. My husband still went back for seconds...would have went back for thirds but I didn't make enough. It was just that good!!!! Will definately be making this one again soon.
This was delicious, I steamed some broccoli, chopped it up and put it in with the chicken 1/2 hour before it was done. I served it all over rice. My husband LOVED it. I would totally make it again.
This recipe was so good and easy...it made me look like a good cook (it's pretty hard to mess this one up)!! I threw some green peppers and mushrooms in there...but next time I will sauté them and put them in towards the end.
The family really liked this. I served it over tortellini and they gobbled it up. Even the picky one. I put the boneless, skinless, chicken breasts in frozen. Used fat free soup on two of the soups. I sprinkled Italian dressing mix on top of the chicken like so many have suggested. I think that really made the difference. I used 1/2 teaspoon *California Garlic Salt* instead of salt and the garlic powder. I HAVE to give it 5 stars because it was sooooo easy to fix and my family loved it. *I love California Garlic Salt. A friend suggested it to me and now I am never without it in my kitchen. Look for it in the spice aisle. I use it in my salsa and in every recipe that calls for garlic salt.
Good, but not overly flavorful. Made leftovers into enchiladas with extra shredded cheese and green chile and that was much more tasty.
My husband said this was amazing!! i thought it was very good as well and extremely easy...i couldn't find the cheese soup so i used campbells fiesta nacho cheese from the can and it worked great. i think this also helped solve the "bland" problem many people ran into. i followed others advice & added some crushed red pepper flakes as well. a dash or two of tony's seasoning and it turned out great. i cooked about 1 1/2 hrs on high and 3 hrs on low. my husband despises sour cream so i left it out and we didn't even miss it. i also added some fresh mushrooms since my husband likes them. i served it over small shell pasta with crossaint rolls. :) and even better i made more than this recipe called for and i used the left overs the next day to make chicken enchiladas and they were excellent and quick.
I found that serving the chicken over noodles wasn't the best idea for us....like another reviewer I think I will use mashed potatoes as a side dish. The only thing I found was that it was a bit salty....but I will definately make this again.
This is even better if you sub the cream of mushroom soup for an extra can of cheese soup, and season the chicken with a packet of taco seasoning instead of the garlic, salt and pepper. Then when it's done in the crockpot, take the chicken out, shred it, and mix it back in along with the sour cream. Put the chicken and sauce into large burrito-sized tortillas, sprinkle cheddar cheese and enchilada sauce on top, and heat in a 350 oven for about 10 minutes (just enough to melt the cheese and warm everything through). It is DELICIOUS! HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!
We did not really like this meal. All of the soups made it very rich but not a lot of flavor. As others indicated, be prepared to pair it with rice or pasta. I threw a chopped onion in when I put it on in the morning and I probably should have added another one because it least that added some texture and flavor. If I ever make it again I will make more adjustments like adding the brocoli others reccomended, adding 2 onions, and maybe even removing one of the soups all together. Not a hit at my house at all. As a matter of fact, my husband didn't finish his and he ALWAYS goes back for seconds.
yummy i made this for my boyfriend and his sister and it turned out delicious except we ate it like a soup with out noodles it was yummy and way tender
really good.very easy to throw together I make it all the time & pair it with white rice
Love this recipe simply because I throw it together in the morning and it's ready when we get home ! the first time I cooked this I forgot the sour cream and I did put over noodles, tasted like hospital food thought I would give it another chance and cooked with directions in front of me also put over wild rice it was a Hit and a new family favorite !!!
I made this recipe as it was written and from the others reviews, I chose to add the frozen cut broccoli an hour before serving. Serve over lightly buttered noodles and it was delicious! This family of 6 loved it!
Delicious! I took some others advice and added the dry Italian dressing in as a seasoning for the chicken and added broccoli one hour before I was ready to serve. Very flavorful and easy to make.
I read many of the reviews, and decided to try this recipe as-is. I have to say that it was an appropriate dish for kids maybe 10 and under, but not for me and my boyfriend. It was bland and boring. I will not be making this one again.
This is a wonderful slow cooker recipe and sooo easy !!! I fix it early in the day, and serve it over noodles or rice !! The (3) soups give this dish a wonderful taste !! Grandkids love this dish !!! If you want it "heart healthy" use appropriate soups !! Doesn't get easier than this !! Enjoy !!!
