Three Cheese Ham Involtini

This decadent, filling dish is like cheese cannelloni, but with ham instead of pasta. It is a quick and easy dinner that is perfect for a weeknight meal. Serve over mashed potatoes, pasta, polenta, or rice.

By Chef John
Published on January 24, 2023
Three Cheese Ham Involtini
Prep Time:
20 mins
Cook Time:
35 mins
Total Time:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

  • 1 ½ cups sliced brown or white mushrooms

  • 1 large yellow onion, diced

  • 3 cloves garlic, minced or crushed

  • 1 red bell pepper, diced

  • salt to taste

  • freshly ground black pepper to taste

  • pinch of cayenne pepper

  • 4 slices smoked ham

  • ½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese for the top

Filling

  • 12 ounces ricotta cheese

  • 2 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, grated

  • ½ ounce finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano (1/2 cup packed if grated on a microplane)

  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste

  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 1 pinch nutmeg

  • 2 tablespoons freshly chopped Italian parsley

Directions

  1. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, onions, and a large pinch of salt. Sauté, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms start to turn golden brown and onions are transparent, about 5 minutes. Make space in the center of the pan, add garlic, and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds, adding more olive oil if needed. Add bell peppers and sauté until they just start to soften, about 2 minutes. Season with black pepper, cayenne, and more salt to taste if needed. Remove from heat and transfer to a baking dish or pan.

  2. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees F).

  3. Combine ricotta, Parmesan, and Monterey Jack cheese in a bowl. Season with parsley, salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Mix well until all ingredients are incorporated. Divide filling between 4 slices of ham, and roll each up into a tube. Set on top of vegetable mixture, and top with grated Monterey Jack cheese.

  4. Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and everything is heated through, 25 to 30 minutes. Garnish with parsley if you like.

Cook's Notes:

Involtini can be topped with a sauce, like cannelloni before being topped with cheese and baked.

Smoked turkey can be used instead of ham.

Mozzarella can be used in place of the Monterey Jack cheese.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

381 Calories
26g Fat
13g Carbs
25g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 381
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 26g 33%
Saturated Fat 12g 61%
Cholesterol 71mg 24%
Sodium 1164mg 51%
Total Carbohydrate 13g 5%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Protein 25g
Potassium 468mg 10%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

