Chicken Cream

This recipe was made as a special entree for the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club. The recipe is in general terms, so if you have cooked before, it's a snap! This dish is sweet, and should be served with a spicy, or full flavored rice side dish.

Recipe by Michael Driggins

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Poke each breast with a fork a few times. Season with salt and pepper. Dredge in flour.

  • In a large saute pan, brown meat on both sides in oil. Drain off excess oil. Splash with white wine, and let reduce. Add orange juice to cover the bottom of the pan. Bring to a boil, turning the breasts often. When at a boil, add whipping cream, just to cover. Turn heat down to a simmer. Reduce the liquid by half.

  • Place each breast on a bed of rice or toast tips, if desired; garnish with mint leaf and orange slice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1246 calories; protein 34.7g; carbohydrates 45.5g; fat 102.8g; cholesterol 398mg; sodium 738.3mg. Full Nutrition
