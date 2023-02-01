Microwave Rice

Rinse rice using a fine-mesh strainer, gently stirring by hand, until water runs somewhat clear. Thoroughly drain rice and place in a 8-cup microwave safe bowl or container; add water, butter or oil, and salt. Microwave uncovered on HIGH until water is mostly absorbed and some pools of water settle on the surface, 8 to 10 minutes. Cover tightly with microwave safe plastic wrap, lid, or plate; microwave on HIGH for 4 more minutes until rice is tender and water is fully absorbed. Let stand, covered, for 6 minutes. Uncover; fluff and taste rice using a fork. If rice is not yet tender, cover and microwave on HIGH in 1-minute intervals as needed until rice reaches desired consistency. Serve immediately.

Cook's Notes:

We were also successful using this formula with sushi rice.

We tested this recipe in 1000W and 1250W microwaves