We liked this. The sauce wasn't as thick as I thought it was going to be. I served it with pasta which was fine, but I think next time I will try it with mashed potatoes. It was a very quick and easy recipe. I didn't bother rinsing and patting the chicken dry. I would try this again.
not very good flavor
Very good! Passed the taste test with all my kids, even the picky eaters. Oops, I forgot to add the sour cream too. Didn't spoil the rave review from the family. I added cream of celery instead of cream of mushroom. I added soups, frozen chicken breasts, sprinkled with seasonings and I let it cook on low 11hrs. Chicken was very moist. We will definately have it again.
So easy! I used one can each of cream of chicken, cream of celery and cheddar. I threw a packet of dry Italian dressing mix into the soup mixture. I seasoned the chicken with salt, pepper and garlic powder. After I cooked it on low for 8 hours, I shredded the chicken, added the sour cream and stirred in a whole bag of cooked egg noodles. Yum!
This was quite good. I changed a couple of things to suit my husband's taste (I'm a vegetarian). First of all I used cream of celery instead of mushroom (hubby doesn't like cream of mushroom). I also used cream of chicken with herbs instead of plain chicken. I also marinated the chicken until I was ready to use it (a few days) in a dry rub consisting of paprika, onion and garlic powders, salt and pepper. And I added those spices to the soup mix as well, including some fresh dried basil. Served it over homemade buttery mashed potatoes. Husband loved it.
This recipe is great exactly the way it is written, and has so much room for variation I can make it several times a month and we don't get bored. My favorite way to serve this is to add frozen broccoli to the sauce after cooking, let it cook on high for an extra hour without the chicken, and serve the chicken under the broccoli sauce with rice. Subbing an extra cheese soup for the mushroom is another great option, serving with pasta and sometimes even more cheese soup on top. I usually don't use the mushroom opting for cream of celery instead, but often it's whatever canned cream soups I want to use up first and I've enjoyed it every time. The chicken breast is pull-apart tender even if you throw them in frozen. I always add the sour cream because it tempers the salty soup taste of the sauce and makes it much more smooth and creamy. I don't think it's bland, but then I am able to appreciate a dish without adding half my spice cabinet so some of you may need to amp it up. Thanks so much to the submitter for sharing :)
Was very bland if made as is. HOW TO MAKE IT FIVE STARS: Add a packet of Italian Seasoning Mix when you mix in the cream soups. The soups I used were cheddar cheese, mushroom, and chicken. A half hour before serving time, I stirred in the sour cream PLUS A CUP OF SHREDDED CHEDDAR. And some frozen broccoli, peas, and carrots. Served over creamy mashed potatoes. The chicken was tasty and tender and I agreed when hubby said "Mmm, this is really good!"
All I can say is YUM! We use the egg noodles every time with this. It's a huge hit with my hubby and 19 mth old. I have passed this recipe on to lots of friends who are also wild about it!
Pretty good. I didn't add any extra salt being that the soup has enough in it on its own. Also, I mistakenly skipped adding the sour cream at the end and it tasted great without it!
Great recipe! I also substituted broccoli cheese soup for the cream of mushroom and left out the sour cream. My husband raved over this, and he's a picky eater!
I have very picky children (4 of them)and they LOVED this recipe and so did me and my husband. Its a great "comfort food" recipe and incredibly easy to fix. I added an extra can of cream of chicken soup to make more sauce and served it over Egg Noodles. Yummmm
Recently made this for company and it was a bit hit. Substituted Cream of Chicken Dijon for the plain Cream of Chicken and it added a little more flavor. Also added frozen broccoli florets for the last 1 1/2 hours. Served with mashed potatoes this time and preferred them over rice or noodles.
Take a ho-hum dish and make it special by adding flavor and and some kick. Simply replace the Cheddar cheese soup with a can of Campbell's Fiesta Nacho Cheese Soup. What a difference!
Added green onions, mushrooms and an extra can of mushroom soup towards the end for more gravy. Served on egg noodles and made it for 5 and had at least one large serving left. Everyone loved it, but next time I might add the fiesta nacho soup to add a bit more zing.
