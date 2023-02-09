Slice off and discard tops and bottoms from oranges and lemon. Peel off and discard skin and pith of 3 of the oranges. Quarter all oranges and lemon lengthwise, then thinly slice into 1/8-inch slices, discarding seeds while slicing. Place all citrus slices in a large bowl and cover with water. Cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours and up to 24 hours. Pour orange and lemon slices along with water into a large stainless steel saucepan or Dutch oven. Bring to a boil over high heat. Once boiling, reduce heat to medium and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until orange rinds have softened and can be cut with a spoon with slight resistance, about 45 minutes, skimming any foam that rises to top during process. Inspect 4 (1/2-pint) canning jars for cracks and rings for rust, discarding any defective ones. Immerse in simmering water until orange marmalade is ready. Wash new, unused lids and rings in warm soapy water. Place a small plate in the freezer. Add sugar to orange mixture and bring to a boil over high heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid has slightly reduced, bubbles are slightly larger in center, and a thermometer reads 220 degrees F (104 degrees C) about 40 to 45 minutes. Mixture will stay between 212 degrees F (100 degrees C) and 216 degrees F (102 degrees C) for the majority of this time and will rise to 220 degrees F (104 degrees C) when enough liquid has evaporated. To test if marmalade consistency is correct, remove plate from freezer and spoon a small amount of marmalade onto plate. Return plate to freezer for 1 minute. Remove plate from freezer; pull a finger through marmalade and across plate. It should leave a clean trail. If marmalade is runny and does not leave a clean trail, return mixture in pot to a boil over medium-high, and return plate to freezer. Boil marmalade, stirring often, for 3 minutes. Remove from heat, and retest thickness using plate again; repeat if necessary until it reaches desired thickness. Carefully pour marmalade evenly into the prepared canning jars. Let cool to room temperature, uncovered, about 3 hours. Seal jars. Chill until marmalade sets, at least 2 hours. Store in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Cook's Notes:

If you are planning on storing the marmalade for a long time, you need to properly can it. Using tongs, lower empty jars (without lids and bands) into simmering water. Lay jars on their sides in pot so that they fill with water. Using jar lifter, turn jars right side up. Return to a gentle boil over high, reducing heat if needed to maintain a gentle boil, and boil for 10 minutes. Using a jar lifter, remove jars from pot, letting water drain back into pot. Place jars on a clean kitchen towel. Remove pot from heat; cover to keep water hot for final step of canning.

Arrange jar bands and lids in a large, deep skillet. Add enough water to cover by 1/2 inch. Bring water to a simmer over medium-high. Remove from heat. (Overheating will weaken rubber and the lids' ability to seal properly.)

Spoon hot marmalade into hot, sterilized jars, using a canning funnel to keep jar rims clean and leaving 1/4-inch headspace. Wearing gloves, wipe jar rims with a damp paper towel. Using a magnetic lid lifter, lift lids out of hot water, and place on jars. Screw on jar bands until finger-tight. (Do not overtighten as the air in the jars needs to escape. If jar bands are too tight, the seal will fail or jars will crack.)

Using jar lifter, lower jars into hot water in pot, making sure they're standing upright on canning rack and not touching one another or sides of the pot. Make sure jars are covered by 1 to 2 inches of water (add hot water if needed).

Bring to a vigorous boil over high. Cover and boil 10 minutes. Remove from heat, and let stand 10 minutes. Using a jar lifter, remove jars from pot, and place on a clean kitchen towel 1 inch apart. Let cool to room temperature, about 3 hours.

As jars come to room temperature, lids should curve inward as a sign of a safely preserved jar. Wipe jars clean, and label with name and date. If any jars fail to seal properly, store in refrigerator up to 2 weeks. Sealed jars may be stored in a cool, dark place for up to 1 year.