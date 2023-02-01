Recipes Side Dish Rice Side Dish Recipes Microwave Rice Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This recipe makes perfect rice in the microwave every time. By Tricia Manzanero Tricia Manzanero Instagram Tricia Manzanero Stuedeman is a recipe tester/developer for Dotdash Meredith, specializing in baking and pastry but with an all-encompassing love for all things food-related. Since entering food publishing in 2018, Tricia has developed more than 1,200 original recipes, in addition to food styling, collaborating on cookbooks, producing videos, and crafting culinary classes for over a dozen major print, food, and lifestyle brands. She also served as a Baking and Pastry Editor for over two years before joining Dotdash Meredith in 2022. With her childhood spent baking with her grandma and gathering around a table with her large, insatiably hungry family, Tricia's love and respect for food and culture started early. More than sustenance, food was always a powerful—and tasty—means of telling stories, making memories and taking care of others. While working in journalism and public relations after graduating from New York University, Tricia relished reporting on food and working with her culinary clients. Yet, she craved a more direct, tangible relationship with food. Soon enough she was holding down a PR day job while moonlighting as a line cook at Maharlika and Jeepney, two sister restaurants in New York City's East Village. Despite working seven days a week for two years, she became hooked on the artistry, the adrenaline and the camaraderie of the culinary industry. She then attended The Culinary Institute of America at Hyde Park to learn from some of the industry's best. Tricia's journey now spans nearly a decade in the food industry, including time spent as an Amuse line cook at Blue Hill at Stone Barns and a Senior Baker at Hawthorne Valley Farm Bakery. When not covered with flour, butter, and/or chocolate, Tricia loves to travel to new culinary landscapes with her husband Stu, conduct donut-related field research, and take picturesque hikes, probably still dreaming about her next meal. You can follow her cooking adventures on Instagram @trishmanzanero. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on February 1, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Cook Time: 12 mins Active Time: 5 mins Stand Time: 6 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup long-grain white rice (such as jasmine or basmati) 1 ½ cups water 1 teaspoon unsalted butter or oil ¾ teaspoon kosher salt Directions Rinse rice using a fine-mesh strainer, gently stirring by hand, until water runs somewhat clear. Thoroughly drain rice and place in a 8-cup microwave safe bowl or container; add water, butter or oil, and salt. Microwave uncovered on HIGH until water is mostly absorbed and some pools of water settle on the surface, 8 to 10 minutes. Cover tightly with microwave safe plastic wrap, lid, or plate; microwave on HIGH for 4 more minutes until rice is tender and water is fully absorbed. Let stand, covered, for 6 minutes. Uncover; fluff and taste rice using a fork. If rice is not yet tender, cover and microwave on HIGH in 1-minute intervals as needed until rice reaches desired consistency. Serve immediately. Cook's Notes: We were also successful using this formula with sushi rice. We tested this recipe in 1000W and 1250W microwaves I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 177 Calories 1g Fat 37g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 177 % Daily Value * Total Fat 1g 2% Saturated Fat 1g 4% Cholesterol 3mg 1% Sodium 365mg 16% Total Carbohydrate 37g 13% Dietary Fiber 1g 2% Protein 3g Potassium 54mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Microwave Rice