Almost like a stroganoff - I de-fat the recipe by using Helathy request soups and light sour cream.l It is delicious served over noodles with a green salad.
5 Huge Stars!!! Especially after reading some of the comments about the seasoning. First of all, I only used 2 chicken breasts since we're not big meat eaters. I used 1 can of cream of chicken, and 2 cans of cheddar. I doubled the garlic powder, and added a whole package of fat free Italian dressing seasoning. I had the chicken thawed and just threw it all into the crockpot! Some people noted that the cooking time was too long, but mine came out perfect at around 8 hours. Plenty of sauce to serve on top (probably because I only used 2 breasts), and as others noted I served it over spaghetti noodles. Everyone loved it, and my daughter asked if we could have it every night!!! Thanks to everyone for your tips on making this one of the easiest and flavorful recipes.
I seasoned the chicken with Jane's Krazy Mixed Up Salt, Papmered Chef rosemary seasoning, pepper and garlic powder. I used 2 cans cream of chicken (little one doesn't like mushrooms) and 1 can cheddar cheese soup. Forgot all about the sour cream. Served over rice. DELICIOUS!
This was easy to make and would be okay when you know you dont have alot of time (for cooking or dinner) but I really wasnt that impressed with the flavor and probably will not waiste good chicken breasts on it again. The flavor was not awful...just nothing special
Very yummy and easy! The house smelled great and supper was ready when I got home from work. I was late starting this, so I used chicken tenders (pre packaged chicken breast strips) instead of breasts and cooked them on medium for 5 hours. I also threw in one potato, cubed. It was probably done in 4 hours, but still very tender as i let it cook longer. Did not have cheddar soup on hand, but substituted a can of broc-cheese soup in its place. To add to the cheesiness, I added 4-5 slices of lite velveeta at the end. Did not use the sour cream as the recipe suggested, but it was GREAT without it. Husband asked for leftovers the next two nights!! Served with stuffing and carrots.
I used this as a base for enchilaldas as someone suggested. After the chicken, cream of mushroom soup, cream of chicken soup and chedder cheese soup cooked for about 4 hours in the crock pot, I shreaded the chicken and put it back in the crock pot with some green chilis, garlic powder and onion powder for another couple hours. Then rolled them up in flour tortillas and topped them with some mexican cheese. For the sauce, I combined chedder cheese soup, cream of chicken soup and sour cream. It turned out pretty good. Next time I will thin out the enchilada sauce with a little milk, it was a little too thick.
Great recipe! I used the low-sodium soups and the sauce still came out really nice. I served it with mashed potatoes and garlic roasted asparagus and my hubby gave the meal a 9.75 out of 10!!
Pretty good and fairly easy. However, next time I will add fresh cloves of garlic for added flavor. It isn't a bland dish, there's just something missing...
I made this "as is" and thought it was great. A lot of sauce, but I took the leftover chicken, chopped it up, added frozed veggies to the sauce and chicken and made a 9" pot pie with it. FABULOUS!!
This was good. My kids ate it up and loved it. I've always cooked this in the oven but I like it better in the slow cooker. The last 15 minutes I added minute rice and let that cook with everything - turned out wonderful. Only complaint is the sour cream was a bit over powering, so next time I will use 1/2 the sour cream or not use it at all (I dont think this dish NEEDS it). The chicken was so tender it fell apart in the rice and soup mixture, wonderful. I also added a chicken spice to the chicken before adding it to the slow cooker. I also added some celery salt. **To those who think it's too runny - add minute rice to the slow cooker the last 15 minutes. I just pour until I think it looks good and give it a good stir, replace the lid and let it cook, then add sour cream (if you want it) and it's done.
I USED TWO CANS OF THE CHEESE SOUP AND ONE CAN OF CHICKEN. I DON'T LIKE MUSHROOMS. BUT, THIS RECIPE WAS GREAT AND MY KIDS AND HUSBAND LOVED IT. I DIDN'T THINK IT WAS SALTY AT ALL. WILL MAKE AGAIN. THANKS FOR THE GREAT RECIPE
A very quick and easy dump in the crockpot recipe - my favorite kind! It doesn't get 5 stars only because it's not high on the best things I've ever eaten list, but it's a great recipe!
Family really liked! So simple!
Oh my! So so good! Here's how to make this a 5 star recipe: 1) season chicken with the recommended garlic, some garlic red pepper, and a bit of cayenne pepper. 2) add a package of Italian dressing mix to the soups. 3) substitute 12oz Mexican velveeta cheese for the cheese soup. 4) add some frozen broccoli for the last hour of cooking
This meal is GREAT. I followed the recipe exactly as written and it turned out FANTASTIC. Since I now live alone, I only add the sour cream to the bowl that I'm eating. I did add some egg noodles to my meal (per another comment on here) but I didn't change the recipe at all. With or without the egg noodles, the meal turned out GREAT.
This was surprisingly good! Was looking for a super simple dinner for the family because I was not motivated to cook up a big meal! This fit the bill, and then some! Like other reviewers, subbed different soups because it's all I had on hand: 1 can each crm of chicken, crm of mush, and crm of celery. To take a tip from another reviewer, added one packet of Italian flavored dry soup mix (Lipton brand). Dropped 4 frozen boneless chicken breasts in and let slow cook on low for about 8 hrs. Served over rice one night, and had with wide egg noodles for leftovers for lunch the next day.
Yeah, probably a 4-star recipe. It wasn't the BEST meal I've ever had, but it was good and fast for a busy day. I'll probably make it again. I made rice and noodles to see which one we liked better. I liked the noodles, my husband liked the rice. :)
I made this recipe for a Girl Guide pot luck yesterday. A huge hit! Being in Canada, the only soup I could find was in 10oz cans, so I used four cans, two cheddar, two chicken (I hate mushrooms). The same as many other reviewers I found it very salty and so placed pieces of peeled sliced potatoe on top for an hour to draw out the saltiness. Next time I'll use reduced sodium soups. I also cooked penne pasta until it was al dente and mixed it into the slow cooker 30 minutes before serving. I cut the chicken up into pieces and froze it. With the frozen chicken I cooked it for 11 hrs in the slow cooker. Being at work for 8hrs it was difficult to work out having the slow cooker on for 6-8hrs.
Easy to make and so delicious! I put it on high and cooked for 3 hours. I also added fresh sliced mushrooms to it.
This is the best chicken I have had in a long time! I thought the cream of mushroom soup would taste kinda weird with the other ingredients but it didn't. I forgot to add the sour cream but it was excellent anyways!!
My husband loved this. I changed it a little based on what I had in the pantry: 2 cans cream of chicken, 2 cans cream of cheddar cheese soup, and the rest of the ingredients listed. I forgot to add the sour cream but like everyone else said, it didn't even need it. Wonderful! It cooked all 12 hours while I was at work and was perfect.
Love it, I only switched the cream of mushroom with cream of celery since my husband hates cream of mushrooms. Came out perfectly! Do season the chicken well, rub in your salt, pepper and whatever other dry herbs and spices you like for a flavorfull dish!
This was soo delicious! I made it in the crockpot using 8 chicken tenders and mixed the end result with rice and it was so fantastic! My picky 2yr old son ate every bite and I've been eating the leftovers for 2 days now. My only tip is that it is better on rice than noodles because of how thin the sauce is at the end. Mix the pre cooked rice into the crockpot after the sour cream and let it sit for 10 minutes. PERFECT! 5 stars!
A little too cheesy. I would cut back a little on the liquids.
Pretty good and easy. I made it with chicken thighs and left it for 8 hours, chicken was practically disintegrating it was really good. Served over pasta and steamed broccoli. I didn't add the sour cream (forgot) and it didn't seem to negatively effect it.
I made this last night and it was so easy and a hit with the family. I added a chopped onion and extra garlic powder. I even threw in the chicken breasts frozen, turned out perfect. Served over rice. Thanks!
Very good! I will definately make this again!
I tried this and it wasn't great-very bland. It's a good starting point for dinner, but if you don't "dress it up" (as we say in the south), you will be disappointed.
This was a quick, easy, delicious recipe. I used Chedder Cheese Soup as I could not find the Cream of Chedder Cheese Soup. It turned out delicious. I also, used chicken tenderloins. I placed them in the crock-pot frozen and cooked on high for about 4 hours. Turned out tender, NOT over cooked like some other reviewers had mentioned. Overall, a great recipe that I will use again and again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections